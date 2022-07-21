U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

American National Bankshares, Inc.
·30 min read
In this article:
  AMNB
American National Bankshares, Inc.
American National Bankshares, Inc.

DANVILLE, Va., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2022 earnings of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $10.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $17.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, compared to $22.1 million, or $2.01 diluted common share, for the same period of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “Core earnings remained solid during the quarter, with strong growth in net interest income reflecting our earnings capacity in a rising rate environment and offsetting some pressure on our fee based lines of business. Operating expenses remained stable, and we saw a return to a more normalized level of provision expense primarily associated with our loan growth. Asset quality remains strong and while we do not see any deterioration at this time, we are maintaining a watchful eye on a slowing economy.

“We continue to focus on adding talent and investing in the business. We successfully implemented several major projects during the quarter, including contactless debit cards and a new treasury management platform. Many other projects are in flight to further our digital offerings and better serve our customers.

“Looking forward, we should continue to benefit from rising rates in the short term, which should mitigate expected pressures on fee-based revenues and operating costs. Our history of exceptional credit quality should serve us well if we do experience an economic downturn.”

Second quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 13.87% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 14.14% in the previous quarter and 17.30% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 5.1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $281 thousand, or 1.3%, when compared to the same quarter in 2021.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 2.76% for the quarter, up from 2.63% in the first quarter of 2022 and down from 3.00% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $763 thousand, or 13.6%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $305 thousand, or 5.9%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $106 thousand, or less than 1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $818 thousand, or 5.6%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Average loans held for investment, excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $44.5 million, or 9.1% annualized, during the second quarter as compared to the previous quarter of $44.5 million, or 9.5% annualized.

  • The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022 of $581 thousand compared to negative provisions of $758 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to (0.01%) in the previous quarter and the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2022, down from 0.06% at March 31, 2022, and down from 0.07% at June 30, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.0 million, or 5.1%, to $21.5 million compared to $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021 reflected a decrease of $281 thousand, or 1.3%. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 2.76%, up from 2.63% in the prior quarter but down from 3.00% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin expansion relative to the previous quarter was the product of a shift in the earning assets mix resulting from excess deposits in other banks being deployed into the loan and investment portfolios as well as higher yields on securities and deposits in other banks due to the increase in interest rates. The decrease in margin from second quarter 2021 was attributable to significantly more PPP related income in 2021, partially offset by lower interest expense.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2022, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $336 thousand compared to $566 thousand in the prior quarter and $875 thousand for the same quarter in 2021. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the years ending (estimated):

 

2022

$ 436

2023

    719

2024

420

2025

   298

2026

185

Thereafter

225

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.6 million as of June 30, 2022, down from $2.0 million at March 31, 2022, and down substantially from $2.4 million at June 30, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.06% at March 31, 2022 and 0.07% at June 30, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 of $581 thousand compared to a recovery of provision of $758 thousand in the previous quarter and a recovery of provision of $1.4 million in the second quarter of the previous year. The provision expense for the second quarter of 2022 was a function of continued loan growth during the period and a slight increase in specific reserves. The increased provision expense as compared to the previous quarter and same quarter in 2021 was associated with downward adjustments in qualitative factors during those previous periods as the economy improved.

The allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $18.0 million at March 31, 2022 and $20.1 million at June 30, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to (0.01%) in both the previous quarter of 2022 and in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.91% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.90% at March 31, 2022, and 1.05% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, compared to 1.11% at June 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $763 thousand, or 13.6%, to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $5.6 million in the prior quarter and decreased $305 thousand, or 5.9%, from the same quarter in the prior year. Mortgage banking and insurance were the primary contributors to this decline, with mortgage banking revenues contracting $244 thousand, or 36.3%, and income from insurance investments contracting $350 thousand, or 78.3%. Lower originations because of higher mortgage rates impacted mortgage banking income, and the decrease in income from insurance investments reflects a nonrecurring dividend of $350 thousand received in the first quarter of 2022.

