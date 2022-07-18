U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.00
    +33.84 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,614.25
    +325.99 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,572.41
    +119.99 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.30
    +3.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.80
    +11.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0148
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9780
    +0.0480 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1991
    +0.0125 (+1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2110
    -0.2450 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,204.54
    +944.49 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.43
    +22.24 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.16
    +71.15 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

American Storage & Logistics Acquires Binghamton Material Handling and Granite Industrial

·2 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan-based warehouse equipment supplier American Storage & Logistics has announced its acquisition of two businesses; Binghamton Material Handling and Granite Industries.

American Storage &amp; Logistics acquires two new businesses and continues to grow its product offerings and regional reach

Expanding Product Lines and Geographic Reach

Binghamton Material Handling specializes in manufacturing and distribution equipment and has been operating in New York and Pennsylvania for over 60 years. The New Hampshire-based Granite Industries is a leading distributor and servicer of forklifts. The acquisition will allow American Storage & Logistics to expand its product line and service offerings while allowing for faster delivery of equipment to a larger geographic area.

American Storage & Logistics to Change Its Name to BMH Equipment

In addition to the acquisition, American Storage & Logistics announced its official name change to BMH Equipment LLC. and is planning on rebranding all three companies under the BMH Equipment umbrella. The recent change is also a part of American Storage & Logistics' efforts to revolutionize the antiquated warehouse equipment and material handling industries. The business is committed to expanding its digital footprint and will be unifying product inventory from all companies into a single online eCommerce website."Acquiring Granite Industrial Trucks and Binghamton Material Handling allows us to grow our product offerings while improving our customers' experience with faster shipping and easier access to our inventory regionally," said Lucas Marselle, ERP Integration & E-commerce Manager at American Storage & Logistics.

About American Storage & Logistics

American Storage & Logistics has been a leader in new, used, and refurbished warehouse equipment for over 50 years. In addition to supplying warehouse equipment, the business provides installation, design, teardown, and relocation services. For more information about American Storage & Logistics, visit www.aslmhc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-storage--logistics-acquires-binghamton-material-handling-and-granite-industrial-301587688.html

SOURCE American Storage & Logistics

Recommended Stories

  • All the details behind Meridian Bioscience's pending $1.53B acquisition

    Meridian Bioscience announced July 7 it's entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by a pair of South Korean-based firms, SD Biosensor and SJL Partners, in a deal valued at $1.53 billion cash. If approved, the move would end Meridian’s standing as a public company on the Nasdaq. The blockbuster deal is also the third billion-dollar acquisition of a Cincinnati company since early 2021, including Cincinnati Bell, now Altafiber, which was purchased by New York-based Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for $2.9 billion in September, and Great American Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG), which was bought in May for approximately $3.5 billion.

  • Could The Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:HAAC ), then you'll have to look at...

  • Vodafone New Zealand Sells Mobile Tower Assets for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone New Zealand is selling its mobile-phone tower assets to investment firms for NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansTogether with shareholders Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone’s passive mobile tower as

  • Rogers CEO Goes on Apology Tour With 13 Days to Close Shaw Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- There are less than two weeks until the biggest cable merger in Canadian history -- the tie-up between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. -- is supposed to be nailed down. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelIt shoul

  • Euromoney Agrees to £1.6 Billion Private Equity Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial news and information business Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc has agreed to sell itself to a private equity consortium for about £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion)Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelEuromoney investors will recei

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mor

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Funding wrap: Upland Software snags $115M for M&A; Brand Foundry Ventures aims for $125M fund

    Upland Software, which makes a wide variety of enterprise software, landed the large private equity investment from HGGC. Plus, fintech startup TurnKey Lender has fresh millions to expand domestically and overseas and an NFT company is bucking crypto trends. We wrap up who grabbed capital recently in this weekly roundup.

  • Bank of America Profit Falls 32%

    The second-largest U.S. bank earned $6.2 billion in the second quarter, down from $9.2 billion a year earlier as executives painted a bright picture of consumer finances.

  • Housing Boom Fades World-Wide as Interest Rates Climb

    Rising interest rates are slamming the brakes on a global housing boom, heaping extra pressure on central banks as they try to tame inflation without triggering deep downturns in their economies.

  • Exec who has led cleaner energy push named CEO of engine manufacturer

    The company’s products include diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including electrified power systems and hydrogen generation and fuel cell products.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is in Crisis Mode. What Went Wrong?

    After years of declining sales, Bed Bath & Beyond is facing an existential crisis. WSJ’s Suzanne Kapner explains why the company has fallen on hard times and looks forward to what’s next for the veteran retailer. Photo Illustration: Laura Kammermann/WSJ

  • China expedites local govt debt issuance to bolster capital of smaller banks

    China's banking regulator has worked with the finance ministry and central bank to accelerate the issuance of special local government bonds to help supplement the capital of small and medium-sized banks, China Banking and Insurance News reported. The central government will take multiple measures to enhance the capitalisation of small and medium-sized banks and build up their resistance to risks, the state-run newspaper reported late on Sunday, citing an unnamed official at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC). China's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread COVID lockdowns.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • ODP Corp. shares pop 2.5% premarket after company offers above-consensus Q2 guidance

    ODP Corp. shares rose 2.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the office goods retailer offered second-quarter profit guidance that beat estimates. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based company said it expects second-quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations of $38 million to $40 million, equal to per-share earnings of 78 cents to 80 cents, ahead of the 46 cents FactSet consensus. It expects sales of about $2.0 billion, in line with the $2.039 billion FactSet consensus. The company said its boar

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • GSK Spins Off $36 Billion Consumer-Healthcare Business Haleon

    The pharmaceuticals giant completed the spinoff of its consumer-healthcare business, a bet that greater focus on innovative drugs and vaccines will help accelerate growth.

  • Genting Singapore Says Unsolicited Approach Hasn’t Been Pursued

    (Bloomberg) -- Genting Singapore Ltd., , one of the city-state’s two casino operators, said it was informed that controlling shareholder Genting Bhd. received an unsolicited approach for its holding in the company, and which has not been pursued.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Deve