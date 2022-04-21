U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

American National Bankshares Reports First Quarter Earnings

American National Bankshares, Inc.
·25 min read
In this article:
  AMNB
American National Bankshares, Inc.
American National Bankshares, Inc.

DANVILLE, Va., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter 2022 earnings of $9.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $11.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $11.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “American National delivered a solid first quarter for earnings and balance sheet growth. Core loan growth was a highlight and a strengthened economy allowed for some additional release of allowance for credit losses that were built during the early stages of the pandemic. While we are positive on the economic activity in our markets, there are headwinds associated with high inflation, continuing supply chain issues and the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. It remains to be seen whether the economy will be negatively impacted in the longer term. Although, we tend to perform better financially in a rising rate environment, the rapid rise in treasury interest rates and anticipated monetary policy tightening has created some additional pressure on loan production and competitive pricing as some competitors have been slow to respond to these rate increases. Mortgage rates are significantly higher than one year ago, having some impact on the refinance market and affordability in general. Our customers seem to be thriving well in this environment, and we are most appreciative of their business and support.”

First quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Average loans held for investment, excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $45.4 million, or 9.5% annualized, during the first quarter as compared to the previous quarter.

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 14.14% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 17.63% in the previous quarter and 18.45% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Average deposits declined 4.6% annualized during the quarter but increased 11.6% over the same quarter of 2021; the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 0.12% in the first quarter, compared to 0.14% in the previous quarter and 0.30% in the same quarter of the prior year.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 2.63% for the quarter, down from 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and from 3.20% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues increased $756 thousand, or 15.6%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $322 thousand, or 5.4%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense decreased $114 thousand, or less than 1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.3 million, or 9.1%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • The Company recognized a negative provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2022 of $758 thousand compared to a negative provision of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and no provision expense or recovery in the first quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.01%) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to none in the previous quarter or in the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.06% at March 31, 2022, down from 0.07% at December 31, 2021, and down from 0.10% at March 31, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $2.7 million, or 11.5%, to $20.5 million compared to $23.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021 reflected a decrease of $2.0 million, or 8.8%. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 2.63%, down from 2.93% in the prior quarter and 3.20% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The first quarter of 2022 recognized $714 thousand less PPP income and $1.5 million less accretion income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in PPP income of $3.1 million offset by the reduced deposit interest expense of $718 thousand drove the decrease in net interest income from the same quarter of the prior year.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the first quarter of 2022, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $566 thousand compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $948 thousand for the same quarter in 2021. There were multiple acquired loan cash basis collections in the fourth quarter of 2021 accounting for the significant difference between quarters. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the years ending (estimated):

2022

$ 725

2023

732

2024

434

2025

292

2026

177

Thereafter

246

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $2.0 million as of March 31, 2022, down from $2.4 million at December 31, 2021, and down substantially from $2.9 million at March 31, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.06% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2021 and 0.10% at March 31, 2021. The Company recorded a negative provision for the first quarter of 2022 of $758 thousand compared to a negative provision of $2.0 million in the previous quarter and no provision or recovery in the first quarter of the previous year. The first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 negative provisions were the result of continued improvement in economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. The provision expense that would have been required in the first quarter of 2021 based on loan activity was offset by the adjustments to qualitative factors for improved economic conditions.

The allowance for loan losses was $18.0 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $18.7 million at December 31, 2021 and $21.4 million at March 31, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.01%) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to none in the previous quarter or in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.90% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2021, and 1.08% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans decreased to 0.91% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.97% at December 31, 2021 and 1.19% at March 31, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $756 thousand, or 15.6%, to $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $4.8 million in the prior quarter and decreased $322 thousand, or 5.4%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in the first quarter of 2022 from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of increased income of $310 thousand, or over 200%, in income from insurance investments, non-recurring estate settlement revenues of $200 thousand included in trust and brokerage fees and a gain on premises and equipment, net compared to a loss in the 2021 period.

The first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected a significant decrease in mortgage banking income of $645 thousand, or 48.9%, and income from insurance investments of $341 thousand, or 43.3%, partially offset by increased trust and brokerage income growth of $385 thousand, or 27.0%,

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $15.3 million, down $114 thousand, or less than a 1% decrease, when compared to the $15.5 million for the previous quarter and up $1.3 million, or 9.1%, from $14.1 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The decrease in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was the net of increased benefit and data processing expenses and decreased charitable contributions.

The first quarter 2022 increase compared to the same quarter of 2021, was primarily due to increased salary and employee benefits expenses including annual salary adjustments and incentive accruals, and reduced loan origination deferral costs. The first quarter of 2021 reflected a reduction in salaries and benefits expense associated with the deferral of $604 thousand in costs associated with the origination of PPP loans during the quarter.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 21.49%, compared to 21.79% for the prior quarter and 20.95% for the same quarter in the prior year. The effective tax rate was relatively consistent in the last two quarters, with a slight increase from the March 31, 2021 quarter attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $3.3 billion, an increase of $11.6 million from December 31, 2021 and $272.8 million from March 31, 2021. The growth over the previous quarter and over the same quarter of 2021 is the result of continued core deposit growth and loan growth.