The second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a significant decrease in mortgage banking income, partially offset by growth in trust and brokerage fees, service charges on deposits, income from Small Business Investment Corporations and decreased losses on premises and equipment.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $15.5 million, up $106 thousand, or less than a 1% increase, when compared to $15.3 million for the previous quarter and up $818 thousand, or 5.6%, from $14.6 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due to increased salary and benefits and other operational expenses.

The second quarter 2022 increase compared to the same quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increased salary and employee benefits expenses including incentive accruals, bank franchise taxes, data processing and other operational expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 20.90%, compared to 21.49% for the prior quarter and 21.00% for the same quarter in the prior year. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $3.2 billion, a decrease of $112.5 million from March 31, 2022 and an increase of $32.1 million from June 30, 2021. The decrease from the previous quarter is due to lower interest bearing deposits in other banks resulting from a decrease in deposits, partially offset by the increase in loans, net during the period.

At June 30, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.0 billion, an increase of $42.8 million, or 8.6%, annualized from March 31, 2022. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $220.5 million, or 12.2%, from June 30, 2021.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $668.8 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2022, and growth of $113.3 million, or 20.4%, compared to June 30, 2021.

Deposits amounted to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $95.9 million, or 13.1% annualized, from March 31, 2022 and growth of $60.6 million, or 2.2%, compared to June 30, 2021.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.58% at June 30, 2022 compared to 7.54% at March 31, 2022 and compared to 8.27% at June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.02%, 13.24%, 14.06% and 9.42%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.2 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future quarters, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American National Bankshares Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

34,409

 

 

$

38,237

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

 

307,164

 

 

 

502,300

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

 

668,765

 

 

 

555,444

 

Restricted stock, at cost

 

 

8,495

 

 

 

8,035

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

5,227

 

 

 

13,807

 

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

 

 

2,030,818

 

 

 

1,914,371

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

 

(18,505

)

 

 

(20,097

)

Net Loans

 

 

2,012,313

 

 

 

1,894,274

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

34,878

 

 

 

37,478

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

 

143

 

 

 

213

 

Goodwill

 

 

85,048

 

 

 

85,048

 

Core deposit intangibles, net

 

 

3,977

 

 

 

5,339

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

 

29,318

 

 

 

28,791

 

Other assets

 

 

43,991

 

 

 

32,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

3,233,728

 

 

$

3,201,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing

 

$

1,047,931

 

 

$

959,574

 

Demand deposits -- interest-bearing

 

 

544,323

 

 

 

482,586

 

Money market deposits

 

 

702,159

 

 

 

700,670

 

Savings deposits

 

 

275,945

 

 

 

241,746

 

Time deposits

 

 

259,989

 

 

 

385,174

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,830,347

 

 

 

2,769,750

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

 

32,038

 

 

 

35,440

 

Long-term borrowings

 

 

28,283

 

 

 

28,181

 

Other liabilities

 

 

15,629

 

 

 

20,580

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,906,297

 

 

 

2,853,951

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

 

none outstanding

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

 

10,663,599 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and

 

 

 

 

10,875,756 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021

 

 

10,588

 

 

 

10,811

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

 

143,337

 

 

 

150,947

 

Retained earnings

 

 

212,524

 

 

 

185,843

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

 

 

(39,018

)

 

 

32

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

327,431

 

 

 

347,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

3,233,728

 

 

$

3,201,584

 

 

 

 

 

 


American National Bankshares Inc.

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

 

 

6/30/22

 

3/31/22

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/22

 

6/30/21

 

Interest and Dividend Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

19,076

 

 

$

18,788

 

 

$

21,087

 

 

$

37,864

 

 

$

43,360

 

 

Interest and dividends on securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

2,441

 

 

 

2,239

 

 

 

1,769

 

 

 

4,680

 

 

 

3,401

 

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

97

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

199

 

 

Dividends

 

 

116

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

236

 

 

Other interest income

 

 

800

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

175

 

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

22,530

 

 

 

21,407

 

 

 

23,167

 

 

 

43,937

 

 

 

47,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

 

