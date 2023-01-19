U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings

American National Bankshares, Inc.
·22 min read
American National Bankshares, Inc.
American National Bankshares, Inc.

DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $8.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $11.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $34.4 million, or $3.23 per diluted common share, compared to $43.5 million, or $4.00 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “American National finished 2022 on a positive note with strong earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year. Loan growth was again exceptional, and while we experienced deposit outflows during the period consistent with industry trends, we are pleased with balance sheet trends overall. While there has been some slowing, business activity and our local economies remain fairly stable in spite of factors associated with elevated inflation and rising rates.”

“I am so proud and appreciative of the efforts of our employees, the support of our customers and our shareholders over the past year. In October, American National was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for the third consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to our efforts to provide a great place to work for a great team. We had a very successful year financially and achieved many other nonfinancial initiatives during the year as we prepare the Company for future growth and success.”

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 14.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 15.74% in the previous quarter and 17.63% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Net interest income increased $281 thousand, or 1.2%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.2 million, or 5.1%, when compared to the same quarter in 2021.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.33% for the quarter, up from 3.20% in the third quarter of 2022 and up from 2.93% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $1.2 million, or 24.2%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $1.2 million, or 25.5%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $386 thousand, or 2.3%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.4 million, or 8.9%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Average loans held for investment excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans grew $104.6 million, or 20.3% annualized, during the fourth quarter compared to $57.2 million, or 11.4% annualized, growth in the third quarter of this year and $69.0 million, or 14.9% annualized, growth in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

  • The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 million compared to $615 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to (0.01%) in the previous quarter and (0.00%) in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, down from 0.07% at December 31, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $281 thousand, or 1.2%, to $24.3 million compared to $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021 reflected an increase of $1.2 million, or 5.1%. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 3.33%, up from 3.20% in the prior quarter and 2.93% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin expansion relative to the previous quarter was primarily due to a 34-basis point increase in yield on average earning assets partially offset by a 36-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The higher yield resulted from a shift in the earning assets mix caused by excess deposits in other banks being deployed into the loan portfolio as well as increased yields on loans, securities, and deposits in other banks due to the rise in interest rates. The higher interest cost on liabilities was also a result of higher interest rates and some additional borrowing costs associated with short term FHLB advances during the period. The increase in margin from fourth quarter 2021 was also attributable to the higher rate environment and asset mix changes partially offset by substantially more PPP related income in 2021.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2022, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $253 thousand compared to $454 thousand in the prior quarter and $2.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the years ending December 31, (estimated):

 

2023

$

744

2024

 

    457

2025

 

324

2026

 

   252

2027

 

116

Thereafter

 

112

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and as of September 30, 2022, down substantially from $2.4 million at December 31, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and 0.07% at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 million compared to $615 thousand in the previous quarter and a negative provision of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The provision expense increase for the fourth quarter as compared to third quarter of 2022 was a function of continued loan growth coupled with charge-off activity during the period. The negative provision in the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of continued improvement in economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics.

The allowance for loan losses was $19.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $18.7 million at December 31, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to (0.01%) and (0.00%) in the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.89% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.91% at September 30, 2022, and 0.96% at December 31, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 24.2%, to $3.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 25.5%, from $4.8 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter was primarily due to a reduction in equity income from investments in small business investment companies. During the fourth quarter of 2022, investments in these entities resulted in losses recorded of $263 thousand, compared to earnings of $501 thousand in the prior quarter and $462 thousand in the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, an impairment charge of $146 thousand was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 on an acquired real estate property from a previous acquisition. Mortgage income also decreased $212 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 as demand continues to slow due to higher mortgage rates. The decrease for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter in the prior year can also be attributed to the aforementioned small business investment company losses and from mortgage revenue contraction associated with lower volumes due to higher mortgage rates. Mortgage banking income decreased by $570 thousand, or 76.4%, compared to the same quarter of 2021.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $16.8 million, up $386 thousand, or 2.3%, when compared to $16.4 million for the previous quarter and up $1.4 million, or 8.9%, from $15.5 million for the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily from increased charitable contributions and data processing and technology costs. The increase from the same quarter of 2021 was the result of higher compensation associated with a lower staffing vacancy rate and increased incentive accruals.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 18.90%, compared to 20.92% for the prior quarter and 21.79% for the same quarter in the prior year. The Company recognized a tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulting from adjustments from investment partnership income tax returns. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $16.6 million from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $268.7 million from December 31, 2021. The increase from the previous quarter is due to an increase in loans, net, partially offset by lower interest-bearing deposits in other banks resulting from a decrease in deposits and a decrease in the investment portfolio for maturities during the period.

