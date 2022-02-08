U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

American National Adds Ting Sensor Program to Help Prevent Fires from Electrical Hazards

American National Group Inc.
·2 min read
  ANAT

Ting Endorsement Added to Special Farm Package 10®

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National has announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) property loss prevention service provided by Ting. This service utilizes a sensor and connected technologies to monitor for electrical fire hazards, such as arcing, that is typically caused from damaged or deteriorated wire insulators or loose electrical connections. The sensor service is being offered as a part of an endorsement to the Special Farm Package 10 upon renewal. Ting is a total home intelligence electrical fire protection monitoring plug-in device and service that will be available to our farm and ranch clients in 2022. American National is a leader in the industry by being the first to use this approach to align sensor technology with client loss prevention within an insurance product.

“We’re excited to partner with HSB, along with Whisker Labs, maker of Ting,” said Tracy Hamel, Vice President, P&C Product Management for American National. “Fires are devastating. The use of technology to help reduce the risk of electrical fire is innovative and offering it as part of an endorsement to a policy is truly groundbreaking. It is the future of the industry. Providing security to our clients has always been a mission of American National and this continues that legacy.”

Using a sensor that plugs into the wall and Wi-Fi, Ting monitors the electrical network in real-time and issues text and phone alerts to homeowners if an electrical hazard is detected. American National offers a Ting service credit of up to $1,000 to cover cost of repairs if an electrical hazard is detected and an electrician repairs the hazard. In addition, a credit will be applied to premiums to help offset the cost of the Ting service.

About American National
American National Group, Inc. is the parent company of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. American National companies offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states, but certain products and services may not be available in all states. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit the website of American National at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Tracy Hamel, Vice President, P&C Product Management 518.431.5830 American National Insurance Company P.O. Box 656 Albany, NY 12201-0656 Tracy.Hamel@AmericanNational.com


