American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the American Woodmark Corporation Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, May 25, 2023. During this call, the company may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures included in our earnings release, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net leverage and adjusted EPS per diluted share. The earnings release, which can be found on our website americanwoodmark.com, includes definitions of each of these non-GAAP financial measures. The company's rationale for their usage and a reconciliation -- I'm sorry, reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. We also use our website to publish other information that may be important to investors, such as investor presentations.

We will begin the call by reading the company's Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements made by the company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to the change based on factors that may be beyond the company's control. Accordingly, the company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the annual report to shareholders. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

I'd now like to turn the conference call over to Paul Joachimczyk, Senior Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Joachimczyk: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to American Woodmark's fourth fiscal quarter conference call. Thank you all for taking the time to participate today. Joining me is Scott Culbreth, President and CEO. Scott will begin with a review of the quarter and I'll add additional details regarding our financial performance. After our comments, we'll be happy to answer your questions. Scott?

Scott Culbreth: Thank you, Paul and thanks to everyone for joining us today for our fourth fiscal quarter earnings call. Our team delivered net sales of $481 million, a decline of 4.1% versus the prior year and in alignment with our outlook shared in last quarter's call. Within new construction, our business grew 5.3% versus prior year. Builders are cautiously optimistic going forward as sales have improved since the start of the year. Some builders are now projecting modest growth in starts in 2023 versus a 10% to 15% decline forecasted entering the year. Cancellation rates have been normalizing and new home sales have begun to improve. The long-term fundamentals of the market remain strong, and there continues to be a deficit in the number of homes built following short of household formations.

We plan to grow our share with new and existing customers. Looking at our model, which includes our home center and independent dealer/distributor businesses, revenue declined 9.9% versus the prior year. Within this, our home center business was down 12.4% versus the prior year. Our made-to-order kitchen business was down single digits with stock kitchen and bath down double digits versus the prior year. Our stock bath business was impacted by promo loss versus the prior year to retailer, and the entire stock business was negatively impacted by inventory de-stocking efforts at our customers to sell through short of POS. In addition, in-store traffic was down over the past quarter for our home center customers. With regards to our dealer/distributor business, we were down 1.5% versus the prior year.

Incoming order trends in both areas have improved in the last two months as consumers and builders take on activity for the spring and summer. Our adjusted EBITDA increased 46.7% to $65.3 million or 13.6% for the quarter. Reported EPS was $1.80, and adjusted EPS was $2.21. The improvement in performance is due to pricing, better matching inflationary impacts, mix, and improved efficiencies in the manufacturing platforms. Operational performance continued with stability in our labor and supply chain, which enabled higher platform efficiencies. Our ops team continues to drive excellence in our plans. Our cash balance was $41.7 million at the end of the fourth fiscal quarter, and the company has access to an additional $323.2 million on its revolving credit facility.

Leverage was reduced to 1.37 times adjusted EBITDA as the company paid down $65 million in debt during the quarter. With the significant improvement in leverage versus prior fiscal year, our capital allocation will be revised to include opportunistic share repurchases in fiscal year '24. As a reminder, our $75 million authorization remains available for use. We committed to restore profitability in fiscal year '23, and we delivered on that commitment. Our outlook for fiscal year '24 sees market declines in both new construction and repair and model. Our expectation is for sales to decline low double digits. Decremental margins are targeted to be in the teens and our adjusted EBITDA expectations to range from $205 million to $225 million. Our view on financial performance over the next five years remains unchanged.

Despite a near-term slowdown in demand, we believe a 4% to 5% CAGR on net sales is appropriate and that we will grow adjusted EBITDA to over $350 million. Our team continues to execute against our strategy that has three main pillars; growth, digital transformation, and platform design. Growth will benefit from our upcoming summer launch and the expansion of our brands and availability of existing product into additional channels. As an example, we recently expanded the availability of our low SKU count, high-value open price point cabinet line for our dealer network in the Southeast. Digital transformation efforts over the last fiscal quarter include the ongoing planning efforts for the next implementation area of ERP in our manufacturing operations, including global design and Monterrey location planning.

Our team has completed six of the eight sprints of the build phase of our CRM project, which goes live this summer. We have also invested in our online capabilities, driving traffic and conversion through our home center and dealer/distributor partners. Specifically for home centers, we have placed emphasis on driving traffic and improving our SEO, which is leading to higher conversion within select made-to-stock programs. We have also committed to continued excellence in online content and best practices including focusing on A-plus content for our product display pages, enhancing video, infographics, and 360-degree imagery. For dealer/distributor, we've continued to partner in our lead generation program, which allows us to drive leads to our dealer network while also directly connecting those leads to our field sales team through our CRM.

Additionally, we are committed to e-commerce expansion, allowing our company to grow through our value partners. Platform design work is accelerating with over 50% of the steel installed and initial wall panel installation underway in Monterrey, Mexico, and a pad is prepped for footers in Hamlet, North Carolina. This expansion will deliver additional capacity in our stock kitchen and bath cabinetry product lines. Automation efforts continue, and we've committed over $75 million in automation investments over the next five years, with fiscal year 2024 projects focused on material handling, loading, unloading, inspection, and process automation. In closing, I'm proud of what this team accomplished in the fourth fiscal quarter and look forward to their contributions during fiscal year '24.

I will now turn the call back over to Paul for additional details on the financial results for the quarter. Paul?

