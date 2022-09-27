U.S. markets closed

AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION RANKED 44th MOST SUCCESSFUL PRIVATE COMPANY ON DELOITTE'S 2022 WISCONSIN 75™

·2 min read

Attributes success to navigating new challenges and opportunities while remaining focused on APC family members, customers and communities.

COLUMBUS, Wis., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) announced today that it ranked No. 44 on Deloitte's Wisconsin 75™, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue. APC also received the Wisconsin 75 award in 2021 as its initial entry onto this esteemed list of successful companies who lead the state forward into the future.

American Packaging Corporation
American Packaging Corporation

"We're truly honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as a Wisconsin 75 company," APC CEO and owner Peter Schottland said. "APC's performance is a credit to the incredible team here in Wisconsin and at our other facilities across the country who have worked strategically and with great passion for what they do, all at an unrelenting pace through new challenges and opportunities."

About Deloitte's 2022 Wisconsin 75

Deloitte's annual Wisconsin 75 list salutes the largest privately held Wisconsin-based companies. These companies play a key role in the state's economy. Wisconsin 75 award winners are selected based on annual sales revenue.

To be eligible for Deloitte's Wisconsin 75 recognition, companies must have a majority ownership by an individual(s), family, employee stock ownership plan, or private equity firm. Public companies are eligible when greater than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, an employee stock ownership plan, or private equity. Additionally, companies must have annual sales revenue of at least USD 50,000. The Wisconsin 75 excludes cooperatives and accounting, tax, legal, and consulting service companies.

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Independently owned, APC is committed to innovation, sustainability and customer delight from a talented family of packaging professionals. Today, APC operates five Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,200 talented, motivated professionals, including nationwide sales reps and field technical support. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

Media Contacts

Dixon Schwabl + Company
Carly Morabito
carly_morabito@dixonschwabl.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-packaging-corporation-ranked-44th-most-successful-private-company-on-deloittes-2022-wisconsin-75-301634810.html

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation

