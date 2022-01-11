U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,641.08
    -29.21 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,790.99
    -277.88 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,876.01
    -66.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.99
    +0.76 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5560
    +0.3480 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,594.01
    +655.98 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.18
    -10.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.70
    +26.45 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

American Trailer World Announces the Appointment of Susan O'Farrell to its Board of Directors

·3 min read

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer World (ATW®) today announced that Susan O'Farrell has joined the Company's Board of Directors, bringing over 35 years of executive and senior leadership experience to the organization. O'Farrell will serve as an independent director, as well as Audit Chair. ATW, backed by Bain Capital Private Equity, is North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

ATW, North America&#x002019;s leading provider of trailers, work trucks and related parts. (PRNewsfoto/ATW)
ATW, North America’s leading provider of trailers, work trucks and related parts. (PRNewsfoto/ATW)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Susan to our Board of Directors. Her deep experience in finance and operations will help position American Trailer World for the road ahead," said Robert P. Hureau, Chief Executive Officer, American Trailer World. "I'm confident Susan will offer valuable insights as we continue to deliver on our promise to make and sell the highest quality trailers, truck equipment, and trailer parts available on the market."

Added O'Farrell, "I'm delighted to be joining the Board of American Trailer World at this exciting time, with unprecedented demand for the Company's products and services. I look forward to helping American Trailer World and its leadership maintain its exceptionally strong market position."

O'Farrell is an accomplished leader with financial and operations experience in the building products, industrial, and retail industries. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Treasurer for BlueLinx Corporation, a wholesale distributor of building and industrial products. Previously, she served in a number of executive leadership roles for The Home Depot, the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, as well as Southern Company Gas, and Accenture.

"Susan brings a breadth and depth of experience and unique talents that will serve American Trailer World and its leadership well," said Stephen Thomas, Managing Director, Bain Capital Private Equity. "I look forward to her many contributions to American Trailer World's success."

O'Farrell has gained extensive public, private and not-for-profit board experience over the course of her career. Currently, she serves on the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair for Leslie's Inc., the largest retailer of swimming pools and supplies. Previously, she was the Board Chair for CHRIS 180, a not-for-profit behavioral health organization, as well as the Board Chair for The Atlanta's Children's Shelter.

About American Trailer World
American Trailer World (ATW®) is on the road to reinvent the trailer industry – we live and breathe trailers, right down to the last bolt. From humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, we've grown to become the largest manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts and accessories in North America. Brands include Big Tex®, Big Tex Trailer World, PJ Trailers®, Carry-On Trailer™, Dakota Bodies™, CM Truck Beds®, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, RC Trailers®, and BWise Trailers®. More information is available at ATW.com.

Contact
Lauren Andrich
469.607.2484
lauren.andrich@atw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-trailer-world-announces-the-appointment-of-susan-ofarrell-to-its-board-of-directors-301457863.html

SOURCE ATW

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • 2 Surefire Metaverse Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    These chipmakers are on track to benefit from the massive opportunity this emerging tech trend is creating.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • What to Expect From Wells Fargo's Upcoming Earnings Report

    Analysts on average expect the bank to generate $1.09 in earnings per share (EPS) on total revenue of about $18.7 billion. For the full year, analysts on average expect $4.67 EPS on total revenue of $76.2 billion. Wells Fargo, one of the largest commercial lenders in the country, has been ravaged for nearly two years by low interest rates and weak loan demand.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • Worried About Inflation? Check Out This 7% Treasury Savings Bond.

    Good old savings bonds, the ones that come with inflation protection, are now yielding more than 7%. One of the best deals for savers now are Treasury Series I savings bonds now paying a 7.12% interest rate.

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just became the first company to reach a market cap of $3 trillion. The stock recently hit new highs on the back of strong iPhone 13 sales, but there's more to come. Analysts expect the tech giant to launch two new products in the next few years, including a foldable phone.