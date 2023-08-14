American Residential Services to expand Memphis operations, add jobs

American Residential Services and Rescue Rooter will invest $2.75 million to expand its Memphis operations, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Monday.

The investment will help expand the company’s Memphis-based headquarters located at 965 Ridgelake Blvd. in East Memphis. The five-year expansion will help create 125 new jobs, according to the news release.

“For years, we have worked hard to make Memphis an easy place for businesses to locate, grow and expand," Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. "This announcement is validation that what we’re doing is working, and I’m excited that ARS/Rescue Rooter is continuing to grow in our community."

American Residential Services is an HVAC and plumbing service provider. Rescue Rooter launched in 1975 in California, the plumbing company merged with American Residential Services in 2000 under the ownership of ServiceMaster. The two companies split from ServiceMaster in 2006 and created the current American Residential Services and Rescue Rooter network. The company opened its Memphis headquarters in 1998.

Since 2019, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has helped aid more than 60 economic development projects in Shelby County resulting in nearly 8,000 jobs and over $2 billion in capital investment.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate, highly skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal location for companies to thrive,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

