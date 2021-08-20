U.S. markets closed

American National Urges Claims Preparedness for Tropical Storm Henri

American National Group Inc.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Tropical Storm Henri approaches the Northeast, American National Insurance Company strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for their insurance needs.

If you are an American National policyholder:

There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):

  1. Mobile: Use the AN Mobile app, available for free at the Apple App store or Google Play. An account is required.

  2. Online: Go to AmericanNational.com and login to your account. To create an account, go to AmericanNational.com > Customer Login > Personal Insurance – Log In > Register.

  3. Phone: Call the 24-hour claims hotline at 1.800.333.2860.

  4. Email: Claims@AmericanNational.com

Stay alert, stay safe:

Refer to the National Hurricane Center at www.nhc.noaa.gov for hurricane preparedness, weather tracking and additional updates.

Check your local area forecast and follow instructions from local authorities to protect yourself, your family and your property. Be sure to secure your home and property, follow your disaster plan and heed all storm warnings.

For more information on how to protect your property and loved ones, visit www.pciaa.net > Tropical Storm Henri

About American National

American National Group, Inc. is the parent company of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, is licensed in all states except New York. American National offers a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit American National’s website at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Jeff Mills, Executive Vice President–Chief Claims Officer 417.887.4990, Ext. 2199 jeff.mills@americannational.com


