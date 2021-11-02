U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.12
    +17.45 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,064.85
    +151.01 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,619.29
    +23.38 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.68
    -2.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    -0.76 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.61 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,773.20
    +2,557.33 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,558.73
    +59.56 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.52
    -14.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

American Physician Assistant Moo-ving ahead with Popular new Trading App

·4 min read

moomoo trading platform empowers users to make smart investments for the future

PALO ALTO, Calif, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- moomoo trading app continues to grow in popularity, with many U.S. residents registering accounts on the platform to invest and trade.

American Physician Assistant Moo-ving ahead with moomoo
American Physician Assistant Moo-ving ahead with moomoo

One of those users is Jared, a physician assistant from Northern California, who trades under the username @investingpro.

moomoo entered Jared's life on the recommendation of his wife, after which he embarked on his investment journey.

(PRNewsfoto/Moomoo Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Moomoo Inc.)

He uses moomoo to browse stock quotes, read financial news, analyze market trends, and make friends with investors worldwide.

But it's not just for fun; Jared, along with many others, has seen incredible results using the app.

Jared was exposed to investing at an early age, but he did not trade regularly or with purpose at first.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he, like many others, found more time secluded at home and started to look at his investments in the stock market with a more serious eye, adding on options into his investment strategy.

Although Jared has only five years of investment experience, he has already formed his investing philosophy and points toward timing as the primary driver in his investment decisions.

Implementing this rule of thumb, he uses information from moomoo to identify the stocks worth paying attention to.

According to Jared, once he adds some stocks to his watchlist, the next step is to decide which stocks to buy, which is the most difficult choice to make.

He also said he is a fan of the Heat Lists feature on moomoo, which shows trending stocks by showing activities based on the number of trades or searches of a stock or the clicks and views of its related news.

Jared is well aware of the risks involved, and he strictly adheres to a predetermined exit strategy to control the risks.

For example, he will set a strict profit-taker and stop-loss point, and once the threshold is reached, he will close out the positions no matter what.[1]

By adopting these investing strategies, Jared has achieved impressive returns on moomoo.

But even that is only a stepping stone to his real goal of becoming financially free and having the ability to live on his returns alone.

"The app offers a lot of free tools," Jared said. "Users have free access to stock quotes on moomoo, whereas most other apps tend to charge a fee for this feature. What's more, the quotes are quickly updated with little time lag. The AI Monitor feature and other automated analytics are great. You also have access to abundant financial news and its Moo community, where many investors share their views. moomoo allows me to get to know the latest news and strategies and decide which stocks to buy, which saves me a lot of time in decision-making."

As an active app user, he said moomoo makes investing more accessible and returns higher, and the proof is in the pudding.

"You don't see returns so high with so little experience without a powerful tool to help," Jared said.

And even more than achieving his financial dreams, he said investing has become a spice in his busy life, enabling him to make continuous self-improvements and meet a group of like-minded people who are also passionate about investing and will continue to share his story using moomoo.

"Many of my relatives and friends are new to investing," Jared said. "The Moo community serves as a great platform for them to learn from seasoned investors who share their experience there. Beginners can grow quickly by learning from others."

On the ninth anniversary of Futu's establishment, Jared gave his blessings to Futu.

"I wish Futu a prosperous future and hope it can provide more and more useful tools to investors so that we can grow with Futu along our investment journey," he said.

Disclaimer: Securities are offered through Futu Inc., member SIPC/FINRA. All investing involves risk. Neither Futu Inc. nor moomoo endorses any particular investing strategy. You should carefully consider your investment goals and objectives when deciding what investment strategy to follow. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About moomoo

moomoo is a professional trading platform that offers access to commission-free trading of stocks, options and ETFs (restrictions apply). It is a one-stop platform that integrates AI-powered trading tools, real-time data, and one of the most engaged online trading communities. In the United States, moomoo's securities services are offered by Futu Inc., a licensed broker-dealer regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Futu Inc is also a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Moomoo Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information about moomoo, please visit the company's official website, www.moomoo.com.

[1] In a stop loss order, if the market is unusually fast the stop price that is executed may be quite a bit different than the initial stop set price.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-physician-assistant-moo-ving-ahead-with-popular-new-trading-app-301413695.html

SOURCE Moomoo Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

    Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported lat

  • Tesla Shares Slide as Musk Tweets on Lack of Hertz Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell after billionaire Elon Musk cast doubt on Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s plan to buy 100,000 electric vehicles for its rental-car fleet and downplayed the deal’s potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Res

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Fans Might Sit on Their Hands

    After warning about the short-term negative impacts on the business, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) hit the revenue estimate, along with a slight miss on the earnings. This article will look at the current ownership structure, as it might help the investors understand the stock's long-term prospects.

  • 1 Stock That Could Report Blowout Earnings

    The online-based real estate broker eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) has been firing on all cylinders this year, growing its revenue by over 157% in the first half of 2021, versus the same period last year. The company has been taking the real estate market by storm recently, growing quarterly revenue from $250 million in Q2 2019 to $1 billion in Q2 2021, helped by its strong agent growth and international expansions -- both of which are facilitated by its virtual presence. In Q2 2021, the company reported 87% agent growth to 58,000 agents.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.