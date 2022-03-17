U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

The American Urological Association Names New Secretary-Elect

·2 min read

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce David Penson, MD, MPH, MMHC, has been named Secretary-elect, a position he will assume in May 2022 with ratification at the AUA Annual Business Meeting, and hold until May 2023 when he will become Secretary of the Association.

David Penson, MD, MPH, MMHC, has been named Secretary-elect of the American Urological Association.
David Penson, MD, MPH, MMHC, has been named Secretary-elect of the American Urological Association.

As Secretary-elect, Dr. Penson will prepare for his future role by serving ex officio with the current Secretary on various AUA committees and attending all Board meetings. Once elevated in May 2023 to a four-year term as AUA Secretary, Dr. Penson will formally support the development of the Scientific Program for the AUA Annual Meeting and serve as Editor of AUANews, the official monthly news magazine of the AUA. Additionally, Dr. Penson will represent the AUA to numerous domestic and international organizations; coordinate communications with urology specialty societies; oversee policy review activities; and serve on the Board of Directors for the AUA.

"Dr. Penson's knowledge and experience, particularly with several AUA councils and committees, makes him an excellent fit for this position," said AUA President Raju Thomas, MD, FACS, FRCS, MHA. "The Board and I look forward to working with Dr. Penson and we're confident that his expertise and proven leadership will enhance the AUA's ability to promote the highest standards of urological clinical care through education, research and health care policy in this very important position."

An active member of the AUA since 1997, Dr. Penson most recently served as Science & Quality Council Chair and has previously served as Public Policy Chair. Additionally, he has held several leadership roles within the AUA Western and Southeastern Sections.

Dr. Penson is chair of the Department of Urology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and serves as director of the Center for Surgical Quality and Outcomes Research in the Vanderbilt Institute for Medicine and Public Health. He obtained his MD from Boston University, completed his urology residency at UCLA Medical Center and completed the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar fellowship at Yale University, while obtaining his MPH. Dr. Penson boasts more than 300 published papers and book chapters and numerous honors and awards, including the AUA Gold Cystoscope Award and the AUA Distinguished Service Award.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:
Caitlin Lukacs, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager
410-689-4081, clukacs@auanet.org

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association)
American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-urological-association-names-new-secretary-elect-301504946.html

SOURCE American Urological Association

