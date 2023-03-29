U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,011.95
    +40.68 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,600.79
    +206.54 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,875.80
    +159.72 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.87
    +11.24 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.11
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2305
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6660
    +1.7910 (+1.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,240.24
    +1,351.82 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.42
    +14.45 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

American West Metals has drilling imminent at Storm Copper Project

News Direct

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- American West Metals Ltd

American West Metals Ltd (ASX:AW1) MD Dave O'Neill tells Proactive the company is due to start drilling in the next week or so at the Storm Copper Project in Canada. He also updates on recent developments at the West Desert Project in Utah as well as drill plans for the Copper Warrior Project.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/american-west-metals-has-drilling-imminent-at-storm-copper-project-188656800

Recommended Stories