American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings
DANVILLE, Va., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2022 earnings of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $10.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $17.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, compared to $22.1 million, or $2.01 diluted common share, for the same period of 2021.
President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “Core earnings remained solid during the quarter, with strong growth in net interest income reflecting our earnings capacity in a rising rate environment and offsetting some pressure on our fee based lines of business. Operating expenses remained stable, and we saw a return to a more normalized level of provision expense primarily associated with our loan growth. Asset quality remains strong and while we do not see any deterioration at this time, we are maintaining a watchful eye on a slowing economy.
“We continue to focus on adding talent and investing in the business. We successfully implemented several major projects during the quarter, including contactless debit cards and a new treasury management platform. Many other projects are in flight to further our digital offerings and better serve our customers.
“Looking forward, we should continue to benefit from rising rates in the short term, which should mitigate expected pressures on fee-based revenues and operating costs. Our history of exceptional credit quality should serve us well if we do experience an economic downturn.”
Second quarter 2022 highlights include:
Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 13.87% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 14.14% in the previous quarter and 17.30% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).
Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 5.1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $281 thousand, or 1.3%, when compared to the same quarter in 2021.
Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 2.76% for the quarter, up from 2.63% in the first quarter of 2022 and down from 3.00% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).
Noninterest revenues decreased $763 thousand, or 13.6%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $305 thousand, or 5.9%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
Noninterest expense increased $106 thousand, or less than 1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $818 thousand, or 5.6%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
Average loans held for investment, excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $44.5 million, or 9.1% annualized, during the second quarter as compared to the previous quarter of $44.5 million, or 9.5% annualized.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022 of $581 thousand compared to negative provisions of $758 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to (0.01%) in the previous quarter and the same quarter in the prior year.
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2022, down from 0.06% at March 31, 2022, and down from 0.07% at June 30, 2021.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.0 million, or 5.1%, to $21.5 million compared to $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021 reflected a decrease of $281 thousand, or 1.3%. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 2.76%, up from 2.63% in the prior quarter but down from 3.00% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin expansion relative to the previous quarter was the product of a shift in the earning assets mix resulting from excess deposits in other banks being deployed into the loan and investment portfolios as well as higher yields on securities and deposits in other banks due to the increase in interest rates. The decrease in margin from second quarter 2021 was attributable to significantly more PPP related income in 2021, partially offset by lower interest expense.
The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2022, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $336 thousand compared to $566 thousand in the prior quarter and $875 thousand for the same quarter in 2021. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):
For the years ending (estimated):
2022
$ 436
2023
719
2024
420
2025
298
2026
185
Thereafter
225
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.6 million as of June 30, 2022, down from $2.0 million at March 31, 2022, and down substantially from $2.4 million at June 30, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.06% at March 31, 2022 and 0.07% at June 30, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 of $581 thousand compared to a recovery of provision of $758 thousand in the previous quarter and a recovery of provision of $1.4 million in the second quarter of the previous year. The provision expense for the second quarter of 2022 was a function of continued loan growth during the period and a slight increase in specific reserves. The increased provision expense as compared to the previous quarter and same quarter in 2021 was associated with downward adjustments in qualitative factors during those previous periods as the economy improved.
The allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $18.0 million at March 31, 2022 and $20.1 million at June 30, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to (0.01%) in both the previous quarter of 2022 and in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.91% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.90% at March 31, 2022, and 1.05% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, compared to 1.11% at June 30, 2021.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased $763 thousand, or 13.6%, to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $5.6 million in the prior quarter and decreased $305 thousand, or 5.9%, from the same quarter in the prior year. Mortgage banking and insurance were the primary contributors to this decline, with mortgage banking revenues contracting $244 thousand, or 36.3%, and income from insurance investments contracting $350 thousand, or 78.3%. Lower originations because of higher mortgage rates impacted mortgage banking income, and the decrease in income from insurance investments reflects a nonrecurring dividend of $350 thousand received in the first quarter of 2022.
