American Shared Hospital Services Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

American Shared Hospital Services
·2 min read
American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services

Conference Call on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT. The first quarter 2023 financial results press release will be issued before the market open on Friday, May 12th, 2023.

Teleconference Date/Time

Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (844) 413-3972 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 1786295, through May 17, 2023. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website, www.ashs.com, for one year.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.

Contacts:
American Shared Hospital Services
Ray Stachowiak
Executive Chairman
rstachowiak@ashs.com

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Stephanie Prince
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com