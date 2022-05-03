U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,180.88
    +25.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,177.66
    +116.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,554.50
    +18.48 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.70
    +13.78 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.20
    -1.97 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.90
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9420
    -0.0540 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1640
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,164.45
    -444.45 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.23
    -9.02 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

American National Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
American National Group Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANAT
American National Group Inc.
American National Group Inc.

GALVESTON, Texas, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) and subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) announced net income for the first quarter of 2022 of $108.8 million or $4.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $170.2 million or $6.33 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. The reduction in net income in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an $83.3 million decrease in net gains on equity securities, partially offset by an increase in realized investment earnings of $20.4 million.

Net losses on equity securities were $7.5 million or $0.28 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net gain of $75.8 million or $2.82 per diluted share for the same period in 2021, primarily as a result of favorable market conditions for equity securities during the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company liquidated almost its entire investment in equity securities in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net realized investment earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $37.5 million or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million or $0.64 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. The increase in net realized investment earnings was attributable to an increase in sales of real estate development properties in the first quarter of 2022.

After-tax adjusted net operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was $79.6 million or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to $77.3 million or $2.87 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. The increase reflects an increase in earnings from our corporate and other segment driven by higher investment income coupled with increased earnings in our annuity segment partially offset by a decrease in earnings from our life segment due to adverse mortality experience.

For the first quarter of 2022, total life insurance in force increased by $1.4 billion to $138.4 billion and book value per share decreased by $10.60 to $249.56. The decrease in book value per share is primarily attributable to unrealized losses on available-for-sale bonds due to increased interest rates during the quarter.

Update Regarding Pending Merger with Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.

As previously announced, the Company entered into a merger agreement with Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. ("Brookfield Reinsurance") and its wholly-owned merger subsidiary on August 6, 2021. Subject to the conditions set forth in the merger agreement, at the closing of the transaction, the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Reinsurance and each then-outstanding share of the Company’s common stock will be converted into the right to receive $190.00 per share in cash, for total merger consideration of approximately $5.1 billion.

The only remaining significant merger closing condition is the receipt of the required regulatory approval from the insurance authorities in Texas, Missouri, New York, Louisiana, and California. On September 3, 2021, Brookfield Reinsurance made the required Form A filings with each of these state insurance regulators. Those regulators are reviewing the filings and the insurance regulatory process has been moving forward consistent with our prior disclosures, and we continue to expect to complete the Merger before the end of the first half of 2022. However, because state insurance regulatory approval remains outstanding, the Company cannot provide assurance the Merger will be completed on the terms or timeline currently contemplated, or at all.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net operating income, a non-GAAP measure, is shown in the table below:

American National Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Preliminary & Unaudited in $USD millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net income (GAAP basis)

$

108.8

$

170.2

Adjustments to eliminate the impact of:

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

$

(7.5

)

$

75.8

Adjustments to eliminate the impact of:

Net realized investment gains

$

8.1

$

15.2

Increase in credit loss

(9.2

)

(3.5

)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and other investments

40.0

5.5

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

1.4

0.1

Net realized investment earnings

$

37.5

$

17.1

Adjustments to eliminate the impact of:

Nonrecurring Merger expenses

$

(0.8

)

$

Net nonrecurring expenses

$

(0.8

)

$

Adjusted net operating income(1)(non-GAAP basis)*

$

79.6

$

77.3

Per diluted share

Net income (GAAP basis)

$

4.05

$

6.33

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

(0.28

)

2.82

Net realized investment earnings

1.39

0.64

Net nonrecurring expenses

(0.03

)

Adjusted net operating income(1)(non-GAAP basis)*

$

2.97

$

2.87

Weighted average number of diluted shares upon which computations are based

26,884,741

26,884,899

As of

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Book value per diluted share

$

249.56

$

260.16

* This measure is non-GAAP because it is not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. This non-GAAP measure is used by the Company to enhance comparability between periods and to eliminate the impact of certain items listed in footnote (1) below, which can fluctuate in a manner unrelated to core operations due to factors such as market volatility, interest rate changes and credit risk. In the opinion of the Company’s management, inclusion of this non-GAAP measure is meaningful to provide an understanding of the significant factors that comprise the Company’s periodic results of operations.

(1) Adjusted net operating income excludes the after-tax impact of net gains (losses) on equity securities, net realized investment earnings (losses) and nonrecurring expenses. Net realized investment earnings are comprised of realized investment gains on assets (excluding equity securities), increase in credit loss, and earnings from unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and other investments that do not back insurance products and non-controlling interests. Nonrecurring expenses are related to the pending merger with Brookfield Reinsurance.

American National Group, Inc. is a family of companies that has, on a consolidated GAAP basis, $30.9 billion in assets, $24.2 billion in liabilities and $6.7 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2022. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. In addition to American National Insurance Company, major subsidiaries include American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company has been assigned an ‘A u’ rating by A.M. Best Company and an ‘A’ rating by S&P Global Ratings(1), both of which are nationally recognized rating agencies, and is licensed to conduct the business of insurance in all states except New York.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the Company’s web site at www.AmericanNational.com.

(1) A.M. Best has placed American National’s issuer credit and financial strength ratings under review with developing implications and S&P Global Ratings has placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications due to the pending merger with Brookfield Reinsurance.

Contact: Brody J. Merrill (409) 766-6826


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer beats revenue estimates on COVID vaccine sales, misses on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Pfizer.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Why Chemours Stock Rallied as Much as 16% in Early Trading Today

    What happened Shares of Chemours (NYSE: CC), a specialty chemical maker, rose dramatically in early trading on May 3, gaining as much as 16% in the first half hour after Wall Street opened for the day.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Is Ready for Liftoff

    With those positive signs for travel in mind, investors might want to look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock. While Airbnb has always been somewhat of a seasonal business -- users book more nights and experiences in Airbnb's second and third quarters -- there's been an overall shift in how people travel that allows the company to reap the benefits. On Airbnb's last earnings call, CEO Brian Chesky noted how the company has benefited from the change in consumer behaviors due to the pandemic, saying, "We're in the midst of a revolution in travel because people have newfound flexibility in how they live and work."

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • BP stock pops on strong Q1 earnings, Big Oil share buybacks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings results for oil giant BP and textbook provider Chegg.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • 3 Flaws in Pfizer's Otherwise Stellar Q1 Results

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) didn't meet Wall Street's estimates with its first-quarter results. The big drugmaker reported Q1 revenue of $25.7 billion, well above the consensus projection of $23.9 billion. Pfizer posted adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, much higher than the average analysts' earnings estimate of $1.47 per share.

  • Rivian Has News That May Ease Concern Among Investors

    Rivian is trying to break a bad streak. "We have also taken care to protect our interests through the use of clawbacks in the extremely unlikely event of company goals not being met in the timeline offered," Commissioner Pat Wilson of the economic-development agency said in a statement.

  • Expedia Stock Falls Sharply Even as It Sees a ‘Robust’ Summer Recovery

    Chief Executive Peter Kern says the online travel company is 'feeling very good about a summer recovery that should be very robust.'

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn – live updates

    Russia swerves default as Krelim taps domestic reserves Some creditors have reportedly received overdue bond payments from Russia FTSE 100 ends higher after BP profit surge BP boss insists profit jump will benefit pension savers Matthew Lynn: Meghan's Netflix cancellation shows the woke streaming bubble has burst Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • BP Stock Pops On Massive Profit; Shell, ConocoPhillips Earnings On Tap

    BP delivered Q1 earnings Tuesday with oil prices above $100. Fellow oil majors Shell and ConocoPhillips are due Thursday.