American Shared Hospital Services Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Conference Call on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT. The first quarter 2023 financial results press release will be issued before the market open on Friday, May 12th, 2023.
Teleconference Date/Time
Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT
Teleconference and Webcast Information
To participate, please call 1 (844) 413-3972 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call.
A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.
A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 1786295, through May 17, 2023. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website, www.ashs.com, for one year.
About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)
American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.
Contacts:
American Shared Hospital Services
Ray Stachowiak
Executive Chairman
rstachowiak@ashs.com
Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Stephanie Prince
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com