The second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a significant decrease in mortgage banking income, partially offset by growth in trust and brokerage fees, service charges on deposits, income from Small Business Investment Corporations and decreased losses on premises and equipment.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $15.5 million, up $106 thousand, or less than a 1% increase, when compared to $15.3 million for the previous quarter and up $818 thousand, or 5.6%, from $14.6 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due to increased salary and benefits and other operational expenses.
The second quarter 2022 increase compared to the same quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increased salary and employee benefits expenses including incentive accruals, bank franchise taxes, data processing and other operational expenses.
INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 20.90%, compared to 21.49% for the prior quarter and 21.00% for the same quarter in the prior year. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $3.2 billion, a decrease of $112.5 million from March 31, 2022 and an increase of $32.1 million from June 30, 2021. The decrease from the previous quarter is due to lower interest bearing deposits in other banks resulting from a decrease in deposits, partially offset by the increase in loans, net during the period.
At June 30, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.0 billion, an increase of $42.8 million, or 8.6%, annualized from March 31, 2022. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $220.5 million, or 12.2%, from June 30, 2021.
Investment securities available for sale amounted to $668.8 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2022, and growth of $113.3 million, or 20.4%, compared to June 30, 2021.
Deposits amounted to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $95.9 million, or 13.1% annualized, from March 31, 2022 and growth of $60.6 million, or 2.2%, compared to June 30, 2021.
The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.58% at June 30, 2022 compared to 7.54% at March 31, 2022 and compared to 8.27% at June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.02%, 13.24%, 14.06% and 9.42%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.
ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.2 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future quarters, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
June 30
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
34,409
$
38,237
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
307,164
502,300
Securities available for sale, at fair value
668,765
555,444
Restricted stock, at cost
8,495
8,035
Loans held for sale
5,227
13,807
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
2,030,818
1,914,371
Less allowance for loan losses
(18,505
)
(20,097
)
Net Loans
2,012,313
1,894,274
Premises and equipment, net
34,878
37,478
Other real estate owned, net
143
213
Goodwill
85,048
85,048
Core deposit intangibles, net
3,977
5,339
Bank owned life insurance
29,318
28,791
Other assets
43,991
32,618
Total assets
$
3,233,728
$
3,201,584
Liabilities
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing
$
1,047,931
$
959,574
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing
544,323
482,586
Money market deposits
702,159
700,670
Savings deposits
275,945
241,746
Time deposits
259,989
385,174
Total deposits
2,830,347
2,769,750
Customer repurchase agreements
32,038
35,440
Long-term borrowings
28,283
28,181
Other liabilities
15,629
20,580
Total liabilities
2,906,297
2,853,951
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,
10,663,599 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and
10,875,756 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021
10,588
10,811
Capital in excess of par value
143,337
150,947
Retained earnings
212,524
185,843
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
(39,018
)
32
Total shareholders' equity
327,431
347,633
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,233,728
$
3,201,584
American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
6/30/22
3/31/22
6/30/21
6/30/22
6/30/21
Interest and Dividend Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
