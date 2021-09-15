U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

American Skin Association Announces New Board Member Eugene A. Bauer, MD

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) today announced that Eugene Bauer, MD, will join its Board of Directors. Dr. Bauer is Professor, Emeritus, at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is immediate past co-founder, Chief Medical Officer, and member of the Board of Directors of Dermira, Inc., a biotechnology company recently acquired by Eli Lilly and Company.

ASA Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Skin Association)
ASA Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Skin Association)

"We are proud to announce the addition of Dr. Eugene Bauer to ASA's Board of Directors. Dr. Bauer's experience in both dermatology and the pharmaceutical industry will be a tremendous asset to our board," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

"Dr. Bauer is a wonderful addition to our Board of Directors! We look forward to working with him as we continue to work towards our vital mission and provide hope to those suffering from skin diseases," said Dr. David Norris, President of ASA.

Before initiating a career in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Bauer served as Chairman of the Department of Dermatology (1988-1995) and as the Dean of the School of Medicine (1995-2001) of Stanford University. He was a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded investigator for 25 years and has served on numerous advisory groups for the NIH. He has been elected to several honorific societies, including the National Academy of Medicine of the United States.

Prior to founding Dermira, Dr. Bauer served as a member of the board of directors of Peplin, Inc., where he also was its President and Chief Medical Officer, until Peplin's acquisition by LEO Pharma in 2009. During 2004-2008, Dr. Bauer was Chief Executive Officer of Neosil, Inc., a clinical-stage dermatology company, acquired by Peplin, Inc., in 2008. Prior to that, he was co-founder and member of the Board of Directors at Connetics, a commercial dermatology company.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION
ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, and has evolved over thirty-four years into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and important inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit American Skin Association

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-skin-association-announces-new-board-member-eugene-a-bauer-md-301377815.html

SOURCE American Skin Association