At March 31, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.0 billion, an increase of $41.4 million, or 8.5%, annualized from December 31, 2021. This increase is net of $11.6 million of PPP loans forgiven during the first quarter of 2022. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $192.5 million, or 10.7%, from March 31, 2021. The Company had PPP loan net balances remaining of $689 thousand at March 31, 2022 compared to $12.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $183.8 million at March 31, 2021.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $686.2 million at March 31, 2022, with a less than 1% decrease of $6.3 million, compared to December 31, 2021, and growth of $204.0 million, or 42.3%, compared to March 31, 2021.

Deposits amounted to $2.9 billion at March 31, 2022, with growth of $35.9 million, or 5.0%; annualized from December 31, 2021 and $293.7 million, or 11.2%, compared to March 31, 2021. The growth over the prior quarter and same quarter of 2021 is a result of continued higher than average cash balances being maintained by customers.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.54% at March 31, 2022 compared to 8.17% at December 31, 2021 and compared to 8.42% at March 31, 2021 (non-GAAP). The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.04%, 13.28%, 14.09% and 9.31%, respectively, at March 31, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.3 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future quarters, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



American National Bankshares Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

March 31

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

34,506

$

33,266

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

452,562

383,984

Securities available for sale, at fair value

686,176

482,143

Restricted stock, at cost

8,484

8,024

Loans held for sale

2,524

17,929

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,988,008

1,978,640

Less allowance for loan losses

(17,988

)

(21,416

)

Net Loans

1,970,020

1,957,224

Premises and equipment, net

35,383

39,336

Other real estate owned, net

143

443

Goodwill

85,048

85,048

Core deposit intangibles, net

4,297

5,710

Bank owned life insurance

29,159

28,635

Other assets

37,936

31,690

Total assets

$

3,346,238

$

3,073,432

Liabilities

Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing

$

1,024,778

$

907,721

Demand deposits -- interest-bearing

539,252

455,457

Money market deposits

759,782

688,051

Savings deposits

271,384

236,518

Time deposits

331,011

344,787

Total deposits

2,926,207

2,632,534

Customer repurchase agreements

38,527

39,205

Long-term borrowings

28,257

35,656

Other liabilities

18,173

24,244

Total liabilities

3,011,164

2,731,639

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,

none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,

10,713,958 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and

10,958,171 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021

10,638

10,894

Capital in excess of par value

144,848

153,651

Retained earnings

207,373

178,015

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(27,785

)

(767

)

Total shareholders' equity

335,074

341,793

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,346,238

$

3,073,432



American National Bankshares Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

3/31/22

12/31/21

3/31/21

Interest and Dividend Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

18,788

$

21,706

$

22,273

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

2,239

2,012

1,632

Tax-exempt

90

92

103

Dividends

113

115

119

Other interest income

177

223

77

Total interest and dividend income

21,407

24,148

24,204

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

569

655

1,287

Interest on short-term borrowings

6

3

11

Interest on long-term borrowings

379

386

483

Total interest expense

954

1,044

1,781

Net Interest Income

20,453

23,104

22,423

(Recovery of) provision for loan losses

(758

)

(1,955

)

-

Net Interest Income After (Recovery of) Provision

for Loan Losses

21,211

25,059

22,423

Noninterest Income:

Trust and brokerage fees

1,809

1,529

1,424

Service charges on deposit accounts

689

695

622

Interchange fees

981

1,127

889

Other fees and commissions

266

182

250

Mortgage banking income

673

746

1,318

Securities gains, net

-

35

-

Income from Small Business Investment Companies

493

462

428

Income from insurance investments

447

137

788

Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net

4

(297

)

(49

)

Other

238

228

252

Total noninterest income

5,600

4,844

5,922

Noninterest Expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

8,598

8,461

7,518

Occupancy and equipment

1,542

1,484

1,533

FDIC assessment

239

220

224

Bank franchise tax

476

446

438

Core deposit intangible amortization

330

351

381

Data processing

847

734

778

Software

363

357

329

Other real estate owned, net

(1

)

(17

)

117

Other

2,955

3,427

2,747

Total noninterest expense

15,349

15,463

14,065

Income Before Income Taxes

11,462

14,440

14,280

Income Taxes

2,463

3,147

2,991

Net Income

$

8,999

$

11,293

$

11,289

Net Income Per Common Share:

Basic

$

0.84

$

1.05

$

1.03

Diluted

$

0.84

$

1.05

$

1.03

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

10,754,287

10,774,268

10,971,466

Diluted

10,756,902

10,776,970

10,976,177



American National Bankshares Inc.