19,076
$
18,788
$
21,087
$
37,864
$
43,360
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
2,441
2,239
1,769
4,680
3,401
Tax-exempt
97
90
96
187
199
Dividends
116
113
117
229
236
Other interest income
800
177
98
977
175
Total interest and dividend income
22,530
21,407
23,167
43,937
47,371
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
646
569
922
1,215
2,209
Interest on short-term borrowings
9
6
5
15
16
Interest on long-term borrowings
385
379
469
764
952
Total interest expense
1,040
954
1,396
1,994
3,177
Net Interest Income
21,490
20,453
21,771
41,943
44,194
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
581
(758
)
(1,352
)
(177
)
(1,352
)
Net Interest Income After (Recovery of) Provision
for Loan Losses
20,909
21,211
23,123
42,120
45,546
Noninterest Income:
Trust and brokerage fees
1,587
1,809
1,490
3,396
2,914
Service charges on deposit accounts
709
689
630
1,398
1,252
Interchange fees
996
981
1,178
1,977
2,064
Other fees and commissions
200
266
180
466
433
Mortgage banking income
429
673
1,142
1,102
2,460
Income from Small Business Investment Companies
678
493
591
1,171
1,019
Income from insurance investments
97
447
141
544
929
Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net
(84
)
4
(432
)
(80
)
(481
)
Other
225
238
222
463
474
Total noninterest income
4,837
5,600
5,142
10,437
11,064
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,720
8,598
8,178
17,318
15,696
Employee benefits
-
-
-
Occupancy and equipment
1,520
1,542
1,502
3,062
3,035
FDIC assessment
228
239
226
467
450
Bank franchise tax
488
476
443
964
881
Core deposit intangible amortization
320
330
371
650
752
Data processing
781
847
698
1,628
1,476
Software
363
363
338
726
667
Other real estate owned, net
2
(1
)
10
1
127
Other
3,033
2,955
2,871
5,988
5,618
Total noninterest expense
15,455
15,349
14,637
30,804
28,702
Income Before Income Taxes
10,291
11,462
13,628
21,753
27,908
Income Taxes
2,151
2,463
2,862
4,614
5,853
Net Income
$
8,140
$
8,999
$
10,766
$
17,139
$
22,055
Net Income Per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.76
$
0.84
$
0.99
$
1.60
$
2.02
Diluted
$
0.76
$
0.84
$
0.99
$
1.60
$
2.01
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
10,688,294
10,754,287
10,919,333
10,721,108
10,945,256
Diluted
10,690,496
10,756,902
10,923,156
10,723,517
10,949,523
American National Bankshares Inc.
Financial Highlights
Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Six Months
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Ended June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
EARNINGS
Interest income
$
22,530
$
21,407
$
23,167
$
43,937
$
47,371
Interest expense
1,040
954
1,396
1,994
3,177
Net interest income
21,490
20,453
21,771
41,943
44,194
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
581
(758
)
(1,352
)
(177
)
(1,352
)
Noninterest income
4,837
5,600
5,142
10,437
11,064
Noninterest expense
15,455
15,349
14,637
30,804
28,702
Income taxes
2,151
2,463
2,862
4,614
5,853
Net income
8,140
8,999
10,766
17,139
22,055
PER COMMON SHARE
Net income per share - basic
$
0.76
$
0.84
$
0.99
$
1.60
$
2.02
Net income per share - diluted
0.76
0.84
0.99
1.60
2.01
Cash dividends paid
0.28
0.28
0.27
0.56
0.54
Book value per share
30.71
31.27
31.96
30.71
31.96
Book value per share - tangible (a)
22.36
22.94
23.65
22.36
23.65
Closing market price
34.61
37.68
31.09
34.61
31.09
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.99
%
1.08
%
1.38
%
1.04
%
1.44
%
Return on average common equity
9.83
10.24
12.44
10.04
12.81
Return on average tangible common equity (a)
13.87
14.14
17.30
14.01
17.87
Average common equity to average assets
10.06
10.59
11.10
10.32
11.20
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)
7.58
7.54
8.27
7.58
8.27
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent
2.76
2.63
3.00
2.70
3.10
Efficiency ratio (a)
57.18
57.53
52.06
57.35
49.84
Effective tax rate
20.90
21.49
21.00
21.21
20.97
PERIOD-END BALANCES
Securities
$
677,260
$
694,660
$
563,479
$
677,260
$
563,479
Loans held for sale
5,227
2,524
13,807
5,227
13,807
Loans, net
2,030,818
1,988,008
1,914,371
2,030,818
1,914,371
Goodwill and other intangibles
89,025
89,345
90,387
89,025
90,387
Assets
3,233,728
3,346,238
3,201,584