646

 

 

 

569

 

 

 

922

 

 

 

1,215

 

 

 

2,209

 

 

Interest on short-term borrowings

 

 

9

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

16

 

 

Interest on long-term borrowings

 

 

385

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

764

 

 

 

952

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

1,040

 

 

 

954

 

 

 

1,396

 

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income

 

 

21,490

 

 

 

20,453

 

 

 

21,771

 

 

 

41,943

 

 

 

44,194

 

 

(Recovery of) provision for loan losses

 

 

581

 

 

 

(758

)

 

 

(1,352

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(1,352

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income After (Recovery of) Provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

for Loan Losses

 

 

20,909

 

 

 

21,211

 

 

 

23,123

 

 

 

42,120

 

 

 

45,546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust and brokerage fees

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

1,809

 

 

 

1,490

 

 

 

3,396

 

 

 

2,914

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

709

 

 

 

689

 

 

 

630

 

 

 

1,398

 

 

 

1,252

 

 

Interchange fees

 

 

996

 

 

 

981

 

 

 

1,178

 

 

 

1,977

 

 

 

2,064

 

 

Other fees and commissions

 

 

200

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

466

 

 

 

433

 

 

Mortgage banking income

 

 

429

 

 

 

673

 

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

1,102

 

 

 

2,460

 

 

Income from Small Business Investment Companies

 

 

678

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

591

 

 

 

1,171

 

 

 

1,019

 

 

Income from insurance investments

 

 

97

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

544

 

 

 

929

 

 

Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net

 

 

(84

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(432

)

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(481

)

 

Other

 

 

225

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

463

 

 

 

474

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

4,837

 

 

 

5,600

 

 

 

5,142

 

 

 

10,437

 

 

 

11,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

8,720

 

 

 

8,598

 

 

 

8,178

 

 

 

17,318

 

 

 

15,696

 

 

Employee benefits

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

1,520

 

 

 

1,542

 

 

 

1,502

 

 

 

3,062

 

 

 

3,035

 

 

FDIC assessment

 

 

228

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

467

 

 

 

450

 

 

Bank franchise tax

 

 

488

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

964

 

 

 

881

 

 

Core deposit intangible amortization

 

 

320

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

752

 

 

Data processing

 

 

781

 

 

 

847

 

 

 

698

 

 

 

1,628

 

 

 

1,476

 

 

Software

 

 

363

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

726

 

 

 

667

 

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

 

2

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

127

 

 

Other

 

 

3,033

 

 

 

2,955

 

 

 

2,871

 

 

 

5,988

 

 

 

5,618

 

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

15,455

 

 

 

15,349

 

 

 

14,637

 

 

 

30,804

 

 

 

28,702

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

10,291

 

 

 

11,462

 

 

 

13,628

 

 

 

21,753

 

 

 

27,908

 

 

Income Taxes

 

 

2,151

 

 

 

2,463

 

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

4,614

 

 

 

5,853

 

 

Net Income

 

$

8,140

 

 

$

8,999

 

 

$

10,766

 

 

$

17,139

 

 

$

22,055

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

2.01

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

10,688,294

 

 

 

10,754,287

 

 

 

10,919,333

 

 

 

10,721,108

 

 

 

10,945,256

 

 

Diluted

 

 

10,690,496

 

 

 

10,756,902

 

 

 

10,923,156

 

 

 

10,723,517

 

 

 

10,949,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


American National Bankshares Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the Six Months

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2nd Qtr

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

22,530

 

 

$

21,407

 

 

$

23,167

 

 

$

43,937

 

 

$

47,371

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

1,040

 

 

 

954

 

 

 

1,396

 

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

21,490

 

 

 

20,453

 

 

 

21,771

 

 

 

41,943

 

 

 

44,194

 

 

 

 

(Recovery of) provision for loan losses

 

581

 

 

 

(758

)

 

 

(1,352

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(1,352

)

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

4,837

 

 

 

5,600

 

 

 

5,142

 

 

 

10,437

 

 

 