Paul Joachimczyk: Thank you, Scott. I will first talk about our fourth fiscal quarter results, then transition to our full year performance and close with our outlook for fiscal year 2024. Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $481 million, representing a decrease of 4.1% over the same period last year. The combined home center and independent dealer and distributor net sales decreased 9.9% for the fourth fiscal quarter, with home centers decreasing 12.4% and dealer/distributor decreasing 1.5%. New construction net sales increased 5.3% for the fourth fiscal quarter compared to the prior year. The company's gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 20.1% of net sales versus 13.9% reported in the same quarter of last year, representing a 620 basis point improvement.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year was positively impacted by our pricing actions, operational improvements in our manufacturing facilities, and the stability in the supply chain, partially offset by increased costs in our labor and domestic logistic expenses. We are returning to our own performance cycles, where our fiscal Q4 and Q1 are at higher performance levels due to the seasonality of our industry. Total operating expenses, exclusive of any restructuring charges was 11.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared with 10.1% of net sales in the same period in fiscal year 2022. The ratio increased 170 basis points due to increases in our incentives, profit sharing and digital spend, partially offset by controlled spending in SG&A functions.

Adjusted net income was $37.1 million or $2.21 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 versus $22.9 million or $1.38 per diluted share last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $65.3 million or 13.6% of net sales, compared to $44.5 million or 8.9% of net sales for the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, representing a 470 basis point improvement year-over-year. Commerce is expected to make a final determination prior to the filing of our Form 10-K. And if the company's to beat the needs of plywood suppliers are included, we plan to vigorously appeal such a termination. We estimate the maximum potential impact on net income for prior purchases related to those duties to be an additional charge of approximately $4 million net of tax.

For context, we have not placed an order since June of 2022. Our full year performance. Net sales were $2.1 billion, representing an increase of $209 million or 11.3%, aligning with our full year expectations of low double-digit growth rate. The combined home center and independent dealer/distributor net sales increased 4.8% for the fiscal year, with home centers increasing 0.2% and dealer/distributor increasing 22.2%. New construction net sales increased 21.1% for the fiscal year compared to the prior year. The company's gross profit margin for the fiscal year was 17.3% of net sales versus 12.2% reported last year, representing a 510 basis point improvement. This is a great testament of the hard work and the changes the teams have put into place to return to our historical operating performance metrics.

Total operating expenses, exclusive of any restructuring charges were 10.6% of net sales in the current fiscal year compared to 10.2% of net sales in the prior fiscal year. The 40 basis point increase was due to the increases in incentives and digital spend, partially offset by reduced spending across the SG&A functions and leverage created from the higher sales. Adjusted net income for the fiscal year 2023 increased $72.3 million due to higher sales, largely driven by price increases and improvements in our operations, offset by increases in our incentive and profit-sharing expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2023 was $240.4 million, or 11.6% of net sales, compared to $138 million or 7.4% of net sales for the prior fiscal year, representing a 420 basis point improvement year-over-year, achieving the high end of our expected range.

The strong performance this year is a direct result of the hard work and efforts our teams have put into reestablishing our operating efficiencies, stabilizing our supply chain, and controlling our spending in the SG&A functions, offset by increases in incentive compensation and profit sharing. Free cash flow totaled a positive $153.5 million for the current fiscal year, compared to a negative $27.1 million in the prior year. The $180.6 million increase in free cash flows was primarily due to changes in our operating cash flows, specifically higher net income, lower accounts receivable, and lower capital spending. Net leverage was 1.37 times adjusted EBITDA at the end of the fiscal year, representing a 2.16 times improvement from the 3.53 times at the end of fiscal year 2022.

As of April 30, 2023, the company had $41.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand, plus access to $323.2 million of additional availability under its revolving facility. The company paid down $130.5 million of its term and revolving credit facilities in fiscal year 2023. Our outlook for fiscal year 2024. We expect low double-digit declines in net sales versus fiscal year 2023. The change in net sales is highly dependent upon overall industry, economic, trends, material constraints, labor impacts, interest rates, and consumer behaviors. Our EBITDA margin expectation for fiscal year 2024 is targeted in the range of $205 million to $225 million. Looking forward in the fiscal year, we will not be providing quarterly outlooks. I want to emphasize that our business is back to normal operating cycles, or performance is at its highest levels in our fiscal Q1 and Q4 with lower expectations in our fiscal Q3, as we will be incurring a significant portion of the one-time charges related to the platform expansion of Monterrey, Mexico and Hamlet, North Carolina.

The total impact of these charges is approximately $8.1 million in the full fiscal year 2024. Our capital allocation priorities for fiscal year 2024 will first be focusing on investing back into the business for the plant expansions in Monterrey, Mexico; Hamlet, North Carolina, continuing our path on our digital transformation with investments in Oracle and Salesforce and investing in automation. Next, we'll be opportunistic in our share repurchases. And lastly, we have our debt position at a leverage ratio we wanted to achieve, and we will be de-prioritizing paying down debt in fiscal year 2024. One additional item. For our earnings calls in fiscal year 2024, we will be adjusting the timing of the call to be after trading hours and will occur at 4:30 p.m. Eastern standard time.

In closing, the progress made throughout the fiscal year have been great, and to see those results fully read through to our financial performance. This is a testament to the commitment, hard work, and efforts of our employees that they invest in the company to achieve our results, and react to the changing dynamics in the macroeconomic environment. I'm grateful for what the teams have accomplished and thank all of our team members at America Woodmark for their continued efforts. They are the ones who make it happen daily. This concludes our prepared remarks. We'll be happy to answer any questions you have at this time.

