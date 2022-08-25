U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.93
    +0.41 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5880
    +0.1180 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,549.23
    +37.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.28
    +5.48 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

American Outdoor Brands First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AOUT

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, September 8, 2022, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the company's website at www.aob.com under the Investor Relations section.

(PRNewsfoto/American Outdoor Brands, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/American Outdoor Brands, Inc.)

The company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (833) 630-1956 and ask to join the American Outdoor Brands call.  No RSVP is necessary.  The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.aob.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts.  The company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®.  For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Contact: 
Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations
lsharp@aob.com
(573) 303-4620

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-outdoor-brands-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-release-and-conference-call-alert-301612841.html

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Gap, Dell, Affirm, Workday, Ulta

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.

  • OpenText to Acquire Micro Focus International plc

    OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-cash offer to be made by Open Text Corporation (the Company), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OpenText UK Holding Limited (Bidco), to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) and (NYSE (ADS): MFGP) at a price of 532 pence per share (the Acquisition), implying an enterprise value of approximately $6.0 billion on a fully diluted basis

  • Snowflake earnings top Wall Street estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Snowflake stock popping after better-than-expected earnings.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Stock ratings: Mizuho boosts SoFi, BTIG warns on Lyft, Raymond James cuts La-Z-Boy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down some analyst ratings on trending stocks.

  • Tesla stock reverses gains, Dollar Tree stock tumbles on guidance cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Tesla Split Will Struggle to Feed $280 Billion Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- After a $280 billion rally since late May, Tesla Inc. is using a trusted method for fueling further gains. It may not pan out like that.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’The electric vehi

  • Nvidia says inventory, macroeconomic issues caused Q2 slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia Q2 earnings.

  • Here's Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    The positive trajectory in oil price is a boon for ExxonMobil's (XOM) upstream operations.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in Q4. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, is often the talk of Wall Street due to her bold market […]

  • Peloton stock plummets amid falling revenue, soaring operating expenses

    Peloton shares are tumbling after its second-quarter earnings results, its sixth-consecutive quarter of losses.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • Salesforce beats on earnings, trims full-year guidance

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Salesforce earnings, its $10 billion stock buyback program, and some potential catalysts for the company.