11,064

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

15,455

 

 

 

15,349

 

 

 

14,637

 

 

 

30,804

 

 

 

28,702

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

2,151

 

 

 

2,463

 

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

4,614

 

 

 

5,853

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

8,140

 

 

 

8,999

 

 

 

10,766

 

 

 

17,139

 

 

 

22,055

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - basic

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - diluted

 

0.76

 

 

 

0.84

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

1.60

 

 

 

2.01

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.56

 

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

30.71

 

 

 

31.27

 

 

 

31.96

 

 

 

30.71

 

 

 

31.96

 

 

 

 

Book value per share - tangible (a)

 

22.36

 

 

 

22.94

 

 

 

23.65

 

 

 

22.36

 

 

 

23.65

 

 

 

 

Closing market price

 

34.61

 

 

 

37.68

 

 

 

31.09

 

 

 

34.61

 

 

 

31.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.99

 

%

 

1.08

 

%

 

1.38

 

%

 

1.04

 

%

 

1.44

 

%

 

Return on average common equity

 

9.83

 

 

 

10.24

 

 

 

12.44

 

 

 

10.04

 

 

 

12.81

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity (a)

 

 

 

 

13.87

 

 

 

14.14

 

 

 

17.30

 

 

 

14.01

 

 

 

17.87

 

 

 

 

Average common equity to average assets

 

 

 

 

10.06

 

 

 

10.59

 

 

 

11.10

 

 

 

10.32

 

 

 

11.20

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)

 

 

 

 

7.58

 

 

 

7.54

 

 

 

8.27

 

 

 

7.58

 

 

 

8.27

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin, taxable equivalent

 

2.76

 

 

 

2.63

 

 

 

3.00

 

 

 

2.70

 

 

 

3.10

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (a)

 

57.18

 

 

 

57.53

 

 

 

52.06

 

 

 

57.35

 

 

 

49.84

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

20.90

 

 

 

21.49

 

 

 

21.00

 

 

 

21.21

 

 

 

20.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERIOD-END BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities

 

$

677,260

 

 

$

694,660

 

 

$

563,479

 

 

$

677,260

 

 

$

563,479

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

5,227

 

 

 

2,524

 

 

 

13,807

 

 

 

5,227

 

 

 

13,807

 

 

 

 

Loans, net

 

 

2,030,818

 

 

 

1,988,008

 

 

 

1,914,371

 

 

 

2,030,818

 

 

 

1,914,371

 

 

 

 

Goodwill and other intangibles

 

89,025

 

 

 

89,345

 

 

 

90,387

 

 

 

89,025

 

 

 

90,387

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

3,233,728

 

 

 

3,346,238

 

 

 

3,201,584

 

 

 

3,233,728

 

 

 

3,201,584

 

 

 

 

Assets - tangible (a)

 

3,144,703

 

 

 

3,256,893

 

 

 

3,111,197

 

 

 

3,144,703

 

 

 

3,111,197

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

2,830,347

 

 

 

2,926,207

 

 

 

2,769,750

 

 

 

2,830,347

 

 

 

2,769,750

 

 

 

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

32,038

 

 

 

38,527

 

 

 

35,440

 

 

 

32,038

 

 

 

35,440

 

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

28,283

 

 

 

28,257

 

 

 

28,181

 

 

 

28,283

 

 

 

28,181

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

327,431

 

 

 

335,074

 

 

 

347,633

 

 

 

327,431

 

 

 

347,633

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)

 

238,406

 

 

 

245,729

 

 

 

257,246

 

 

 

238,406

 

 

 

257,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities (b)

 

$

726,472

 

 

$

710,873

 

 

$

512,981

 

 

$

718,716

 

 

$

486,020

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

3,759

 

 

 

4,324

 

 

 

15,883

 

 

 

4,040

 

 

 

13,573

 

 

 

 

Loans, net

 

 

2,006,970

 

 

 

1,966,586

 

 

 

1,947,797

 

 

 

1,986,890

 

 

 

1,978,312

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets

 

