Americaneagle.com Makes the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com is honored to once again be listed on INC Magazine's highly coveted Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest growing private companies. This prestigious list represents the most successful companies from a wide range of industries and being listed on the 2021 list is particularly special due to the fact that COVID-19 slowed the pace of growth for so many companies.

Americaneagle.com moved up 465 spots from last year and is ranked #4470 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List. This tremendous growth is a testament to Americaneagle.com's strength and continued success as a leading digital agency.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing companies in America for the eighth time," said CEO of Americaneagle.com, Tony Svanascini. "We have continued to achieve tremendous growth because we have a talented and experienced team that focuses on one thing – our customers. The websites and digital services we provide produce tangible results for our customers."

Svanascini said, "This industry demands innovation and quality, and I'm proud of the company culture we have instilled because it attracts talented, dedicated, passionate employees. We are unique in this industry because we have so many longtime, loyal clients that have their websites hosted in our data center, allowing them to continually utilize our digital services and further their business growth. This is why we're a leader in the web industry and we're proud to keep growing and create more American jobs."

The Inc. 5000 List is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies that are notable industry leaders in creating jobs and increasing revenue within the economy. This list represents the most sweeping view of the most important segment of the economy – America's independent entrepreneurs. Americaneagle.com joins a distinctive, small percentage of companies that have been listed eight times.

Contact

Mike Svanascini, President

press@americaneagle.com

847-699-0300

About Americaneagle.com, Inc.

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 600+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dubai, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

