American Veterans Group provides grant to Cohen Veterans Network

·5 min read

$60,000 gift will help underwrite the nonprofit's mental health services for post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group (AVG), a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, has provided a grant to Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, to support their work to improve mental health in the veteran community.

The work done by AVG and CVN creates a meaningful difference in the lives of our military veterans and their families.

The $60,000 gift from AVG will be used to fund one clinical fellow (recently graduated or early career clinicians) for one year who will provide more than 700 clinical sessions to military or veteran clients while enabling the fellow to become a licensed clinician. CVN fellows serve at CVN locations in Clarksville, Tennessee; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Silver Spring, Maryland; San Diego, California; Anchorage, Alaska; Tampa, Florida; Lakewood, Washington; and San Antonio, Texas.

AVG is a rapidly growing social-impact investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans causes. The firm directs its philanthropic giving to communities where it and its clients do business. Including the donation to CVN, AVG has donated more than $600,000 to 37 veteran non-profit organizations.

"An important part of our social mission is to collaborate with like-minded organizations  on important social impact initiatives," said Ben Biles, co-founder and chief executive officer of American Veterans Group.  "Bank of America is a strong supporter of the work CVN does, and we at AVG are excited to serve alongside them as, together, we make a broader impact on the veteran community. We wholeheartedly support CVN in the important work they are doing to improve the lives of veterans and their families."

CVN provides client-centered, evidence-based mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Services are available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform, or combat experience. The network seeks to improve mental health outcomes for a variety of concerns through its 22 outpatient clinics in high-need communities across the country.

"Directing their philanthropy to CVN in recognition of Bank of America's partnership with us underscores the unique approach to philanthropy that sets AVG apart from its peers," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, president and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "We are grateful for the contribution AVG has made to CVN in support of our efforts to develop the next generation of clinicians and promote access to high-quality care. We additionally applaud their mission to further the social impact that companies such as Bank of America are having on the veteran community."

"For many veterans, accessing mental healthcare is vital to a successful transition to civilian life," said Lindsey Streeter, Senior Vice President of Military Affairs at Bank of America and retired Army Command Sergeant Major.  "The work done by both AVG and CVN creates a meaningful difference in the lives of our military veterans and their families. With this generous support from AVG, CVN can continue to prioritize mental healthcare for our nation's heroes."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran non-profit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About Cohen Veterans Network

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network.

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better. As part of this work, we develop strong partnerships with nonprofit organizations addressing issues fundamental to economic mobility and social progress in low- and moderate-income communities. We focus on improving the lives of individuals and families by investing in basic needs and workforce development and education and also strengthening broader community vitality by addressing needs related to affordable housing, small business, and neighborhood revitalization. Through our partnerships, we support vulnerable populations, including working families, youth and young adults out of school and work, seniors, individuals living with disabilities, veterans, and those impacted by the criminal justice system – enabling them to move forward toward their goals. We recognize that people and communities of color continue to face significant challenges, and we are working to advance racial equality and economic opportunity throughout many of our partnerships.  For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for new email alerts.

Media Contacts:

For American Veterans Group
Mark Kroeger
The Boldsquare Group
(513) 236-3109
mark@boldsquare.com

For Cohen Veterans Network
Kate Sullivan
(203) 569-0293
Kate.Sullivan@cohenveteransnetwork.org

For Bank of America
AnnMarie McDonald
(332) 234-8635
annmarie.mcdonald@bofa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-veterans-group-provides-grant-to-cohen-veterans-network-301702666.html

SOURCE American Veterans Group