3,233,728
3,201,584
Assets - tangible (a)
3,144,703
3,256,893
3,111,197
3,144,703
3,111,197
Deposits
2,830,347
2,926,207
2,769,750
2,830,347
2,769,750
Customer repurchase agreements
32,038
38,527
35,440
32,038
35,440
Long-term borrowings
28,283
28,257
28,181
28,283
28,181
Shareholders' equity
327,431
335,074
347,633
327,431
347,633
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
238,406
245,729
257,246
238,406
257,246
AVERAGE BALANCES
Securities (b)
$
726,472
$
710,873
$
512,981
$
718,716
$
486,020
Loans held for sale
3,759
4,324
15,883
4,040
13,573
Loans, net
2,006,970
1,966,586
1,947,797
1,986,890
1,978,312
Interest-earning assets
3,120,925
3,126,561
2,909,216
3,123,728
2,862,016
Goodwill and other intangibles
89,200
89,525
90,577
89,362
90,775
Assets
3,292,913
3,320,314
3,118,687
3,306,538
3,073,073
Assets - tangible (a)
3,203,713
3,230,789
3,028,110
3,217,176
2,982,298
Interest-bearing deposits
1,849,664
1,880,873
1,761,203
1,865,182
1,750,867
Deposits
2,881,318
2,880,893
2,677,101
2,881,106
2,630,081
Customer repurchase agreements
35,766
41,337
37,591
38,536
40,651
Long-term borrowings
28,268
28,241
35,584
28,255
35,612
Shareholders' equity
331,276
351,539
346,210
341,352
344,232
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
242,076
262,014
255,633
251,990
253,457
American National Bankshares Inc.
Financial Highlights
Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Six Months
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Ended June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
CAPITAL
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
10,688,294
10,754,287
10,919,333
10,721,108
10,945,256
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
10,690,496
10,756,902
10,923,156
10,723,517
10,949,523
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
Total shares of common stock repurchased
54,676
88,929
93,212
143,605
147,235
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
Average price paid per share of common stock
$
35.32
$
38.18
$
34.73
$
37.09
$
32.81
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Beginning balance
$
17,988
$
18,678
$
21,416
$
18,678
$
21,403
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
581
(758
)
(1,352
)
(177
)
(1,352
)
Charge-offs
(117
)
(37
)
(29
)
(154
)
(51
)
Recoveries
53
105
62
158
97
Ending balance
$
18,505
$
17,988
$
20,097
$
18,505
$
20,097
LOANS
Construction and land development
$
174,361
$
148,276
$
133,592
$
174,361
$
133,592
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
403,478
402,306
384,095
403,478
384,095
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
749,174
752,817
650,862
749,174
650,862
Residential real estate
310,110
295,949
264,680
310,110
264,680
Home equity
95,352
89,593
100,835
95,352
100,835
Commercial and industrial
291,445
291,697
372,759
291,445
372,759
Consumer
6,898
7,370
7,548
6,898
7,548
Total
$
2,030,818
$
1,988,008
$
1,914,371
$
2,030,818
$
1,914,371
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END
Nonperforming loans:
90 days past due and accruing
$
90
$
71
$
125
$
90
$
125
Nonaccrual
1,385
1,762
2,057
1385
2,057
Other real estate owned and repossessions
143
143
213
143
213
Nonperforming assets
$
1,618
$
1,976
$
2,395
$
1,618
$
2,395
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.91
%
0.90
%
1.05
%
0.91
%
1.05
%
Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming loans
1,254.58
981.34
921.04
1,254.58
921.04
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05
0.06
0.07
0.05
0.07
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.07
0.09
0.11
0.07
0.11
Annualized net recoveries to average loans
0.01
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.00
0.00
to average loans
OTHER DATA
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)
$
709,264
$
727,022
$
697,528
$
709,264
$
697,528
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)
$
370,493
$
405,742
$
392,881
$
370,493
$
392,881
Number full-time equivalent employees (e)
345
338
340
345
340
Number of full service offices
26
26
26
26
26
Number of loan production offices
1
1
1
1
1
Number of ATMs
36
36
36
36
36
Notes:
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of
non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end
of this release.
