American Resources Corporation's reElement Technologies LLC to Present at the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event

Live Video Webcast Presentation on Wednesday, August 3 rd at 11:00 AM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of carbon, rare earth and critical elements and advanced carbon products to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that, post successfully commencing operations at ReElement Technologies' ("ReElement") first commercial-scale rare earth and battery element purification and refining facility whereby achieving greater than 99.5% pure REEs, it will present at the Virtual Investor Spotlight on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will discuss how reElement is leading the way in the production of critical and rare earth elements for the electrified economy using the most cost effective and environmentally and socially sustainable methods ever developed. The Company will address how it intends to utilize its patented technology and operational team to scale its production to meet the domestic demand for rare earth and battery elements while also furthering its expansion with overseas partners. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company's website (www.americanresourcescorp.com) . A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About reElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. American Rare Earth has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

