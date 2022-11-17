American Technologies Network (ATN) Announces National Expansion: Retail Location Opens in Atlanta, Georgia

DORAL, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.) , a leader in the tech optics industry, expands footprint to Georgia with opening of its new retail store located at Sugarloaf Mills Mall, 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy Suite 513, Lawrenceville, GA 30043.

The opening of its fourth brick-and-mortar retail shop and the first in Georgia, marks yet another step towards ATN's mission to bring top-of-the-line rifle-scopes to its customers and hunting enthusiasts alike as many are gearing up and purchasing new equipment for hunting season.

"We have seen continued success with our retail stores in Texas and we are ready to expand our presence nationally starting with our new Atlanta location," ATN Corp. Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said. "Our goal is to provide our Georgia customers with high-quality gear and in-person services that will help elevate their hunting experience."

The Atlanta community can experience first-hand what ATN's products truly have to offer as they prepare for their upcoming hunts. Georgia is one of the leading states in hunting license holders with more than 625 thousand people and this number shows no signs of declining as hunting continues to gain popularity statewide (Source: Stacker ).

"Our Atlanta location is an informative, hands-on space for hunting enthusiasts to visit and learn about how our technology works and which products are the best option for their outdoor adventures," ATN Corp. CEO and co-founder James Munn said. "The hunting community is booming in Georgia and this expansion is a powerful next step in our vision to introduce feature-rich rifle scopes to the masses."

ATN has revolutionized the tech optics industry by leveraging innovation and expertise to produce industry-leading smart optics for its dedicated customers. ATN looks to strengthen its national presence by creating local jobs and planning for future growth in various markets.

About ATN Corp:

American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

