U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.25
    -31.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,482.00
    -246.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,264.00
    -89.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,922.20
    -16.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.12
    -2.95 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.30
    -10.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.32 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0783
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    +5.53 (+24.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2800
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3250
    -0.1000 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,031.27
    -577.18 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.61
    -40.96 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,579.53
    -525.73 (-1.94%)
     

American Premium Water Corp. to Acquire CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. to Focus on Crypto-Mining Related Businesses With Earnings Guarantee of US$1.5 Million for the First 12 Months

American Premium Water Co.
·4 min read
American Premium Water Co.
American Premium Water Co.

American Premium Water Corp. to Change Focus to Crypto-mining Related Businesses, Will Change Name of Company to Reflect New Focus

PLAYA VISTA, CA, April 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) ("APW" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% ownership of CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. (“CloudX”), an entity that engages in crypto-mining related business through its wholly owned subsidiary CloudXchange DataCentre Pte Ltd (“CloudX SG”), to diversify the Company’s earnings. The purchase price of the transaction will be at a consideration of US$45.6 million, which reflects a projected price-to-earnings ratio of 30. To fund the acquisition, the Company will issue restricted common shares of equivalent value to Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Ambrose (the “Seller”), the sole shareholder of CloudX.

CloudX is engaged primarily in investment within the cryptocurrency space with a focus on crypto-mining and staking activities. Crypto-mining refers to the process that verifies and adds new transactions to the blockchain by solving complex mathematical equations for a cryptocurrency. The crypto miner that solves the complex mathematical equations first is rewarded with the respective cryptocurrency. Staking cryptocurrencies is a process that involves using crypto assets to support a blockchain network and verify transactions.

For risk management purposes, CloudX’s crypto-mining data centers will be strategically set up in locations such as Singapore, Malaysia (Sarawak) and Texas, United States with various service providers.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of APW, commented, “The Company is very excited to enter into the crypto-mining space. This acquisition is designed to provide APW with a stable and growing revenue stream, and position the Company for long-term growth and profitability. The acquisition of CloudX will be transformative for the Company as APW embarks on a new business strategy that is designed to enhance shareholder’s value.”

As part of the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Seller has provided APW with a guarantee to generate a minimum of US$1.5 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for CloudX SG within the first 12 months from June 2022 or upon the full delivery of the mining rigs (miners). In the event that the EBITDA of CloudX SG falls short of US$1.5 million, a guaranteed top-up for any shortfall amount up to US$1.5 million will be borne by the Seller.

With the acquisition of CloudX, the Company will be focusing on the crypto-mining sector, and intends to change its name to “American Premium Mining Corporation.” The Company has previously been focused on building brands that utilize cutting edge bioscience and nanotechnology in the CBD and wellness space.

About CloudXchange DataCentre Inc.

CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. is a holding company for CloudXchange DataCentre Pte Ltd which is engaged primarily in investment within the cryptocurrency industry with a focus on crypto-mining and staking activities. CloudX endeavors to leverage the potential of the cryptocurrency space to generate predictable revenues and operating income.

About American Premium Water Corporation

APW is a diversified consumer products company focused on brands that utilize cutting edge bioscience technology. The Company is focused on harnessing the power of Nano technology that utilizes CBD and other compounds to help increase the quality of life for its consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information
American Premium Water Corporation
12777 Jefferson Boulevard
Building D
Playa Vista, CA 90066
Email: info@americanpremiumwater.com


Recommended Stories

  • LONGi marks World Earth Day with solar industry's first tailor-made metro train

    LONGi Green Energy Technology has created the industry's first tailor-made metro train in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province and home to the company's headquarters.

  • North Korean gang still accessing its $600 million crypto haul

    WASHINGTON - North Korean hackers who last month carried out one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts ever are still laundering their haul more than a week after they were identified as the thieves. The cybercriminals' continued access to the money, more than $600 million stolen from the Axie Infinity video game, underscores the limits of law enforcement's ability to stop the flow of illicit cryptocurrency across the globe. The hackers are still moving their loot, most recently about $4.5 millio

  • A Would-Be Crypto Baron Plies His Trade in the Taliban’s Shadow

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency booms are often fueled by dreams of life-changing riches. In Afghanistan, buyers are instead snapping up digital coins in hopes of preserving what wealth they have -- and keeping it out of the Taliban’s reach.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: Blinken and Austin Meet Zelenskiy in KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi Fu

  • Foxconn’s Key iPhone Plant Operating in Locked-Down China Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in central China, its biggest assembler of iPhones for Apple Inc., continues to operate amid a government Covid lockdown of the area, in line with authorities concession to allow key employees to carry on working.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: Blinken and Austin Meet Zelenskiy in KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2

  • Silicon Motion Said to Explore Sale Amid Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corp. is exploring a potential sale amid takeover interest in the semiconductor firm, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: Blinken and Austin Meet Zelenskiy in KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudTh

  • Coinbase: 'The bull thesis is the long-term crypto adoption,' analyst says

    Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase continues to have a "bull thesis" even amid a crypto market sell-off, according to one analyst.

  • Oil prices extend losses as Shanghai lockdowns hit demand outlook

    Oil prices extended losses on Monday amid persistent worries that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and potential U.S. rate hikes would dent global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures slid $1.90, or 1.8%, to $104.75 a barrel at 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.89, or 1.9%, to $100.18 a barrel. "Bearish sentiment outweighed concerns over tight global supply as China continued lockdowns in Shanghai and investors prepared for a series of U.S. rate hikes," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

  • Twitter, Musk Sides to Meet Sunday on Potential Takeover Bid: WSJ

    Twitter is taking a fresh look at the offer and is more likely than before to seek to negotiate, people familiar with the matter said.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Buying the Dip Can Be a Retiree’s Best Friend. Here’s How Seniors Can Safely Shop.

    Stock-market downturns early in retirement often harm the durability of savings, but they can give retirees willing to do some research and steel their nerves an opportunity to juice longer-term returns

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks got clobbered Friday. Why smart investors focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • Hedge Fund Cuts China Stocks to Zero Seeing Worse Year Than 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s markets gyrate following Covid outbreaks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the nation’s best-performing macro hedge funds is bracing for more pain. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: Blinken and Austin Meet Zelenskiy in KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSant

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • S&P 500 Could Tank Another 14% As Wyckoff Distribution Pattern Is Unfolding

    The false breakout signal suggested the start of the downswing under a Wyckoff distribution, which is expected to break the low formed in February 2022.

  • Big Pension Sells GM and Nvidia Stock. It Bought Ford and Intel.

    Retirement Systems of Alabama slashed an investment in GM and sold Nvidia stock in the first quarter while buying up Ford and Intel.