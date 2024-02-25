American Software Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$25.5m (down 18% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: US$4.15m (up 24% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 16% (up from 11% in 3Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: US$0.12 (up from US$0.099 in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

American Software Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 4.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Software industry in the US are expected to grow by 12%.

Performance of the American Software industry.

The company's shares are up 4.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for American Software you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.