3,120,925

 

 

 

3,126,561

 

 

 

2,909,216

 

 

 

3,123,728

 

 

 

2,862,016

 

 

 

 

Goodwill and other intangibles

 

89,200

 

 

 

89,525

 

 

 

90,577

 

 

 

89,362

 

 

 

90,775

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

3,292,913

 

 

 

3,320,314

 

 

 

3,118,687

 

 

 

3,306,538

 

 

 

3,073,073

 

 

 

 

Assets - tangible (a)

 

3,203,713

 

 

 

3,230,789

 

 

 

3,028,110

 

 

 

3,217,176

 

 

 

2,982,298

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,849,664

 

 

 

1,880,873

 

 

 

1,761,203

 

 

 

1,865,182

 

 

 

1,750,867

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

2,881,318

 

 

 

2,880,893

 

 

 

2,677,101

 

 

 

2,881,106

 

 

 

2,630,081

 

 

 

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

35,766

 

 

 

41,337

 

 

 

37,591

 

 

 

38,536

 

 

 

40,651

 

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

28,268

 

 

 

28,241

 

 

 

35,584

 

 

 

28,255

 

 

 

35,612

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

331,276

 

 

 

351,539

 

 

 

346,210

 

 

 

341,352

 

 

 

344,232

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)

 

242,076

 

 

 

262,014

 

 

 

255,633

 

 

 

251,990

 

 

 

253,457

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

American National Bankshares Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the Six Months

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2nd Qtr

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

 

 

10,688,294

 

 

 

10,754,287

 

 

 

10,919,333

 

 

 

10,721,108

 

 

 

10,945,256

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

 

 

10,690,496

 

 

 

10,756,902

 

 

 

10,923,156

 

 

 

10,723,517

 

 

 

10,949,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

Total shares of common stock repurchased

 

 

 

54,676

 

 

 

88,929

 

 

 

93,212

 

 

 

143,605

 

 

 

147,235

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

Average price paid per share of common stock

 

 

$

35.32

 

 

$

38.18

 

 

$

34.73

 

 

$

37.09

 

 

$

32.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance

$

17,988

 

 

$

18,678

 

 

$

21,416

 

 

$

18,678

 

 

$

21,403

 

 

 

 

(Recovery of) provision for loan losses

 

581

 

 

 

(758

)

 

 

(1,352

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(1,352

)

 

 

 

Charge-offs

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

 

Recoveries

 

 

53

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

Ending balance

$

18,505

 

 

$

17,988

 

 

$

20,097

 

 

$

18,505

 

 

$

20,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOANS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land development

$

174,361

 

 

$

148,276

 

 

$

133,592

 

 

$

174,361

 

 

$

133,592

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

403,478

 

 

 

402,306

 

 

 

384,095

 

 

 

403,478

 

 

 

384,095

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

 

 

 

749,174

 

 

 

752,817

 

 

 

650,862

 

 

 

749,174

 

 

 

650,862

 

 

 

 

Residential real estate

 

310,110

 

 

 

295,949

 

 

 

264,680

 

 

 

310,110

 

 

 

264,680

 

 

 

 

Home equity

 

 

95,352

 

 

 

89,593

 

 

 

100,835

 

 

 

95,352

 

 

 

100,835

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

291,445

 

 

 

291,697

 

 

 

372,759

 

 

 

291,445

 

 

 

372,759

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

 

6,898

 

 

 

7,370

 

 

 

7,548

 

 

 

6,898

 

 

 

7,548

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

$

2,030,818

 

 

$

1,988,008

 

 

$

1,914,371

 

 

$

2,030,818

 

 

$

1,914,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

90 days past due and accruing

$

90

 

 

$

71

 

 

$

125

 

 

$

90

 

 

$

125

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual

 

 

1,385

 

 

 

1,762

 

 

 

2,057

 

 

 

1385

 

 

 

2,057

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned and repossessions

 

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets

$

1,618

 

 

$

1,976

 

 

$

2,395

 

 

$

1,618

 

