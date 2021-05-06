American Oncology Network Strengthens Team with Key Leadership Appointments

National community oncology network appoints Chief Growth & Relationship Officer and Vice President of Laboratory Services

Fort Myers, Fla., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of oncology treatment in community-based settings, recently announced two key leadership appointments. Longtime marketing and sales executive Shelly Glenn has been named Chief Growth & Relationship Officer and laboratory management expert Curtiss McNair has come on as Vice President of Laboratory Services.

In this newly created role, Glenn will be responsible for driving a collaborative approach with AON management and practice leadership to ensure the organization continues to create and deliver differentiated services and capabilities, as well as gain market leadership. Glenn will oversee referral base management and physician recruitment, as well as foster deeper relationships and better engagement within the communities AON and its practices serve as well as within the organization.

Prior to joining AON, Glenn was the Chief Development & Community Partnership Officer at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), where she played a key role in bringing the organization to the forefront of community oncology. She oversaw critical growth initiatives as well as efforts to strengthen patient advocacy and community partnerships. Glenn received a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Lehigh University, as well as a Global Leadership designation from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Dedicated to increasing cancer awareness and education, she currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Suncoast Chapter, American Cancer Society’s CEOs Against Cancer, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation Board and as the Marketing Chair for the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO).

Story continues

AON President & Chief Development Officer Brad Prechtl, MBA said, “Over the years, Shelly has helped nurture key relationships bringing people and organizations together and has had tremendous success in boosting new patient growth. We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we seek to enhance the overall growth strategy.”

McNair will oversee AON’s laboratory and pathology services. McNair comes to AON from BayCare Health System in Tampa, Fla., where he served as the East Division Laboratory Director managing the inpatient, outpatient, and outreach testing for nine hospitals consisting of two women’s hospitals and a children’s hospital. He began his laboratory career while serving in the U.S. Army as a Medical Laboratory Specialist. He has also worked in other roles as Manager of Laboratory Quality and Point of Care Testing at United Memorial Medical Center and as a Senior Laboratory Manager at DaVita Labs in Deland, Fla. McNair received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Victory University, Memphis, Tenn., a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Piedmont International University, Winston Salem, N.C., an MBA from Ashford University and is currently a second-year Doctoral student at Carolina University specializing in Organizational Leadership.

“Curtiss’s vast experience in training and supervising teams, his experience in quality management to ensure quality outcomes and patient focus, and knowledge of accreditation and certification processes makes him uniquely qualified for this role,” said AON CEO Todd Schonherz. “Both Shelly and Curtiss will play key roles as we embark on our next phase of growth. As we bring new capabilities and programs to our practices, we will solidify our role as a leader in the community oncology space and bring meaningful value to our partner physicians, practices and ultimately our patients.”

# # #

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 102 physicians and 65 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

Attachment

CONTACT: Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com



