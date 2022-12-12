U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,935.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,498.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,564.25
    -5.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    -10.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8740
    +0.3240 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,933.78
    -232.71 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.52
    -9.72 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Americana, Luberef IPO Managers Set to Share $74 Million in Fees

Shaji Mathew
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC are set to share about a combined $74.3 million in fees for working on the IPOs of Americana Restaurants International Plc and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Americana, the Middle Eastern operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, is paying 194.4 million riyals ($51.7 million) in overall fees for its dual-listing in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. That’s about 2.9% in offering expenses for the $1.8 billion IPO.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil, a refining unit of the state-owned oil producer and also known as Luberef, is paying 85 million riyals, or about 1.7% in fees for its $1.32 billion offering.

That compares with a $97 million payout banks including Citigroup, HSBC and Emirates NBD were offered for underwriting the $6.1 billion IPO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority in April. Underwriting fees in the Middle East tend to be lower than in other markets such as the U.S., where banks can earn around 5% of deal value for an IPO.

Americana and Luberef IPOs take the proceeds of Gulf listings this year to over $20 billion, an amount that would be an annual record if it weren’t for 2019 when Aramco raised almost $30 billion. The region now accounts for about half of all IPO proceeds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Americana IPO managers:

  • First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and SNB Capital were joint financial advisers, global coordinators and bookrunners for the IPO. HSBC Holdings Plc and EFG Hermes were also bookrunners.

  • Read more: Americana’s Landmark Saudi-UAE IPO Draws $105 Billion in Orders

  • Trading debut in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on Dec. 12

  • Click here for link to IPO prospectus

Luberef IPO managers:

  • SNB Capital, Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings and Citigroup are the joint financial advisers, global coordinators and bookrunners for the IPO, which opens to retail investors from Dec. 14 to 18.

  • Read more: Saudi Refiner Luberef Prices $1.3 Billion IPO at Top End

  • Click here for link to IPO prospectus

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU Nears Deal on Landmark Carbon Levy as Trade Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Parliament and member states aim to reach a tentative deal on putting a carbon price on imported goods coming from third countries, giving the bloc a powerful tool to shield its industry during an unprecedented green transition while helping deter pollution in other parts of the world.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Me

  • New Front in ECB’s Inflation Battle to Bring Bargaining on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The opening of a new front in the European Central Bank’s fight with runaway inflation will bring with it bargaining over the path for interest rates — resulting in a potentially smaller hike this week.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to S

  • Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources

    Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. In what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in more than a year and a half, Zeekr is seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion, two of the sources said. The plans come as the brand, which competes with Tesla Inc and Chinese peer Nio Inc, sets its sights on marketing its 001 crossover - its first and only model - in Europe next year.

  • How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000?

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • One of the most frequently cited risks to stocks in 2023 is 'overstated'

    Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining 3.4%. The index is now up 9.9% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 17.9% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • BofA warns hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Gets Ready For Inflation, Federal Reserve Tests; 2 Big Possible Takeovers

    The market rally faces big tests with the upcoming CPI inflation report and Federal Reserve meeting. Here's what to do.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Top-Rated Stocks Could Shine in 2023

    As we head into the final stretch of 2022, with less than three weeks until we turn the page to 2023, the markets and the economy are sending a series of mixed signals. Stocks have leveled out somewhat over the past month, with reduced volatility compared to the previous six months. At the same time, investors must consider the economic signals – especially persistently high inflation and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week. It’s a difficult environment for ma

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    Investors should always remain aware of their risk tolerance, which becomes increasingly important as your position sizes grow and the stakes become larger. Technology conglomerate Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominates the internet; its Google search engine conducts 92% of the world's internet searches, a fantastic stat because it shows that no company on earth has been able to set up a notable competitor in any market. Alphabet generates tons of profitable revenue by selling ads to its internet audience; the company's done $282 billion in revenue over the past year, and $62 billion of that (22%) becomes free cash flow, profits that Alphabet can add to its financial war chest.

  • Possible bearish signals as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) insiders disposed of US$153m worth of stock

    In the last year, many NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Set You Up For Life

    Few companies will have the longevity to deliver strong returns for decades, but these three could be among them.

  • Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot

    Investors who bet on a decline in the electric vehicle maker's stock price in the short term have won the jackpot.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Sometimes, high-yield stocks can be risky, but there are also gems to be found if you dig deep enough. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why mining giant Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and pharmacy stalwart Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) are high-yield stocks they love right now.

  • Stock Market’s Defining Moment Arrives With CPI, Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the week everyone’s been waiting for. With the release a key measure of inflation, the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments afterward, investors are hoping to finally have a clear view of what’s ahead for a beaten-down stock market and economy in 2023.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptionally Cheap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-basement-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 38% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Generate Monster Passive Income

    Warren Buffett probably doesn't think much about passive income when he invests. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio includes a handful of dividend stocks that deliver monster yields at today's share prices. Berkshire Hathaway initiated a position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) earlier this year.