 

$

2,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

0.91

 

%

 

0.90

 

%

 

1.05

 

%

 

0.91

 

%

 

1.05

 

%

 

Allowance for loan losses to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

nonperforming loans

 

1,254.58

 

 

 

981.34

 

 

 

921.04

 

 

 

1,254.58

 

 

 

921.04

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

Annualized net recoveries to average loans

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

to average loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)

$

709,264

 

 

$

727,022

 

 

$

697,528

 

 

$

709,264

 

 

$

697,528

 

 

 

 

Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)

 

 

 

$

370,493

 

 

$

405,742

 

 

$

392,881

 

 

$

370,493

 

 

$

392,881

 

 

 

 

Number full-time equivalent employees (e)

 

345

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

 

Number of full service offices

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

Number of loan production offices

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Number of ATMs

 

36

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of

 

 

 

 

 

 

non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end

 

 

 

 

 

 

of this release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) - Market value.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance

 

 

 

 

 

 

sheet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(e) - Average for quarter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

American National Bankshares Inc.

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income Analysis

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance

 

Income/Expense (a)

 

Yield/Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

$

289,092

 

$

391,871

 

$

2,473

 

$

4,458

 

3.43

%

4.56

%

 

Real estate

 

1,715,073

 

 

1,564,747

 

 

16,538

 

 

16,551

 

3.86

 

4.23

 

 

 

Consumer

 

6,564

 

 

7,062

 

 

98

 

 

112

 

5.99

 

6.36

 

 

 

 

Total loans (b)

 

2,010,729

 

 

1,963,680

 

 

19,109

 

 

21,121

 

3.80

 

4.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Treasury

 

152,234

 

 

41,840

 

 

349

 

 

114

 

0.92

 

1.09

 

 

 

Federal agencies & GSEs

 

107,363

 

 

102,730

 

 

323

 

 

298

 

1.20

 

1.16

 

 

 

Mortgage-backed & CMOs

 

360,418

 

 

281,820

 

 

1,280

 

 

961

 

1.42

 

1.36

 

 

 

State and municipal

 

68,172

 

 

62,204

 

 

342

 

 

323

 

2.01

 

2.08

 

 

 

Other

 

38,285

 

 

24,387

 

 

385

 

 

311

 

4.02

 

5.10

 

 

 

 

Total securities

 

726,472

 

 

512,981

 

 

2,679

 

 

2,007

 

1.48

 

1.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits in other banks

 

383,724

 

 

432,555

 

 

800

 

 

98

 

0.84

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

3,120,925

 

 

2,909,216

 

 

22,588

 

 

23,226

 

2.90

 

3.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-earning assets

 

171,988

 

 

209,471

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

3,292,913

 

$

3,118,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

$

546,412

 

$

468,684

 

 

36

 

 

37

 

0.03

 

0.03

 

 

 

Money market

 

744,653

 

 

701,957

 

 

225

 

 

215

 

0.12

 

0.12

 

 

 

Savings

 

275,957

 

 

239,887

 

 

8

 

 

6

 

0.01

 

0.01

 

 

 

Time

 

 

282,642

 

 

350,675

 

 

377

 

 

664

 

0.54

 

0.76

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

1,849,664

 

 

1,761,203

 

 

646

 

 

922

 

0.14

 

0.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

35,766

 

 

37,591

 

 

8

 

 

5

 

0.09

 

0.05

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

28,268

 

 

35,584

 

 

377

 

 

469

 

5.33

 

5.27

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

liabilities

 

1,913,698

 

 

1,834,378

 

 

1,031

 

 

1,396

 

0.22

 

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

1,031,654

 

 

915,898

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

16,285

 

 

22,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

331,276

 

 

346,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

shareholders' equity

$

3,292,913

 

$

3,118,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.68

%

2.90

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.76

%

3.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)

 

 

 

 

21,557

 

 

21,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

58

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

21,499

 

$

21,771

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/

 

 

amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.

 

 

(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.

 

 

(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.