At December 31, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.2 billion, an increase of $67.0 million, or 12.7% annualized, from September 30, 2022. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $239.9 million, or 12.3%, from December 31, 2021.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $608.1 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $33.8 million, or 5.3%, compared to September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $84.4 million, or 12.2%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $94.5 million, or 14.1% annualized, from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $294.0 million, or 10.2%, compared to December 31, 2021.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.82% at December 31, 2022 compared to 7.59% at September 30, 2022 and compared to 8.17% at December 31 2021 (non-GAAP). The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.69%, 12.84%, 13.65% and 10.35%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment, and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future quarters, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com

American National Bankshares Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

32,207

 

 

$

23,095

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

41,133

 

 

 

487,773

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

608,062

 

 

 

692,467

 

Restricted stock, at cost

 

12,651

 

 

 

8,056

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,061

 

 

 

8,481

 

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

 

2,186,449

 

 

 

1,946,580

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

(19,555

)

 

 

(18,678

)

Net Loans

 

2,166,894

 

 

 

1,927,902

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

32,900

 

 

 

35,564

 

Assets held-for-sale

 

1,382

 

 

 

-

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

27

 

 

 

143

 

Goodwill

 

85,048

 

 

 

85,048

 

Core deposit intangibles, net

 

3,367

 

 

 

4,627

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

29,692

 

 

 

29,107

 

Other assets

 

51,478

 

 

 

32,334

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

3,065,902

 

 

$

3,334,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing

$

1,010,602

 

 

$

1,009,081

 

Demand deposits -- interest-bearing

 

484,037

 

 

 

547,878

 

Money market deposits

 

574,330

 

 

 

719,498

 

Savings deposits

 

269,426

 

 

 

259,193

 

Time deposits

 

257,933

 

 

 

354,703

 

Total deposits

 

2,596,328

 

 

 

2,890,353

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

370

 

 

 

41,128

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

100,531

 

 

 

-

 

Long-term borrowings

 

28,334

 

 

 

28,232

 

Other liabilities

 

19,165

 

 

 

20,092

 

Total liabilities

 

2,744,728

 

 

 

2,979,805

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

none outstanding

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

10,608,781 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and

 

 

10,766,967 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

10,538

 

 

 

10,710

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

141,948

 

 

 

147,777

 

Retained earnings

 

223,664

 

 

 

201,380

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

 

(54,976

)

 

 

(5,075

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

321,174

 

 

 

354,792

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,065,902

 

 

$

3,334,597

 

 

 

 

 


American National Bankshares Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

 

12/31/22

 

9/30/22

 

12/31/21

 

12/31/22

 

12/31/21

Interest and Dividend Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

23,544

 

 

$

21,160

 

 

$

21,706

 

 

$

82,568

 

 

$

87,040

 

Interest and dividends on securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

2,721

 

 

 

2,664

 

 

 

2,012

 

 

 

10,065

 

 

 

7,309

 

Tax-exempt

 

110

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

407

 

 

 

385

 

Dividends

 

126

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

464

 

Other interest income

 

415

 

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

2,491

 

 

 

598

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

26,916

 

 

 

25,151

 

 

 

24,148

 

 

 

96,004

 

 

 

95,796

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

1,597

 

 

 

741

 

 

 

655

 

 

 

3,553

 

 

 

3,645

 

Interest on short-term borrowings

 

