Is American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is American Superconductor's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. American Superconductor has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$22m in cash it held at June 2023. In the last year, its cash burn was US$20m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 13 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. We should note, however, that if we extrapolate recent trends in its cash burn, then its cash runway would get a lot longer. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is American Superconductor Growing?

In the last twelve months, American Superconductor kept its cash burn steady. And while its operating revenue growth of 7.4% didn't shoot the lights out, it does, at least, point to business traction. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For American Superconductor To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like American Superconductor is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

American Superconductor has a market capitalisation of US$230m and burnt through US$20m last year, which is 8.6% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is American Superconductor's Cash Burn Situation?

The good news is that in our view American Superconductor's cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. Not only was its revenue growth quite good, but its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about American Superconductor's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for American Superconductor (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