 

 



 

 

 

Net Interest Income Analysis

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance

 

Income/Expense (a)

 

Yield/Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

$

289,569

 

$

428,073

 

$

5,105

 

$

10,249

3.56

%

4.83

%

 

Real estate

 

1,694,825

 

 

1,556,465

 

 

32,616

 

 

32,941

 

3.85

 

4.23

 

 

 

Consumer

 

6,536

 

 

7,347

 

 

210

 

 

238

 

6.48

 

6.53

 

 

 

 

Total loans (b)

 

1,990,930

 

 

1,991,885

 

 

37,931

 

 

43,428

 

3.81

 

4.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Treasury

 

149,632

 

 

28,645

 

 

672

 

 

126

 

0.90

 

0.88

 

 

 

Federal agencies & GSEs

 

106,141

 

 

104,026

 

 

616

 

 

602

 

1.16

 

1.16

 

 

 

Mortgage-backed & CMOs

 

360,997

 

 

269,977

 

 

2,487

 

 

1,934

 

1.38

 

1.43

 

 

 

State and municipal

 

67,850

 

 

60,359

 

 

673

 

 

637

 

1.98

 

2.11

 

 

 

Other

 

34,096

 

 

23,013

 

 

697

 

 

588

 

4.09

 

5.11

 

 

 

 

Total securities

 

718,716

 

 

486,020

 

 

5,145

 

 

3,887

 

1.43

 

1.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits in other banks

 

414,082

 

 

384,111

 

 

977

 

 

175

 

0.48

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

3,123,728

 

 

2,862,016

 

 

44,053

 

 

47,490

 

2.82

 

3.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-earning assets

 

182,810

 

 

211,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

3,306,538

 

$

3,073,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

$

536,018

 

$

459,867

 

 

73

 

 

77

 

0.03

 

0.03

 

 

 

Money market

 

748,498

 

 

693,002

 

 

326

 

 

491

 

0.09

 

0.14

 

 

 

Savings

 

270,040

 

 

233,680

 

 

15

 

 

13

 

0.01

 

0.01

 

 

 

Time

 

 

310,626

 

 

364,318

 

 

801

 

 

1,628

 

0.52

 

0.90

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

1,865,182

 

 

1,750,867

 

 

1,215

 

 

2,209

 

0.13

 

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customer repurchase agreements

 

38,536

 

 

40,651

 

 

15

 

 

16

 

0.08

 

0.08

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

28,255

 

 

35,612

 

 

764

 

 

952

 

5.41

 

5.35

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

liabilities

 

1,931,973

 

 

1,827,130

 

 

1,994

 

 

3,177

 

0.21

 

0.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

1,015,924

 

 

879,214

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

17,289

 

 

22,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

341,352

 

 

344,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

shareholders' equity

$

3,306,538

 

$

3,073,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.61

%

2.97

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.70

%

3.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)

 

 

 

 

42,059

 

 

44,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)

 

 

 

 

116

 

 

119

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

41,943

 

$

44,194

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/

 

 

amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.

 

 

(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.

 

 

(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.

 

 



American National Bankshares Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the Six Months

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2nd Qtr

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

EFFICIENCY RATIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

$

15,455

 

 

$

15,349

 

 

$

14,637

 

 

$

30,804

 

 

$

28,702

 

 

 

 

Subtract: loss on sale of OREO

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(111

)

 

 

 

Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization

 

 

 

 

(320

)

 

 

(330

)

 

 

(371

)

 

 

(650

)

 

 

(752

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

15,135

 

 

$

15,019

 

 

$

14,266

 

 

$

30,154

 

 

$

27,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

21,490

 

 

$

20,453

 

 

$

21,771

 

 

$

41,943

 

 

$

44,194

 

 

 

 

Tax equivalent adjustment

 

58

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

4,837

 

 

 

5,600

 

 

 

5,142

 

 

 

10,437

 

 

 

11,064

 

 

 

 

Add/subtract: (gain)/loss on fixed assets

 

84

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

432

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

26,469

 

 

$

26,107

 

