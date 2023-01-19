American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings
DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $8.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $11.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $34.4 million, or $3.23 per diluted common share, compared to $43.5 million, or $4.00 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2021.
President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “American National finished 2022 on a positive note with strong earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year. Loan growth was again exceptional, and while we experienced deposit outflows during the period consistent with industry trends, we are pleased with balance sheet trends overall. While there has been some slowing, business activity and our local economies remain fairly stable in spite of factors associated with elevated inflation and rising rates.”
“I am so proud and appreciative of the efforts of our employees, the support of our customers and our shareholders over the past year. In October, American National was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for the third consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to our efforts to provide a great place to work for a great team. We had a very successful year financially and achieved many other nonfinancial initiatives during the year as we prepare the Company for future growth and success.”
Fourth quarter 2022 highlights include:
Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 14.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 15.74% in the previous quarter and 17.63% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).
Net interest income increased $281 thousand, or 1.2%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.2 million, or 5.1%, when compared to the same quarter in 2021.
Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.33% for the quarter, up from 3.20% in the third quarter of 2022 and up from 2.93% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).
Noninterest revenues decreased $1.2 million, or 24.2%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $1.2 million, or 25.5%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
Noninterest expense increased $386 thousand, or 2.3%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.4 million, or 8.9%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
Average loans held for investment excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans grew $104.6 million, or 20.3% annualized, during the fourth quarter compared to $57.2 million, or 11.4% annualized, growth in the third quarter of this year and $69.0 million, or 14.9% annualized, growth in the fourth quarter of the prior year.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 million compared to $615 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to (0.01%) in the previous quarter and (0.00%) in the same quarter of 2021.
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, down from 0.07% at December 31, 2021.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $281 thousand, or 1.2%, to $24.3 million compared to $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021 reflected an increase of $1.2 million, or 5.1%. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 3.33%, up from 3.20% in the prior quarter and 2.93% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin expansion relative to the previous quarter was primarily due to a 34-basis point increase in yield on average earning assets partially offset by a 36-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The higher yield resulted from a shift in the earning assets mix caused by excess deposits in other banks being deployed into the loan portfolio as well as increased yields on loans, securities, and deposits in other banks due to the rise in interest rates. The higher interest cost on liabilities was also a result of higher interest rates and some additional borrowing costs associated with short term FHLB advances during the period. The increase in margin from fourth quarter 2021 was also attributable to the higher rate environment and asset mix changes partially offset by substantially more PPP related income in 2021.
The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2022, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $253 thousand compared to $454 thousand in the prior quarter and $2.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):
For the years ending December 31, (estimated):
2023
$
744
2024
457
2025
324
2026
252
2027
116
Thereafter
112
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and as of September 30, 2022, down substantially from $2.4 million at December 31, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and 0.07% at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 million compared to $615 thousand in the previous quarter and a negative provision of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The provision expense increase for the fourth quarter as compared to third quarter of 2022 was a function of continued loan growth coupled with charge-off activity during the period. The negative provision in the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of continued improvement in economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics.
The allowance for loan losses was $19.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $18.7 million at December 31, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to (0.01%) and (0.00%) in the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.89% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.91% at September 30, 2022, and 0.96% at December 31, 2021.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 24.2%, to $3.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 25.5%, from $4.8 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter was primarily due to a reduction in equity income from investments in small business investment companies. During the fourth quarter of 2022, investments in these entities resulted in losses recorded of $263 thousand, compared to earnings of $501 thousand in the prior quarter and $462 thousand in the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, an impairment charge of $146 thousand was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 on an acquired real estate property from a previous acquisition. Mortgage income also decreased $212 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 as demand continues to slow due to higher mortgage rates. The decrease for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter in the prior year can also be attributed to the aforementioned small business investment company losses and from mortgage revenue contraction associated with lower volumes due to higher mortgage rates. Mortgage banking income decreased by $570 thousand, or 76.4%, compared to the same quarter of 2021.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $16.8 million, up $386 thousand, or 2.3%, when compared to $16.4 million for the previous quarter and up $1.4 million, or 8.9%, from $15.5 million for the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily from increased charitable contributions and data processing and technology costs. The increase from the same quarter of 2021 was the result of higher compensation associated with a lower staffing vacancy rate and increased incentive accruals.
INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 18.90%, compared to 20.92% for the prior quarter and 21.79% for the same quarter in the prior year. The Company recognized a tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulting from adjustments from investment partnership income tax returns. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $16.6 million from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $268.7 million from December 31, 2021. The increase from the previous quarter is due to an increase in loans, net, partially offset by lower interest-bearing deposits in other banks resulting from a decrease in deposits and a decrease in the investment portfolio for maturities during the period.
At December 31, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.2 billion, an increase of $67.0 million, or 12.7% annualized, from September 30, 2022. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $239.9 million, or 12.3%, from December 31, 2021.
Investment securities available for sale amounted to $608.1 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $33.8 million, or 5.3%, compared to September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $84.4 million, or 12.2%, compared to December 31, 2021.
Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $94.5 million, or 14.1% annualized, from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $294.0 million, or 10.2%, compared to December 31, 2021.
The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.82% at December 31, 2022 compared to 7.59% at September 30, 2022 and compared to 8.17% at December 31 2021 (non-GAAP). The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.69%, 12.84%, 13.65% and 10.35%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment, and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future quarters, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
December 31
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
32,207
$
23,095
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
41,133
487,773
Securities available for sale, at fair value
608,062
692,467
Restricted stock, at cost
12,651
8,056
Loans held for sale
1,061
8,481
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
2,186,449
1,946,580
Less allowance for loan losses
(19,555
)
(18,678
)
Net Loans
2,166,894
1,927,902
Premises and equipment, net
32,900
35,564
Assets held-for-sale
1,382
-
Other real estate owned, net
27
143
Goodwill
85,048
85,048
Core deposit intangibles, net
3,367
4,627
Bank owned life insurance
29,692
29,107
Other assets
51,478
32,334
Total assets
$
3,065,902
$
3,334,597
Liabilities
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing
$
1,010,602
$
1,009,081
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing
484,037
547,878
Money market deposits
574,330
719,498
Savings deposits
269,426
259,193
Time deposits
257,933
354,703
Total deposits
2,596,328
2,890,353
Customer repurchase agreements
370
41,128
Other short-term borrowings
100,531
-
Long-term borrowings
28,334
28,232
Other liabilities
19,165
20,092
Total liabilities
2,744,728
2,979,805
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,
10,608,781 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and
10,766,967 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021
10,538
10,710
Capital in excess of par value
141,948
147,777
Retained earnings
223,664
201,380
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(54,976
)
(5,075
)
Total shareholders' equity
321,174
354,792
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,065,902
$
3,334,597
American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
12/31/22
9/30/22
12/31/21
12/31/22
12/31/21
Interest and Dividend Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
23,544
$
21,160
$
21,706
$
82,568
$
87,040
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
2,721
2,664
2,012
10,065
7,309
Tax-exempt
110
110
92
407
385
Dividends
126
118
115
473
464
Other interest income
415
1,099
223
2,491
598
Total interest and dividend income
26,916
25,151
24,148
96,004
95,796
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
1,597
741
655
3,553
3,645
Interest on short-term borrowings
633
11
3
659
22
Interest on long-term borrowings
398
392
386
1,554
1,738
Total interest expense
2,628
1,144
1,044
5,766
5,405
Net Interest Income
24,288
24,007
23,104
90,238
90,391
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
1,159
615
(1,955
)
1,597
(2,825
)
Net Interest Income After Provision for (recovery of)
Loan Losses
23,129
23,392
25,059
88,641
93,216
Noninterest Income:
Trust and brokerage fees
1,522
1,603
1,529
6,521
6,019
Service charges on deposit accounts
597
681
695
2,676
2,611
Interchange fees
1,117
1,013
1,127
4,107
4,152
Other fees and commissions
207
233
182
906
801
Mortgage banking income
176
388
746
1,666
4,195
Securities gains, net
-
-
35
-
35
Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies
(263
)
501
462
1,409
1,972
Income from insurance investments
103
100
137
747
1,199
Losses on premises and equipment, net
(146
)
(2
)
(297
)
(228
)
(885
)
Other
297
243
228
1,003
932
Total noninterest income
3,610
4,760
4,844
18,807
21,031
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,446
9,618
8,461
36,382
32,342
Occupancy and equipment
1,499
1,514
1,484
6,075
6,032
FDIC assessment
209
227
220
903
864
Bank franchise tax
501
488
446
1,953
1,767
Core deposit intangible amortization
300
310
351
1,260
1,464
Data processing
864
818
734
3,310
2,958
Software
417
362
357
1,505
1,368
Other real estate owned, net
(1
)
3
(17
)
3
131
Other
3,599
3,108
3,427
12,695
12,082
Total noninterest expense
16,834
16,448
15,463
64,086
59,008
Income Before Income Taxes
9,905
11,704
14,440
43,362
55,239
Income Taxes
1,872
2,448
3,147
8,934
11,713
Net Income
$
8,033
$
9,256
$
11,293
$
34,428
$
43,526
Net Income Per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.76
$
0.87
$
1.05
$
3.23
$
4.00
Diluted
$
0.76
$
0.87
$
1.05
$
3.23
$
4.00
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
10,607,678
10,640,952
10,774,268
10,672,314
10,873,817
Diluted
10,609,937
10,643,073
10,776,970
10,674,613
10,877,231
American National Bankshares Inc.
