U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,964.42
    +27.73 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,896.32
    +69.27 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,906.65
    +193.51 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.17
    +21.84 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.40
    -11.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    -0.0050 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2540
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,854.02
    +390.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.38
    +5.69 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
American National Bankshares, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMNB
American National Bankshares, Inc.
American National Bankshares, Inc.

DANVILLE, Va., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record September 2, 2022.

The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter’s dividend and based on the stock’s closing price of $35.60 on July 19, 2022, represents a dividend yield of approximately 3.1%.
        
About American National
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.3 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Management Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com.

Contact:

Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer

        

434-773-2274        

 

farrarj@amnb.com



Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Read Why VBL Therapeutics Shares Are Falling To a 52-Week Low

    Vascular Biogenics Ltd or VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT) announced topline data from the Phase 3 OVAL clinical trial of ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial did not meet the primary endpoints of achieving a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS). The OVAL trial demonstrated that patients randomized to the combination of ofra-vec and paclitaxel had a median PFS of 5.29 months versus 5.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Ford Motor Company (F) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Bear market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies, strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix earnings, market volatility, bear market rallies, monetary policy, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Stocks on the move: Salesforce, Disney, UnitedHealth, Netflix

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on Thurs

  • Why the Market Is Wrong on Unity Software's Merger With ironSource

    Share prices of 3D content creator Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 25% last week, with most of the drop occurring after the company announced it was acquiring ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading monetization platform for mobile app developers. The addition of ironSource is highly complementary to Unity's game services business. Unity said the deal was an all-stock transaction worth $4.4 billion, which could change depending on how the stock performs in the near term.

  • Baker Hughes misses earnings on ‘deteriorating’ oil demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Baker Hughes.

  • GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x

    Estimates put Tesla's U.S. sales at 352,471 electric vehicles last year. GM's Chevrolet brand sold less than 25,000, but Barra expects that figure to reach 1 million EVs by 2025.

  • SkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

    U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1.8 billion for a chip research and production facility in Indiana, in partnership with the state and Purdue University. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a slimmed-down version of a legislation, known as the CHIPS Act, to give billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry. "This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act," said Thomas Sonderman, chief executive of Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater.

  • Should You Buy Philip Morris (PM) Ahead of Earnings?

    Philip Morris (PM) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.