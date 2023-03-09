U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

The American Small Business Growth Program Now Enables Small Business Success in Spanish

Wells Fargo
·5 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Today, Silver Lining announces that its small business technical assistance program, SLAP™ (Silver Lining Action Plan) is now available in Spanish. The initiative, funded by Wells Fargo, makes goal setting and business planning more accessible for small business owners who want to grow their revenue and their profit.

Silver Lining has supported 14,000+ English-speaking small business owners since it started in 2005. In the last 18 years, the company has dedicated millions of dollars and countless hours to understanding the real needs that small business owners, especially those from marginalized communities, have. Based on those insights, the company has constantly innovated its tech-enabled, data-driven, behavior-change science-based SaaS platform to meet those needs.

Eduardo Placer, Founder and CEO of Fearless Communicators, is a proud son of Cuban immigrants who grew up in Florida speaking Spanish as his primary language. He has been using the SLAP™ Program in English for 5 years and has grown his business revenue by over 500% in that time. When told that SLAP™ was being launched in Spanish his immediate reaction was pure excitement. "I am so proud to be part of a community that is making a serious investment to support Spanish-speaking small business owners like me." "Estoy muy orgulloso de ser parte de una comunidad que está haciendo una inversión seria para apoyar a los propietarios de pequeñas empresas de habla hispana como yo."

While there was an outpouring of support for so many marginalized small business owners during Covid-19, the significant majority of the resources made available were in English. It became increasingly clear that the most pressing product priority for Silver Lining, and the community of business owners it supports, was not to add the next set of features into the program but to ensure that the program was fully available in Spanish to help the 4.4+ million Spanish-speaking small business owners in the US who face many challenges but have limited support in their language.

"According to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the approximately 4.4 million Spanish-speaking SMBs in the United States contribute more than $700 billion to the American economy every year. It is a true testament to the resilience and creativity of these business owners to know that they accomplish so much with so few resources available to them. It is an honor to know that we have created something that can give them access to more structure and support so that they can increase their success. When Spanish-speaking small business owners succeed, so do our communities and the economy. " says Carissa Reiniger, Silver Lining's Founder & CEO.

The launch of SLAP in Spanish is one element of the larger American Small Business Growth Program which is a multi-pronged program focused on changing the US-economy one small business at a time. The program has brought the SLAP™ Program to over 700 US-based small business owners from marginalized communities in addition to implementing multiple innovation projects and public engagement campaigns to address larger systemic issues that face diverse and underserved small businesses. Launching SLAP in Spanish was a major objective of the first phase of the American Small Business Growth Program and thanks to the catalytic capital from Wells Fargo, Silver Lining has gone through a comprehensive process to translate all elements of the SLAP experience and build the infrastructure to not just make SLAP available in Spanish, but to more easily and efficiently release SLAP in additional languages in the future.

"Having access to a trusted expert in business and financial planning can be a game-changer for a small business owner," said Jenny Flores, head of small business growth philanthropy at Wells Fargo. "At Wells Fargo, we're working to expand the capacity of organizations like Silver Lining to reach more entrepreneurs and accelerate their growth."

Thanks to additional support from Wells Fargo, the first 100 Spanish-speaking small business owners who apply for a spot in the American Small Business Growth Program will get the full program, valued at over $5,000 USD, at a Pay-What-You-Can rate. Organizations that support Spanish-speaking SMBs and small business owners are encouraged to apply now for these spots.

To learn more about The American Small Business Growth Program, please visit: https://smallbizsilverlining.com/wellsfargo

About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping small business owners worldwide build more proﬁtable and sustainable businesses through their proprietary tech-enabled and data-driven small business growth program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven behavior change science methodology is the modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they created Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for small business owners from marginalized communities. To learn more about Silver Lining, please visit: http://smallbizsilverlining.com

Moe Escario
Silver Lining
moe@smallbizsilverlining.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Wells Fargo, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture
Wells Fargo, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

Silver Lining expands its small business growth program, SLAP™, and is now available in Spanish to help fill the gap in resources for Spanish-speaking SMBs.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wells Fargo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wells Fargo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wells Fargo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742992/The-American-Small-Business-Growth-Program-Now-Enables-Small-Business-Success-in-Spanish

