American public agrees – factory farming industry putting profits ahead of climate and animals

Compassion in World Farming USA
·4 min read

New international opinion polls and billboards in capital cities mark launch of major new celebrity-backed global movement to end factory farming

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixty per cent of American adults believe factory farming puts profits ahead of taking care of the climate and our environment – according to new poll results released by Compassion in World Farming on Adaption and Agriculture Day (November 12) at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

The YouGov research – conducted in 13 countries – was commissioned by the international NGO to mark the launch, at COP27, of a global movement, backed by celebrities and NGOs, calling on world leaders to put an end to factory farming. It also shows that American adults believe factory farming puts profits ahead of animal welfare (67%) and the health of people who eat animal products (59%).

Supported by multiple NGOs, individuals and celebrities –- such as TV’s Succession actor Brian Cox and X-Men 2 star Alan Cumming and UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE – the new End of the Line for Factory Farming campaign sees the launch of a multi-language petition platform to catalyse global public support calling on world leaders to end factory farming through a global agreement.

Eye-catching bicycle billboards will be launched at popular landmarks in New York, London and Paris this morning to raise public awareness of the impact of factory farming on climate. The poll revealed that just 45% of American adults are aware that the livestock sector produces more greenhouse gas emissions than the emissions of all the world’s planes, trains and cars put together.

World-renowned actor, Brian Cox, who is backing the campaign and has signed the petition, says: “Tackling climate change is one of the most important undertakings of our time – but to turn the tide on this crisis, we need to address its root causes – and animal factory farming is one of them. Far beyond the suffering it inflicts on animals, intensive farming is threatening the very future of our planet. That’s why I’m supporting Compassion in World Farming’s End of the Line for Factory Farming.”

The 13 countries polled were Brazil, Czechia, Egypt, France, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, the US, and the UK.

The research, conducted in October 2022, revealed that adults in France were the most likely to agree that factory farming puts profits before climate and the environment (76%) and animal welfare (81%), the same proportion as the UK.

Italians were also proportionately more likely to agree with these statements, believing factory farming put profits before animal welfare (77%) and the climate and environment (75%), as were those in the UK (climate and environment: 69%).

Overall, those polled in Egypt, which is hosting this year’s COP27 conference, were the least likely to believe that factory farming puts profits before animal welfare (48%) and were one of the least likely to agree that it puts profits before the climate and environment (50%).

Respondents were also asked if they think factory farming puts profits before the health of people who eat animal products – 62% agreed with this statement, and the country most likely to agree was France (74%).

Those in Italy were the most likely to say they were aware that the livestock sector globally produces more greenhouse gas emissions than the emissions of all planes, trains, and cars worldwide put together (63%) followed by India (60%). Adults in the Netherlands were the least likely to say they were aware (42%).

Ben Williamson, U.S. Executive Director, Compassion in World Farming said: “Today, we’re calling time on factory farming. Not only is it the single biggest cause of animal cruelty on the planet and a major driver of wildlife declines but without ending it we simply cannot tackle the growing climate emergency.

“Our research shows that the American public aren’t convinced by industry propaganda that factory farming is ‘necessary to feed the world’. Big meat companies prop up a highly profitable system without accounting for the climate, health and animal welfare impacts they cause. The results also show that many people simply aren’t aware of the livestock sector’s emissions impact on climate compared to transport.

“The End of the Line campaign will harness worldwide support to get leaders to end this cruel and destructive practice and to transform our food system so that it benefits animals, people and the planet. This must include managing the unsustainable consumption of meat, poultry, fish and dairy, especially in high consuming populations.

“We’re urging individuals, forward-thinking businesses, NGOs and others who care about animals, our planet, and our health, to join this global movement today. It’s either the End of the Line for Factory Farming, or for us.”

NGOs supporting the campaign so far include World Animal Protection, Eurogroup for Animals, The Humane League UK, Djurens Ratt, Animals Aotearoa, Sinergia Anima, Humane Education Trust, and FIAPO.

Compassion in World Farming is also a core organiser of the Food4Climate Pavilion at COP27 – an initiative uniting 20 NGOs to highlight the critical yet overlooked need to transform our food systems to tackle the climate emergency. A number of events will be hosted by the NGO during the conference.

For more information about the campaign and to sign the petition visit end.it

~ends~

For more information or to arrange interviews, please email media.team@ciwf.org or call 01483 521 615.

Notes to Editors:

PRESS CONFERENCE INVITATION: Media are invited to attend a Compassion in World Farming press conference at the COP27 conference centre to launch the End of the Line for Factory Farming movement and new international polling results at 10 a.m. (EET) on Saturday, November 12, Press Conference Room – Luxor, Area B, Hybrid. Webcasts of press conferences can be viewed here.

Compassion in World Farming was founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive factory farming. Today Compassion is a global movement dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. With headquarters in the UK, we have offices across Europe, in the US, China and South Africa. For further details visit: www.ciwf.org

View quotes from celebrities supporting the End of the Line campaign

View the full results of the YouGov polls from all 13 countries.

Watch the campaign launch video.

Access key facts and figures on factory farming.

Download images relevant to factory farming.

CONTACT: Ronnika A. McFall Compassion in World Farming USA 631-710-8224 ronnika.mcfall@ciwf.org