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
(c) - Market value.
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance
sheet.
(e) - Average for quarter.
American National Bankshares Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
Interest
Average Balance
Income/Expense (a)
Yield/Rate
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loans:
Commercial
$
289,092
$
391,871
$
2,473
$
4,458
3.43
%
4.56
%
Real estate
1,715,073
1,564,747
16,538
16,551
3.86
4.23
Consumer
6,564
7,062
98
112
5.99
6.36
Total loans (b)
2,010,729
1,963,680
19,109
21,121
3.80
4.30
Securities:
U.S. Treasury
152,234
41,840
349
114
0.92
1.09
Federal agencies & GSEs
107,363
102,730
323
298
1.20
1.16
Mortgage-backed & CMOs
360,418
281,820
1,280
961
1.42
1.36
State and municipal
68,172
62,204
342
323
2.01
2.08
Other
38,285
24,387
385
311
4.02
5.10
Total securities
726,472
512,981
2,679
2,007
1.48
1.56
Deposits in other banks
383,724
432,555
800
98
0.84
0.09
Total interest-earning assets
3,120,925
2,909,216
22,588
23,226
2.90
3.20
Non-earning assets
171,988
209,471
Total assets
$
3,292,913
$
3,118,687
Deposits:
Demand
$
546,412
$
468,684
36
37
0.03
0.03
Money market
744,653
701,957
225
215
0.12
0.12
Savings
275,957
239,887
8
6
0.01
0.01
Time
282,642
350,675
377
664
0.54
0.76
Total deposits
1,849,664
1,761,203
646
922
0.14
0.21
Customer repurchase agreements
35,766
37,591
8
5
0.09
0.05
Long-term borrowings
28,268
35,584
377
469
5.33
5.27
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
1,913,698
1,834,378
1,031
1,396
0.22
0.30
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,031,654
915,898
Other liabilities
16,285
22,201
Shareholders' equity
331,276
346,210
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
3,292,913
$
3,118,687
Interest rate spread
2.68
%
2.90
%
Net interest margin
2.76
%
3.00
%
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
21,557
21,830
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)
58
59
Net interest income
$
21,499
$
21,771
Notes:
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.
Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
Interest
Average Balance
Income/Expense (a)
Yield/Rate
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loans:
Commercial
$
289,569
$
428,073
$
5,105
$
10,249
3.56
%
4.83
%
Real estate
1,694,825
1,556,465
32,616
32,941
3.85
4.23
Consumer
6,536
7,347
210
238
6.48
6.53
Total loans (b)
1,990,930
1,991,885
37,931
43,428
3.81
4.37
Securities:
U.S. Treasury
149,632
28,645
672
126
0.90
0.88
Federal agencies & GSEs
106,141
104,026
616
602
1.16
1.16
Mortgage-backed & CMOs
360,997
269,977
2,487
1,934
1.38
1.43
State and municipal
67,850
60,359
673
637
1.98
2.11
Other
34,096
23,013
697
588
4.09
5.11
Total securities
718,716
486,020
5,145
3,887
1.43
1.60
Deposits in other banks
414,082
384,111
977
175
0.48
0.09
Total interest-earning assets
3,123,728
2,862,016
44,053
47,490
2.82
3.32
Non-earning assets
182,810
211,057
Total assets
$
3,306,538
$
3,073,073
Deposits:
Demand
$
536,018
$
459,867
73
77
0.03
0.03
Money market
748,498
693,002
326
491
0.09
0.14
Savings
270,040
233,680
15
13
0.01
0.01
Time
310,626
364,318
801
1,628
0.52
0.90
Total deposits
1,865,182
1,750,867
1,215
2,209
0.13
0.25
Customer repurchase agreements
38,536
40,651
15
16
0.08
0.08
Long-term borrowings
28,255
35,612
764
952
5.41
5.35
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
1,931,973
1,827,130
1,994
3,177
0.21
0.35
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,015,924
879,214
Other liabilities
17,289
22,497
Shareholders' equity
341,352
344,232
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
3,306,538
$
3,073,073
Interest rate spread
2.61
%
2.97
%
Net interest margin
2.70
%
3.10
%
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
42,059
44,313
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)
116
119
Net interest income
$
41,943
$
44,194
Notes:
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.
