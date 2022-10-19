U.S. markets closed

American Metals Recovery and Recycling to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 26

American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc.
·3 min read

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC Pink: AMRR), holding company of AMR Resources, LLC d/b/a Multiband Global (MBG), a leading IT and network lifecycle company, today announced James Frinzi, CEO, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11am Eastern. Following his presentation, Mr. Frinzi will briefly open the floor for questions.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live interactive event that will give the investment community an opportunity to interact with company executives in real time.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.
https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575084&tp_key=b452034330&sti=amrr

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About American Metals Recycling and Recovery

AMRR is the holding company of AMR Resources, LLC d/b/a Multiband Global, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. Multiband Global specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock or that is not subject to the reporting requirements of sections 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by federal applicable law.

For more information:

Samantha Sondrup
SVP and Chief of Staff
866-365-0620
Samantha.sondrup@multibandglobal.com

PCG Advisory
Chuck Harbey
646-863-6341
charbey@pcgadvisory.com


