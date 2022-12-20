U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

American National ranked most trustworthy insurance company on Newsweek’s America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2022-2023

American National Group Inc.
2 min read
American National Group Inc.
American National Group Inc.

GALVESTON, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company was recently named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies. For the first time, Newsweek, in collaboration with market research partner Statista, recognizes America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 22 different industries according to U.S. residents' evaluations. American National was rated the top insurance company.

“We’re honored to earn a place on this list. It’s a direct reflection on the important work our employees do day after day for our customers and investors and how both put their confidence in our company,” said Tim Walsh, president and CEO of American National.

Four-hundred companies were selected for this award in industries ranging from retail to banks to insurance. Three main public touchpoints of trust that were considered for this award. Respondents were asked about companies they knew well and were asked, among other things, if they believed individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly and would be good long-term investments.

Founded in 1905 on the values of financial strength, integrity, respect, service and teamwork, American National continues to earn the trust of its policyholders and shareholders.

About American National
American National Group, LLC is the corporate parent of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates.  American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, is licensed in all states except New York. American National offers a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

For more information, please visit the website of American National at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT: American.National@AmericanNational.com


