U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,388.81
    +1.65 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,893.22
    +55.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,630.27
    -50.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.47
    -17.03 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.35
    -0.91 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1660
    -0.0080 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3897
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9890
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,574.80
    -1,022.35 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.08
    -1.36 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.27
    +17.55 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

American Public University System and Miami Dade College Partner to Further Expand Accessibility to Underserved Students

·4 min read

Academic Partnership Highlights APUS's Commitment to Affordable Higher Education and Guided Academic Pathways

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showing a continued commitment to make higher education more accessible, American Public University System (APUS) and Miami Dade College (MDC) are partnering to enable more students to earn bachelor's and graduate degrees by pursuing guided academic pathways across business, STEM, cybersecurity, IT, computer sciences and psychology disciplines.

American Public University System (PRNewsfoto/American Public University Syst)
American Public University System (PRNewsfoto/American Public University Syst)

The long-term educational partnership agreement aligns two well-established higher education providers with diverse and inclusive student populations.

"We are excited to collaborate with such an important and well-respected college whose mission is in lockstep with ours to provide a high-quality, affordable education," said APUS President Dr. Wade Dyke. "Our guided academic pathways will enable MDC graduates to finish degrees and pursue graduate studies with an academic plan that can help them become tomorrow's leaders."

The agreement enables both APUS and MDC to help more students pursue and achieve relevant degrees by sharing their academic resources, student services and faculty expertise.

"MDC is proud to collaborate with APUS to help meet today's workforce demands," said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega. "We are deeply committed to our highly diverse student body and this new partnership will allow us to make an even broader educational impact."

This partnership is one of several that APUS has with public universities that enable students to take advantage of over 200 undergraduate and graduate online degree and certificate programs, as well as generous transfer credit options.

About American Public University System
American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans, * and American Public University. Approximately 110,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

About Miami Dade College
Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways, including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film, and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards, including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting since it opened its doors in 1960. More than 100,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

CONTACT


Frank Tutalo

Juan Mendieta

Director of Public Relations, APUS

MDC Director of Communications

ftutalo@apei.com

jmendiet@mdc.edu

571-358-3042

305-237-7611

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-public-university-system-and-miami-dade-college-partner-to-further-expand-accessibility-to-underserved-students-301347224.html

SOURCE American Public University System

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest U.S. Meatpacker Mandates Vaccine With Variant Spreading

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc. is requiring all of its U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated no later than Nov. 1. The move by Tyson, America’s biggest meat company, is among the most aggressive yet to prevent another wave of infections that shuttered food-production plants in 2020.So far, companies have mostly used bonuses and other incentives to encourage workers to get vaccines. Now, with the delta variant flaring up around the country and threatening disruptions, some are slowly turning to ma

  • Education sector will boost July jobs gain to 900,000: JPMorgan

    According to a JPMorgan Research report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is forecasted to report a nonfarm employment increase of 900,000 jobs for July, with the education sector being a key driving force behind the increase in the seasonally adjusted jobs count.

  • What Simone Biles Can Teach Public School Families

    When I first planned to write an Olympics-themed post, back in 2020, I was going to talk about Simone Biles’ athletic feats being deliberately underscored due to “a fear that Biles is so good that she might run away with any competition she enters simply by doing a handful of moves that her rivals cannot, […]

  • U.S. College Endowments Post Best Annual Performance Since 1986

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. college endowments posted their strongest performance since 1986 as stocks and alternative investments surged.The median return before fees was 27% for the 12 months through June, according to data to be published Tuesday by Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. The biggest funds, those with assets of at least $500 million, did even better, with a median gain of 34%.The investment results, on top of an infusion of federal stimulus funds, are a welcome financial balm for

  • California finds LA Unified School District illegally kept millions in funds from Catholic schools

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District has yet another scandal on its plate after the state of California determined it broke federal law in keeping more than $5 million in funds meant to help low-income students at private Catholic schools.

  • Stimulus Update: States Give Out Thousands of Bonus $1,000 Checks – Will You Get One?

