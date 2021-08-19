American Specialty Health Named One of South Carolina's Top Five Best Places to Work in the 2021 Best Places to Work Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbia office of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) has for a third time been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, ranking in the top five among all large employers. The Best Places to Work awards program was designed to identify and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, based on employee surveys evaluating workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics, and employee experience.

American Specialty Health's Columbia office has once again been named one of South Carolina's Best Places to Work. American Specialty Health is one of the nation’s premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled services for benefits management, including clinical programs for musculoskeletal health, fitness programs, and health improvement programs for health plans, employers, associations, and others.

ASH is one of the nation's leading specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services. ASH's Columbia office, located near the University of South Carolina, has a technology focus and is staffed primarily with software development professionals.

"Our team is proud to be recognized again for our exceptional company culture, business practices, and commitment to employees," said Elizabeth Gibbs, people and culture manager at ASH's Columbia office. "It's especially rewarding to be recognized this year, given the challenges we faced during COVID-19. To keep employees safe and working, we rapidly converted to a work-from-home office within two months. The transition was seamless, and our employees continue to thrive remotely through special engagement initiatives, weekly check-ins, and technology platforms that allow us to stay in constant touch."

"On behalf of our entire company, we are pleased to be recognized again as a top employer in South Carolina," said ASH Chairman and CEO George DeVries . "Despite the challenges presented during the current COVID-19 pandemic, ASH has found solutions to maintain a safe work-from-home environment that fully supports our clients, our members, and our mission, without jeopardizing the health of our employees. It takes great teamwork to pull that off, and our South Carolina office exemplifies that team spirit."

ASH was founded in 1987 and has grown into a half-a-billion-dollar health services company with more than 1,400 employees. ASH administers benefit programs to more than 52 million members nationwide, providing solutions that improve the quality of health care and inspire consumers to get engaged in their personal health.

The top Best Places to Work companies will be profiled in a special section of SCBIZ magazine in August. For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled services for benefits management, including clinical programs for musculoskeletal health, fitness programs, and health improvement programs for health plans, employers, associations, and others. ASH administers benefits for more than 52 million members nationwide. With offices in Indiana, California, Texas, and South Carolina, ASH has more than 1,400 employees. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook.

