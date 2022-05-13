U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,845.31
    +1,253.50 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

American Nurses Association Reacts to Sentencing of Nurse RaDonda Vaught

American Nurses Association
·3 min read

We are Grateful to the Judge for Leniency

Silver Spring, MD, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse RaDonda Vaught has been sentenced to three years of probation after a jury convicted her of criminally negligent homicide and impaired adult abuse for mistakenly administering the wrong medication that resulted in the death of a patient in 2017. The following statement is attributable to both the American Nurses Association (ANA) and the Tennessee Nurses Association (TNA):

“We are grateful to the judge for demonstrating leniency in the sentencing of Nurse Vaught. Unfortunately, medical errors can and do happen, even among skilled, well-meaning, and vigilant nurses and health care professionals.

After speaking with Vaught and her attorney, ANA sent a letter to the judge which would be submitted into evidence on Vaught’s behalf. In fact, leading up to the sentencing hearing, ANA was in communication with Vaught and her attorney to discuss the best ways for ANA to provide support to Vaught in the specific context of sentencing. Per those communications, we drafted a letter for submission to the court as evidence through her counsel. The letter expresses, from a professional and nursing perspective, legal reasons why we would humbly request leniency. We were compelled to take this action because we all see ourselves in Vaught. Nurses see themselves in Vaught; our peers and colleagues and health care professionals beyond nursing see themselves in Vaught.

Nurses at all levels and across all settings provide care in demanding work environments with challenges that predate the COVID-19 pandemic. Consider this: a typical nurse’s shift is fast-paced and high stakes, with constant patient turnover, inadequate staffing levels, varying patient acuity, exposure to infectious disease, and risk of work-related injury and violence. All of these factors impede the delivery of safe patient care, and nurses too often find themselves working under conditions that increase the likelihood of adverse outcomes from tragic mistakes.

Our hearts continue to go out to the loved ones of both Ms. Murphey and Nurse Vaught, all of whom are deeply affected by this tragedy and face a long road of healing. Leaders, regulators and administrators have a responsibility to nurses and patients to put in place and sustain organizational structures that support a just culture, which includes recognizing that mistakes happen and systems fail. Structures should include full and confidential peer review processes to examine errors, deploy system improvements and establish corrective action plans. The criminalization of medical errors will not preserve safe patient care environments.”

###

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 4.3 million registered nurses. ANA advances the profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit www.nursingworld.org. High-resolution images of the ANA logo or photos of ANA leadership are avaialble for download.

CONTACT: Shannon McClendon American Nurses Association shannon.mcclendon@ana.org Keziah Proctor American Nurses Association keziah.proctor@ana.org


Recommended Stories

  • This Proposed Social Security Change Could Benefit Couples

    Once the working spouse claims Social Security, the non-working spouse can sign up for spousal benefits equaling up to half the amount the working spouse collects. Furthermore, in situations where one spouse who collects Social Security passes away before their partner, the surviving spouse is entitled to survivors benefits from Social Security.

  • 2 Stocks With 75% to 183% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Let's look at two stocks that boast significant upside potential, going by average price targets set by analysts on the street: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Biotech giant Moderna fell along with the broader market in recent months. Moderna currently generates revenue from just one product: its coronavirus vaccine.

  • Some patients and physicians say it’s hard to find Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

    The pill has become an increasingly important tool in the nation’s defense against COVID-19 as mask mandates have lifted and people have returned to their non-distanced lives.

  • TBJ Plus: Cary man's $100M gift; Atlantic swallows homes; WRAL heads to Iceland

    A Cary man who died recently has made a massive gift to his alma mater in Alabama. Marvin Mann, who rose up the ranks of IBM (NYSE: IBM) before founding Lexmark International in 1991, pledged a whopping $100 million to Samford University, a private Christian school in Birmingham. “Marvin Mann’s generosity to Samford is unmatched in the institution’s history books," Samford President Beck Taylor said.

  • Suspect arrested in Avondale road rage case

    38-year-old Bryan Duran was arrested after he allegedly threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident in Avondale over the weekend.

