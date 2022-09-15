U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

American Riviera Bancorp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd

Virtual Investor Conferences
·2 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

American Riviera Bancorp invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV), the holding company of American Riviera Bank, a full service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California, today announced that Jeff DeVine, President & Chief Executive Officer and Michelle Martinich, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 22, 2022.

DATE: September 22, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3oTs1LK

Management is available for 1x1 meetings: September 23, 26 and 27.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.


About American Riviera Bancorp
American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For twelve consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
American Riviera Bancorp
Michelle Martinich
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(805) 730-4992
mmartinich@arb.bank

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


