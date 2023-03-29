American West Metals has drilling imminent at Storm Copper Project
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- American West Metals Ltd
American West Metals Ltd (ASX:AW1) MD Dave O'Neill tells Proactive the company is due to start drilling in the next week or so at the Storm Copper Project in Canada. He also updates on recent developments at the West Desert Project in Utah as well as drill plans for the Copper Warrior Project.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/american-west-metals-has-drilling-imminent-at-storm-copper-project-188656800