Financial Highlights

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2022

2021

2021

EARNINGS

Interest income

$

21,407

$

24,148

$

24,204

Interest expense

954

1,044

1,781

Net interest income

20,453

23,104

22,423

(Recovery of) provision for loan losses

(758

)

(1,955

)

-

Noninterest income

5,600

4,844

5,922

Noninterest expense

15,349

15,463

14,065

Income taxes

2,463

3,147

2,991

Net income

8,999

11,293

11,289

PER COMMON SHARE

Net income per share - basic

$

0.84

$

1.05

$

1.03

Net income per share - diluted

0.84

1.05

1.03

Cash dividends paid

0.28

0.28

0.27

Book value per share

31.27

32.95

31.19

Book value per share - tangible (a)

22.94

24.62

22.91

Closing market price

37.68

37.68

33.07

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Return on average assets

1.08

%

1.35

%

1.49

%

Return on average common equity

10.24

12.82

13.19

Return on average tangible common equity (a)

14.14

17.63

18.45

Average common equity to average assets

10.59

10.50

11.31

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)

7.54

8.17

8.42

Net interest margin, taxable equivalent

2.63

2.93

3.20

Efficiency ratio (a)

57.53

53.46

47.70

Effective tax rate

21.49

21.79

20.95

PERIOD-END BALANCES

Securities

$

694,660

$

700,523

$

490,167

Loans held for sale

2,524

8,481

17,929

Loans, net

1,988,008

1,946,580

1,978,640

Goodwill and other intangibles

89,345

89,675

90,758

Assets

3,346,238

3,334,597

3,073,432

Assets - tangible (a)

3,256,893

3,244,922

2,982,674

Deposits

2,926,207

2,890,353

2,632,534

Customer repurchase agreements

38,527

41,128

39,205

Long-term borrowings

28,257

28,232

35,656

Shareholders' equity

335,074

354,792

341,793

Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)

245,729

265,117

251,035

AVERAGE BALANCES

Securities (b)

$

710,873

$

654,595

$

458,760

Loans held for sale

4,324

8,121

11,237

Loans, net

1,966,586

1,943,238

2,009,166

Interest-earning assets

3,126,561

3,154,730

2,814,291

Goodwill and other intangibles

89,525

89,855

90,976

Assets

3,320,314

3,357,223

3,026,952

Assets - tangible (a)

3,230,789

3,267,368

2,935,976

Interest-bearing deposits

1,880,873

1,868,695

1,740,418

Deposits

2,880,893

2,914,381

2,582,539

Customer repurchase agreements

41,337

39,645

43,746

Long-term borrowings

28,241

28,218

35,640

Shareholders' equity

351,539

352,395

342,231

Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)

262,014

262,540

251,255

American National Bankshares Inc.

Financial Highlights

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2022

2021

2021

CAPITAL

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

10,754,287

10,774,268

10,971,466

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

10,756,902

10,776,970

10,976,177

COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Total shares of common stock repurchased

88,929

16,580

54,023

Average price paid per share of common stock

$

38.18

$

37.12

$

29.51

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Beginning balance

$

18,678

$

20,630

$

21,403

(Recovery of) provision for loan losses

(758

)

(1,955

)

-

Charge-offs

(37

)

(76

)

(22

)

Recoveries

105

79

35

Ending balance

$

17,988

$

18,678

$

21,416

LOANS

Construction and land development

$

148,276

$

134,221

$

159,801

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

402,306

391,517

364,549

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

752,817

731,034

628,742

Residential real estate

295,949

289,757

266,595

Home equity

89,593

93,203

100,643

Commercial and industrial

291,697

299,773

447,109

Consumer

7,370

7,075

11,201

Total

$

1,988,008

$

1,946,580

$

1,978,640

NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END

Nonperforming loans:

90 days past due and accruing

$

71

$

216

$

162

Nonaccrual

1,762

2,006

2,323

Other real estate owned and repossessions

143

143

443

Nonperforming assets

$

1,976

$

2,365

$

2,928

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.90

%

0.96

%

1.08

%

Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans

981.34

840.59

861.81

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06

0.07

0.10

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.09

0.11

0.13

Annualized net recoveries to average loans

(0.01

)

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

OTHER DATA

Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)

$

727,022

$

752,410

$

666,653

Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)

$

405,742

$

418,850

$

382,419

Number full-time equivalent employees (e)

338

346

340

Number of full service offices

26

26

26

Number of loan production offices

1

1

1

Number of ATMs

36

36

36

Notes:

(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.

(c) - Market value.

(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.

(e) - Average for quarter.