Financial Highlights
Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Twelve Months
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Ended December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
EARNINGS
Interest income
$
26,916
$
25,151
$
24,148
$
96,004
$
95,796
Interest expense
2,628
1,144
1,044
5,766
5,405
Net interest income
24,288
24,007
23,104
90,238
90,391
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
1,159
615
(1,955
)
1,597
(2,825
)
Noninterest income
3,610
4,760
4,844
18,807
21,031
Noninterest expense
16,834
16,448
15,463
64,086
59,008
Income taxes
1,872
2,448
3,147
8,934
11,713
Net income
8,033
9,256
11,293
34,428
43,526
PER COMMON SHARE
Net income per share - basic
$
0.76
$
0.87
$
1.05
$
3.23
$
4.00
Net income per share - diluted
0.76
0.87
1.05
3.23
4.00
Cash dividends paid
0.30
0.28
0.28
1.14
1.09
Book value per share
30.27
29.54
32.95
30.27
32.95
Book value per share - tangible (a)
21.94
21.18
24.62
21.94
24.62
Closing market price
36.93
31.95
37.68
36.93
37.68
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.05
%
1.17
%
1.35
%
1.43
%
1.37
%
Return on average common equity
10.15
11.21
12.82
13.81
12.50
Return on average tangible common equity (a)
14.50
15.74
17.63
19.41
17.34
Average common equity to average assets
10.33
10.42
10.50
10.35
10.96
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)
7.82
7.59
8.17
7.82
8.17
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent (a)
3.33
3.20
2.93
2.97
3.05
Efficiency ratio (a)
58.82
55.98
53.45
57.37
51.05
Effective tax rate
18.90
20.92
21.79
20.60
21.20
PERIOD-END BALANCES
Securities
$
620,713
$
650,267
$
700,523
$
620,713
$
700,523
Loans held for sale
1,061
2,852
8,481
1,061
8,481
Loans, net
2,186,449
2,119,415
1,946,580
2,186,449
1,946,580
Goodwill and other intangibles
88,415
88,715
89,675
88,415
89,675
Assets
3,065,902
3,049,320
3,334,597
3,065,902
3,334,597
Assets - tangible (a)
2,977,487
2,960,605
3,244,922
2,977,487
3,244,922
Deposits
2,596,328
2,690,870
2,890,353
2,596,328
2,890,353
Customer repurchase agreements
370
625
41,128
370
41,128
Long-term borrowings
28,334
28,308
28,232
28,334
28,232
Shareholders' equity
321,174
313,390
354,792
321,174
354,792
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
232,759
224,675
265,117
232,759
265,117
AVERAGE BALANCES
Securities (b)
$
713,996
$
728,535
$
654,595
$
720,001
$
549,554
Loans held for sale
972
3,915
8,121
3,235
11,257
Loans, net
2,168,636
2,064,088
1,943,238
2,052,158
1,953,121
Interest-earning assets
2,920,992
3,005,292
3,154,730
3,042,775
2,967,799
Goodwill and other intangibles
88,593
88,886
89,855
89,048
90,413
Assets
3,066,362
3,170,328
3,357,223
3,211,668
3,176,564
Assets - tangible (a)
2,977,769
3,081,442
3,267,368
3,122,620
3,086,151
Interest-bearing deposits
1,609,503
1,723,931
1,868,695
1,765,134
1,797,385
Deposits
2,641,133
2,775,516
2,914,381
2,794,005
2,736,571
Customer repurchase agreements
704
18,719
39,645
24,005
37,632
Long-term borrowings
28,318
28,293
28,218
28,280
31,878
Shareholders' equity
316,697
330,318
352,395
332,356
348,158
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
228,104
241,432
262,540
243,308
257,745
American National Bankshares Inc.
Financial Highlights
Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Twelve Months
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Ended December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
CAPITAL
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
10,607,678
10,640,952
10,774,268
10,672,314
10,873,817
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
10,609,937
10,643,073
10,776,970
10,674,613
10,877,231
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
Total shares of common stock repurchased
3,269
60,104
16,580
206,978
264,579
Average price paid per share of common stock
$
36.44
$
34.26
$
37.12
$
36.26
$
33.10
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Beginning balance
$
19,189
$
18,505
$
20,630
$
18,678
$
21,403
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
1,159
615
(1,955
)
1,597
(2,825
)
Charge-offs
(834
)
(31
)
(76
)
(1,019
)
(146
)
Recoveries
41
100
79
299
246
Ending balance
$
19,555
$
19,189
$
18,678
$
19,555
$
18,678
LOANS
Construction and land development
$
197,525
$
210,500
$
134,221
$
197,525
$
134,221
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
418,462
423,678
391,517
418,462
391,517
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
827,728
764,963
731,034
827,728
731,034
Residential real estate
338,132
324,468
289,757
338,132
289,757
Home equity
93,740
93,659
93,203
93,740
93,203
Commercial and industrial
304,247
295,541
299,773
304,247
299,773
Consumer
6,615
6,606
7,075
6,615
7,075
Total
$
2,186,449
$
2,119,415
$
1,946,580
$
2,186,449
$
1,946,580
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END
Nonperforming loans:
90 days past due and accruing
$
16
$
18
$
216
$
16
$
216
Nonaccrual
1,307
1,171
2,006
1,307
2,006
Other real estate owned and repossessions
80
196