American National Bankshares Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Six Months
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Ended June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
EFFICIENCY RATIO
Noninterest expense
$
15,455
$
15,349
$
14,637
$
30,804
$
28,702
Subtract: loss on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
(111
)
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization
(320
)
(330
)
(371
)
(650
)
(752
)
$
15,135
$
15,019
$
14,266
$
30,154
$
27,839
Net interest income
$
21,490
$
20,453
$
21,771
$
41,943
$
44,194
Tax equivalent adjustment
58
58
59
116
119
Noninterest income
4,837
5,600
5,142
10,437
11,064
Add/subtract: (gain)/loss on fixed assets
84
(4
)
432
80
481
$
26,469
$
26,107
$
27,404
$
52,576
$
55,858
Efficiency ratio
57.18
%
57.53
%
52.06
%
57.35
%
49.84
%
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME
Non-GAAP measures:
Interest income - loans
$
19,109
$
18,822
$
21,121
$
37,931
$
43,428
Interest income - investments and other
3,479
2,643
2,105
6,122
4,062
Interest expense - deposits
(646
)
(569
)
(922
)
(1,215
)
(2,209
)
Interest expense - customer repurchase
agreements
(8
)
(6
)
(5
)
(14
)
(16
)
Interest expense - long-term borrowings
(377
)
(379
)
(469
)
(756
)
(952
)
Total net interest income
$
21,557
$
20,511
$
21,830
$
42,068
$
44,313
Less non-GAAP measures:
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans
(34
)
(34
)
(34
)
(68
)
(68
)
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities
(24
)
(24
)
(25
)
(48
)
(51
)
GAAP measures
$
21,499
$
20,453
$
21,771
$
41,952
$
44,194
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
Return on average equity (GAAP basis)
9.83
%
10.24
%
12.44
%
10.04
%
12.81
%
Impact of excluding average goodwill
and other intangibles
4.04
3.90
4.86
3.97
5.06
Return on average tangible equity
(non-GAAP)
13.87
%
14.14
%
17.30
%
14.01
%
17.87
%
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)
10.13
%
10.01
%
10.86
%
10.13
%
10.86
%
Impact of excluding goodwill and
other intangibles
(2.55
)
(2.47
)
(2.59
)
(2.55
)
(2.59
)
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
(non-GAAP)
7.58
%
7.54
%
8.27
%
7.58
%
8.27
%
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
Book value per share (GAAP basis)
$
30.71
$
31.27
$
31.96
$
30.71
$
31.96
Impact of excluding goodwill and
other intangibles
(8.35
)
(8.33
)
(8.31
)
(8.35
)
(8.31
)
Tangible book value per share
(non-GAAP)
$
22.36
$
22.94
$
23.65
$
22.36
$
23.65
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE
Allowance for loan losses
$
18,505
$
17,988
$
20,097
$
18,505
$
20,097
Credit discount on purchased loans
3,741
4,001
6,055
3,741
6,055
Adjusted loan loss allowance
$
22,246
$
21,989
$
26,152
$
22,246
$
26,152
Total loans, net
$
2,030,818
$
1,988,008
$
1,914,371
$
2,030,818
$
1,914,371
Subtract: PPP loans, net
(116
)
(689
)
(104,143
)
(116
)
(104,143
)
Total loans less PPP loans, net
$
2,030,702
$
1,987,319
$
1,810,228
$
2,030,702
$
1,810,228
Adjusted loan loss allowance to
total loans less PPP loans, net
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.44
%
1.10
%
1.44
%
Allowance for loan losses to
total loans less PPP loans, net
0.91
%
0.91
%
1.11
%
0.91
%
1.11
%
Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com