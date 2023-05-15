American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) investors are sitting on a loss of 30% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 30%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 2.6%. American Outdoor Brands may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 26% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that American Outdoor Brands didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year American Outdoor Brands saw its revenue fall by 27%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 30% in a year. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think American Outdoor Brands will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

While American Outdoor Brands shareholders are down 30% for the year, the market itself is up 2.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 26%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for American Outdoor Brands you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