633

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

22

 

Interest on long-term borrowings

 

398

 

 

 

392

 

 

 

386

 

 

 

1,554

 

 

 

1,738

 

Total interest expense

 

2,628

 

 

 

1,144

 

 

 

1,044

 

 

 

5,766

 

 

 

5,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income

 

24,288

 

 

 

24,007

 

 

 

23,104

 

 

 

90,238

 

 

 

90,391

 

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

 

1,159

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

(1,955

)

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

(2,825

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income After Provision for (recovery of)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   Loan Losses

 

23,129

 

 

 

23,392

 

 

 

25,059

 

 

 

88,641

 

 

 

93,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust and brokerage fees

 

1,522

 

 

 

1,603

 

 

 

1,529

 

 

 

6,521

 

 

 

6,019

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

597

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

695

 

 

 

2,676

 

 

 

2,611

 

Interchange fees

 

1,117

 

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

1,127

 

 

 

4,107

 

 

 

4,152

 

Other fees and commissions

 

207

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

801

 

Mortgage banking income

 

176

 

 

 

388

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

1,666

 

 

 

4,195

 

Securities gains, net

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

35

 

Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies

 

(263

)

 

 

501

 

 

 

462

 

 

 

1,409

 

 

 

1,972

 

Income from insurance investments

 

103

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

747

 

 

 

1,199

 

Losses on premises and equipment, net

 

(146

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(297

)

 

 

(228

)

 

 

(885

)

Other

 

297

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

1,003

 

 

 

932

 

Total noninterest income

 

3,610

 

 

 

4,760

 

 

 

4,844

 

 

 

18,807

 

 

 

21,031

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

9,446

 

 

 

9,618

 

 

 

8,461

 

 

 

36,382

 

 

 

32,342

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,499

 

 

 

1,514

 

 

 

1,484

 

 

 

6,075

 

 

 

6,032

 

FDIC assessment

 

209

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

903

 

 

 

864

 

Bank franchise tax

 

501

 

 

 

488

 

 

 

446

 

 

 

1,953

 

 

 

1,767

 

Core deposit intangible amortization

 

300

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

1,464

 

Data processing

 

864

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

734

 

 

 

3,310

 

 

 

2,958

 

Software

 

417

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

1,368

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

(1

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

131

 

Other

 

3,599

 

 

 

3,108

 

 

 

3,427

 

 

 

12,695

 

 

 

12,082

 

Total noninterest expense

 

16,834

 

 

 

16,448

 

 

 

15,463

 

 

 

64,086

 

 

 

59,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

9,905

 

 

 

11,704

 

 

 

14,440

 

 

 

43,362

 

 

 

55,239

 

Income Taxes

 

1,872

 

 

 

2,448

 

 

 

3,147

 

 

 

8,934

 

 

 

11,713

 

Net Income

$

8,033

 

 

$

9,256

 

 

$

11,293

 

 

$

34,428

 

 

$

43,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

3.23

 

 

$

4.00

 

Diluted

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

3.23

 

 

$

4.00

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

10,607,678

 

 

 

10,640,952

 

 

 

10,774,268

 

 

 

10,672,314

 

 

 

10,873,817

 

Diluted

 

10,609,937

 

 

 

10,643,073

 

 

 

10,776,970

 

 

 

10,674,613

 

 

 

10,877,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



American National Bankshares Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the Twelve Months

 

 

 

4th Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

26,916

 

 

$

25,151

 

 

$

24,148

 

 

$

96,004

 

 

$

95,796

 

 

Interest expense

 

2,628

 

 

 

1,144

 

 

 

1,044

 

 

 

5,766

 

 

 

5,405

 

 

Net interest income

 

24,288

 

 

 

24,007

 

 

 

23,104

 

 

 

90,238

 

 

 

90,391

 

 

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

 

1,159

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

(1,955

)

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

(2,825

)

 

Noninterest income

 

3,610

 

 

 

4,760

 

 

 

4,844

 

 

 

18,807

 

 

 

21,031

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

16,834

 

 