American National Bankshares Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Interest

Average Balance

Income/Expense (a)

Yield/Rate

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loans:

Commercial

$

290,051

$

464,677

$

2,632

$

5,790

3.68

%

5.05

%

Real estate

1,674,350

1,548,091

16,078

16,390

3.84

4.23

Consumer

6,509

7,635

112

127

6.98

6.75

Total loans (b)

1,970,910

2,020,403

18,822

22,307

3.83

4.43

Securities:

U.S. Treasury

147,001

15,303

323

12

0.88

0.31

Federal agencies & GSEs

104,905

105,337

293

305

1.12

1.16

Mortgage-backed & CMOs

361,583

258,003

1,207

973

1.34

1.51

State and municipal

67,524

58,493

331

315

1.96

2.15

Other

29,860

21,624

312

275

4.18

5.09

Total securities

710,873

458,760

2,466

1,880

1.39

1.64

Deposits in other banks

444,778

335,128

177

77

0.16

0.09

Total interest-earning assets

3,126,561

2,814,291

21,465

24,264

2.75

3.46

Non-earning assets

193,753

212,661

Total assets

$

3,320,314

$

3,026,952

Deposits:

Demand

$

525,508

$

450,953

37

40

0.03

0.04

Money market

752,386

683,948

101

276

0.05

0.16

Savings

264,057

227,404

7

7

0.01

0.01

Time

338,922

378,113

424

964

0.51

1.03

Total deposits

1,880,873

1,740,418

569

1,287

0.12

0.30

Customer repurchase agreements

41,337

43,746

6

11

0.06

0.10

Long-term borrowings

28,241

35,640

379

483

5.37

5.42

Total interest-bearing

liabilities

1,950,451

1,819,804

954

1,781

0.20

0.40

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,000,020

842,121

Other liabilities

18,304

22,796

Shareholders' equity

351,539

342,231

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$

3,320,314

$

3,026,952

Interest rate spread

2.55

%

3.06

%

Net interest margin

2.63

%

3.20

%

Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)

20,511

22,483

Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)

58

60

Net interest income

$

20,453

$

22,423

Notes:

(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.

(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.

(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.



American National Bankshares Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2022

2021

2021

EFFICIENCY RATIO

Noninterest expense

$

15,349

$

15,463

$

14,065

Subtract: loss on sale of OREO

-

-

(111

)

Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization

(330

)

(351

)

(381

)

$

15,019

$

15,112

$

13,573

Net interest income

$

20,453

$

23,104

$

22,423

Tax equivalent adjustment

58

60

60

Noninterest income

5,600

4,844

5,922

Subtract: gain on securities

-

(35

)

-

Add/subtract: (gain)/loss on fixed assets

(4

)

297

49

$

26,107

$

28,270

$

28,454

Efficiency ratio

57.53

%

53.46

%

47.70

%

TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME

Non-GAAP measures:

Interest income - loans

$

18,822

$

21,742

$

22,307

Interest income - investments and other

2,643

2,466

1,957

Interest expense - deposits

(569

)

(655

)

(1,287

)

Interest expense - customer repurchase

agreements

(6

)

(3

)

(11

)

Interest expense - long-term borrowings

(379

)

(386

)

(483

)

Total net interest income

$

20,511

$

23,164

$

22,483

Less non-GAAP measures:

Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans

(34

)

(36

)

(34

)

Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities

(24

)

(24

)

(26

)

GAAP measures

$

20,453

$

23,104

$

22,423

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY

Return on average equity (GAAP basis)

10.24

%

12.82

%

13.19

%

Impact of excluding average goodwill

and other intangibles

3.90

4.81

5.26

Return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP)

14.14

%

17.63

%

18.45

%

TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)

10.01

%

10.64

%

11.12

%

Impact of excluding goodwill and

other intangibles

(2.47

)

(2.47

)

(2.70

)

Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio

(non-GAAP)

7.54

%

8.17

%

8.42

%

TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

Book value per share (GAAP basis)

$

31.27

$

32.95

$

31.19

Impact of excluding goodwill and

other intangibles

(8.33

)

(8.33

)

(8.28

)

Tangible book value per share

(non-GAAP)

$

22.94

$

24.62

$

22.91

ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE

Allowance for loan losses

$

17,988

$

18,678

$

21,416

Credit discount on purchased loans

4,001

4,474

6,528

Adjusted loan loss allowance

$

21,989

$

23,152

$

27,944

Total loans, net

$

1,988,008

$

1,946,580

$

1,978,640

Subtract: PPP loans, net

(689

)

(12,239

)

(183,783

)

Total loans less PPP loans, net

$

1,987,319

$

1,934,341

$

1,794,857

Adjusted loan loss allowance to

total loans less PPP loans, net

1.11

%

1.20

%

1.56

%

Allowance for loan losses to

total loans less PPP loans, net

0.91

%

0.97

%

1.19

%

Contact:

Jeffrey W. Farrar

Executive Vice President, COO & CFO

(434)773-2274

farrarj@amnb.com