 

$

27,404

 

 

$

52,576

 

 

$

55,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

57.18

 

%

 

57.53

 

%

 

52.06

 

%

 

57.35

 

%

 

49.84

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income - loans

$

19,109

 

 

$

18,822

 

 

$

21,121

 

 

$

37,931

 

 

$

43,428

 

 

 

 

Interest income - investments and other

 

3,479

 

 

 

2,643

 

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

6,122

 

 

 

4,062

 

 

 

 

Interest expense - deposits

 

(646

)

 

 

(569

)

 

 

(922

)

 

 

(1,215

)

 

 

(2,209

)

 

 

 

Interest expense - customer repurchase

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

agreements

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

 

Interest expense - long-term borrowings

 

(377

)

 

 

(379

)

 

 

(469

)

 

 

(756

)

 

 

(952

)

 

 

 

Total net interest income

$

21,557

 

 

$

20,511

 

 

$

21,830

 

 

$

42,068

 

 

$

44,313

 

 

 

 

Less non-GAAP measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans

 

(34

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

 

Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities

 

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

 

GAAP measures

$

21,499

 

 

$

20,453

 

 

$

21,771

 

 

$

41,952

 

 

$

44,194

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (GAAP basis)

 

9.83

 

%

 

10.24

 

%

 

12.44

 

%

 

10.04

 

%

 

12.81

 

%

 

Impact of excluding average goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and other intangibles

 

4.04

 

 

 

3.90

 

 

 

4.86

 

 

 

3.97

 

 

 

5.06

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

 

13.87

 

%

 

14.14

 

%

 

17.30

 

%

 

14.01

 

%

 

17.87

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)

 

10.13

 

%

 

10.01

 

%

 

10.86

 

%

 

10.13

 

%

 

10.86

 

%

 

Impact of excluding goodwill and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

other intangibles

 

(2.55

)

 

 

(2.47

)

 

 

(2.59

)

 

 

(2.55

)

 

 

(2.59

)

 

 

 

Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

 

7.58

 

%

 

7.54

 

%

 

8.27

 

%

 

7.58

 

%

 

8.27

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (GAAP basis)

$

30.71

 

 

$

31.27

 

 

$

31.96

 

 

$

30.71

 

 

$

31.96

 

 

 

 

Impact of excluding goodwill and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

other intangibles

 

(8.35

)

 

 

(8.33

)

 

 

(8.31

)

 

 

(8.35

)

 

 

(8.31

)

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(non-GAAP)

 

$

22.36

 

 

$

22.94

 

 

$

23.65

 

 

$

22.36

 

 

$

23.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

$

18,505

 

 

$

17,988

 

 

$

20,097

 

 

$

18,505

 

 

$

20,097

 

 

 

 

Credit discount on purchased loans

 

3,741

 

 

 

4,001

 

 

 

6,055

 

 

 

3,741

 

 

 

6,055

 

 

 

 

Adjusted loan loss allowance

$

22,246

 

 

$

21,989

 

 

$

26,152

 

 

$

22,246

 

 

$

26,152

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans, net

$

2,030,818

 

 

$

1,988,008

 

 

$

1,914,371

 

 

$

2,030,818

 

 

$

1,914,371

 

 

 

 

Subtract: PPP loans, net

 

(116

)

 

 

(689

)

 

 

(104,143

)

 

 

(116

)

 

 

(104,143

)

 

 

 

Total loans less PPP loans, net

$

2,030,702

 

 

$

1,987,319

 

 

$

1,810,228

 

 

$

2,030,702

 

 

$

1,810,228

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted loan loss allowance to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

total loans less PPP loans, net

 

1.10

 

%

 

1.11

 

%

 

1.44

 

%

 

1.10

 

%

 

1.44

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

total loans less PPP loans, net

 

0.91

 

%

 

0.91

 

%

 

1.11

 

%

 

0.91

 

%

 

1.11

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact:
        Jeffrey W. Farrar
        Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
        (434)773-2274
        farrarj@amnb.com