 

16,448

 

 

 

15,463

 

 

 

64,086

 

 

 

59,008

 

 

Income taxes

 

1,872

 

 

 

2,448

 

 

 

3,147

 

 

 

8,934

 

 

 

11,713

 

 

Net income

 

8,033

 

 

 

9,256

 

 

 

11,293

 

 

 

34,428

 

 

 

43,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - basic

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

3.23

 

 

$

4.00

 

 

Net income per share - diluted

 

0.76

 

 

 

0.87

 

 

 

1.05

 

 

 

3.23

 

 

 

4.00

 

 

Cash dividends paid

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

1.14

 

 

 

1.09

 

 

Book value per share

 

30.27

 

 

 

29.54

 

 

 

32.95

 

 

 

30.27

 

 

 

32.95

 

 

Book value per share - tangible (a)

 

21.94

 

 

 

21.18

 

 

 

24.62

 

 

 

21.94

 

 

 

24.62

 

 

Closing market price

 

36.93

 

 

 

31.95

 

 

 

37.68

 

 

 

36.93

 

 

 

37.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.05

 

%

 

1.17

 

%

 

1.35

 

%

 

1.43

 

%

 

1.37

 

%

Return on average common equity

 

10.15

 

 

 

11.21

 

 

 

12.82

 

 

 

13.81

 

 

 

12.50

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity (a)

 

14.50

 

 

 

15.74

 

 

 

17.63

 

 

 

19.41

 

 

 

17.34

 

 

Average common equity to average assets

 

10.33

 

 

 

10.42

 

 

 

10.50

 

 

 

10.35

 

 

 

10.96

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)

 

7.82

 

 

 

7.59

 

 

 

8.17

 

 

 

7.82

 

 

 

8.17

 

 

Net interest margin, taxable equivalent (a)

 

3.33

 

 

 

3.20

 

 

 

2.93

 

 

 

2.97

 

 

 

3.05

 

 

Efficiency ratio (a)

 

58.82

 

 

 

55.98

 

 

 

53.45

 

 

 

57.37

 

 

 

51.05

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

18.90

 

 

 

20.92

 

 

 

21.79

 

 

 

20.60

 

 

 

21.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERIOD-END BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities

$

620,713

 

 

$

650,267

 

 

$

700,523

 

 

$

620,713

 

 

$

700,523

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,061

 

 

 

2,852

 

 

 

8,481

 

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

8,481

 

 

Loans, net

 

2,186,449

 

 

 

2,119,415

 

 

 

1,946,580

 

 

 

2,186,449

 

 

 

1,946,580

 

 

Goodwill and other intangibles

 

88,415

 

 

 

88,715

 

 

 

89,675

 

 

 

88,415

 

 

 

89,675

 

 

Assets

 

3,065,902

 

 

 

3,049,320

 

 

 

3,334,597

 

 

 

3,065,902

 

 

 

3,334,597

 

 

Assets - tangible (a)

 

2,977,487

 

 

 

2,960,605

 

 

 

3,244,922

 

 

 

2,977,487

 

 

 

3,244,922

 

 

Deposits

 

2,596,328

 

 

 

2,690,870

 

 

 

2,890,353

 

 

 

2,596,328

 

 

 

2,890,353

 

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

370

 

 

 

625

 

 

 

41,128

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

41,128

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

28,334

 

 

 

28,308

 

 

 

28,232

 

 

 

28,334

 

 

 

28,232

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

321,174

 

 

 

313,390

 

 

 

354,792

 

 

 

321,174

 

 

 

354,792

 

 

Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)

 

232,759

 

 

 

224,675

 

 

 

265,117

 

 

 

232,759

 

 

 

265,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities (b)

$

713,996

 

 

$

728,535

 

 

$

654,595

 

 

$

720,001

 

 

$

549,554

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

972

 

 

 

3,915

 

 

 

8,121

 

 

 

3,235

 

 

 

11,257

 

 

Loans, net

 

2,168,636

 

 

 

2,064,088

 

 

 