  • Don’t Wait for US Legalization, Here Are 4 Cannabis Stocks to Consider Right Now

    Earlier in April, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) was narrowly passed by the United States House of Representatives by a vote of 220-204. Marijuana use was legal until 29 U.S. states banned it between 1916 and 1931.

  • Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

    A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient was sentenced to three years of probation Friday as hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the courthouse, warning that criminalizing such mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals. A state judge imposed the sentence on RaDonda Vaught after she apologized to relatives of the victim, Charlene Murphey, and said she’ll be forever haunted by her mistake. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication.

  • Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

    Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient

  • South Korea Turns to Surveillance as 'Ghost Surgeries' Shake Faith in Hospitals

    SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has a reputation for world-class medical care. But faith in its hospitals has been shaken by years of complaints about doctors mishandling unconscious patients, including turning them over to unsupervised assistants who perform what are known as “ghost surgeries.” To stem the practice, lawmakers amended the country’s medical laws last year to require cameras in all operating rooms that handle patients under general anesthesia, making South Korea one of the first

  • Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Rose 21.4% This Week

    Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI), a biotech that specializes in therapies to treat complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases, saw its shares rise 21.4% this week through today's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drug was initially approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2020 as a treatment for adult schizophrenia. In late December, an additional indication, as a monotherapy or adjunct treatment for bipolar depression, was approved by the FDA.

  • Humanigen: A ‘Transformative Year’ Awaits, Says Analyst

    Accounting for many stocks losing a huge chunk of their valuations in 2022’s inhospitable stock market, analysts have been busy slashing estimates and price targets this year. However, for H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis, there has been no such change of heart when considering the prospects of biotech company Humanigen (HGEN). Even in the face of FDA rejection and a stock which is down 89% over the past year, Pantginis remains undeterred. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating for HGEN sto

  • Apple’s leaked anti-union memo warns ‘opportunities for employees’ could vanish

    Apple stores in Atlanta, New York City, and Towson Maryland have filed for union elections

  • We Spoke To The Woman Who Wrote The Chalk Message That Susan Collins Called The Cops Over

    "It was just two women fed up with not being able to talk to their representative, and it’s a beautiful day, so we grabbed some chalk and took to the streets."View Entire Post ›

  • Police report: Student threw ‘boiling hot’ water at teacher’s face but Boston school didn’t call 911

    A Boston Public Schools teacher was hospitalized after a student threw “boiling hot” ramen-noodle water on her face and the school’s principal wouldn’t call 911, according to a police report.

  • Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, more support Roe v. Wade in NYT ad: 'We will not go back'

    More than 150 stars, including Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato, have signed a petition to condemn the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Amazon, Walmart and Macy's among big players pushing distribution development in Charlotte region to new frontiers

    Developers are driving warehouse, distribution and other major industrial real estate projects farther out into the Charlotte region. Local industry veterans and economic developers talk about when the push started — and where it's headed and why.

  • In L.A. Mayor’s Race, Hollywood Is Divided in Two Camps: Team Bass and Team Caruso

    With the June 7 California primaries fast approaching, Hollywood already is awash with fundraisers for frontrunners in the Los Angeles mayoral race. “I’ve never seen something crazier in my entire life,” says Rick Caruso supporter Jay Sures. “Hollywood, it’s broken down. You have Rick Caruso supporters. You have Karen Bass supporters, and then you have […]

  • Schoolgirl said she could ‘batter’ teenage boy before fatal stabbing

    The court heard pre-recorded evidence from a friend of 12-year-old Ava White.

  • Benzene, a Known Carcinogen, Has Been Found in Some Spray Sunscreens, Deodorants, and Other Products

    Several products have been recalled because of the cancer risk. Here's what you need to know.By Ryan FeltonLast spring, Valisure, a small Connecticut lab, announced that it had found benzene, a k...

  • CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me on the call today are Sujal Shah, chief executive officer, and Dan Menold, VP, finance. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call, including the Q&A session relating to CymaBay's expected future performance, business prospects, events or plans, including clinical plans, regulatory approvals, funding and repayment schedules, anticipated timelines and trial enrollment dates, cash runway and planning for commercialization are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes and results are subject to risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from those forecast due to the impact of many factors.