    States were allotted federal money to give "retention bonuses" to certain employees as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, and they are now starting to dole them out. Latest:...

  • Watching the COVID Learning Gap Grow in Real Time

    Since the pandemic first forced schools to close, Shalinee Sharma has had a front-row seat to the damage COVID’s fallout would cause to children’s academic growth. Sharma is the CEO and co-founder of Zearn, a nonprofit whose math app is used by one in four elementary-age students in the United States. In this video interview […]

  • Florida university forgives millions in student debt: ‘Go out and make a difference’

    Money for student loan forgiveness comes from federal funds

  • U.S. labor revival in doubt as Delta raises worries about 'back to school'

    In April, almost a year after she was laid off from her hospitality firm due to the pandemic, Sara Gard was still barely finding her feet with a new full-time job in financial services that she juggled alongside managing her daughter's remote schooling. So when her six-year-old daughter's school, just north of Atlanta, Georgia, that month gave parents the option to choose in-person classes for their children when the new school year started in August, Gard signed up, and felt good about her decision. Gard is now having sleepless nights as she reconsiders.

  • Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges

    Hundreds of colleges nationwide have told students in recent months they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before classes begin. California State University, the country's largest four-year public university system, joined the list last week, along with Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro called case surges linked to the variant an “alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors.”

  • Brentwood schools report 15 COVID-19 cases among staff, students

    "We're scared, but at the same time we think it's important for kids to go back to school."

  • Positive Covid Test At Georgetown Sparks Concerns, Raises Questions About Fall

    Hybrid classes have been held at Georgetown McDonough since fall 2020. McDonough photo In May, as Georgetown McDonough School of Business prepared to close out an unprecedented year of remote learning, Dean Paul Almeida ... The post Positive Covid Test At Georgetown Sparks Concerns, Raises Questions About Fall appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. labor revival in doubt as Delta raises worries about 'back to school'

    In April, almost a year after she was laid off from her hospitality firm due to the pandemic, Sara Gard was still barely finding her feet with a new full-time job in financial services that she juggled alongside managing her daughter's remote schooling. So when her six-year-old daughter's school, just north of Atlanta, Georgia, that month gave parents the option to choose in-person classes for their children when the new school year started in August, Gard signed up, and felt good about her decision. Until, that is, a recent surge in cases caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

  • D.C.’s Missing Students and the Rush to Avert a COVID Classroom Crisis

    Thousands of the city’s littlest learners were missing from schools last fall. As they now begin to return to classrooms, all at varying academic levels, how will educators handle the fallout from the pandemic’s K-shaped recession?

  • Graduates at HBCU get life-changing surprise

    The president of Florida A&M told 2020 class members the university has paid off $16 million of students' outstanding school debts.

  • Columbia & MIT B-School Profs: The 1 Daily Trait Of Highly Successful People

    HBR For all of the info that’s out there on productive people’s routines and habits, there’s one quality, in particular, that highly successful and creative individuals are known to share. And that’s an understanding ... The post Columbia & MIT B-School Profs: The 1 Daily Trait Of Highly Successful People appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Cool Back-to-School Supplies for 2021

    Going back to school may be a little different this year, but there are still ways to keep learning fun.

  • One Fayette school puts masks on supply list. Parent asks for choice. District mum.

    On Sunday, one Lexington middle school posted and then removed a student supply list saying that face masks were mandatory for in-person learning this fall. Fayette County Public Schools officials had not announced the district’s decision as of Monday morning.

  • Florida university spends $16 million to forgive student debt

    Florida A&M University provided its student body with more than $16 million in debt relief during the 2020-2021 school year, the school's president revealed on Saturday.

  • Miami, Broward schools push to get students back on track after pandemic learning losses

    After a year when many students had significant learning losses due to remote learning amid the pandemic, Miami-Dade and Broward public schools are ramping up, hiring teachers and tutors, academic and mental health counselors and getting families more engaged to get their students back on track for the school year.