1,943,238

 

 

 

2,052,158

 

 

 

1,953,121

 

 

Interest-earning assets

 

2,920,992

 

 

 

3,005,292

 

 

 

3,154,730

 

 

 

3,042,775

 

 

 

2,967,799

 

 

Goodwill and other intangibles

 

88,593

 

 

 

88,886

 

 

 

89,855

 

 

 

89,048

 

 

 

90,413

 

 

Assets

 

3,066,362

 

 

 

3,170,328

 

 

 

3,357,223

 

 

 

3,211,668

 

 

 

3,176,564

 

 

Assets - tangible (a)

 

2,977,769

 

 

 

3,081,442

 

 

 

3,267,368

 

 

 

3,122,620

 

 

 

3,086,151

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,609,503

 

 

 

1,723,931

 

 

 

1,868,695

 

 

 

1,765,134

 

 

 

1,797,385

 

 

Deposits

 

2,641,133

 

 

 

2,775,516

 

 

 

2,914,381

 

 

 

2,794,005

 

 

 

2,736,571

 

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

704

 

 

 

18,719

 

 

 

39,645

 

 

 

24,005

 

 

 

37,632

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

28,318

 

 

 

28,293

 

 

 

28,218

 

 

 

28,280

 

 

 

31,878

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

316,697

 

 

 

330,318

 

 

 

352,395

 

 

 

332,356

 

 

 

348,158

 

 

Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)

 

228,104

 

 

 

241,432

 

 

 

262,540

 

 

 

243,308

 

 

 

257,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

American National Bankshares Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the Twelve Months

 

 

 

4th Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

10,607,678

 

 

 

10,640,952

 

 

 

10,774,268

 

 

 

10,672,314

 

 

 

10,873,817

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

10,609,937

 

 

 

10,643,073

 

 

 

10,776,970

 

 

 

10,674,613

 

 

 

10,877,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shares of common stock repurchased

 

3,269

 

 

 

60,104

 

 

 

16,580

 

 

 

206,978

 

 

 

264,579

 

 

Average price paid per share of common stock

$

36.44

 

 

$

34.26

 

 

$

37.12

 

 

$

36.26

 

 

$

33.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance

$

19,189

 

 

$

18,505

 

 

$

20,630

 

 

$

18,678

 

 

$

21,403

 

 

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

 

1,159

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

(1,955

)

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

(2,825

)

 

Charge-offs

 

(834

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(1,019

)

 

 

(146

)

 

Recoveries

 

41

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

299

 

 

 

246

 

 

Ending balance

$

19,555

 

 

$

19,189

 

 

$

18,678

 

 

$

19,555

 

 

$

18,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOANS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land development

$

197,525

 

 

$

210,500

 

 

$

134,221

 

 

$

197,525

 

 

$

134,221

 

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

418,462

 

 

 

423,678

 

 

 

391,517

 

 

 

418,462

 

 

 

391,517

 

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

827,728

 

 

 

764,963

 

 

 

731,034

 

 

 

827,728

 

 

 

731,034

 

 

Residential real estate

 

338,132

 

 

 

324,468

 

 

 

289,757

 

 

 

338,132

 

 

 

289,757

 

 

Home equity

 

93,740

 

 

 

93,659

 

 

 

93,203

 

 

 

93,740

 

 

 

93,203

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

304,247

 

 

 

295,541

 

 

 

299,773

 

 

 

304,247

 

 

 

299,773

 

 

Consumer

 

6,615

 

 

 

6,606

 

 

 

7,075

 

 

 

6,615

 

 

 

7,075

 

 

Total

$

2,186,449

 

 

$

2,119,415

 

 

$

1,946,580

 

 

$

2,186,449

 

 

$

1,946,580

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

90 days past due and accruing

$

16

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

216

 

 

$

16

 

 

$

216

 

 

Nonaccrual

 

1,307

 

 

 

1,171

 

 

 

2,006

 

 

 

1,307

 

 

 

2,006

 

 

Other real estate owned and repossessions

 

80

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

