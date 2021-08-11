U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.09
    +8.73 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.34
    +1.05 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.30
    +22.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4140
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,629.65
    +1,138.52 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.33
    +34.49 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Americaneagle.com Partners With Optimizely To Provide World-Class Solutions

·2 min read

To Earn Distinction, Americaneagle.com Has Satisfied Training, Certification and Customer Requirements from Optimizely

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency, was recently certified as a high-level Partner of Optimizely (formerly Episerver), the leading digital experience platform provider.

(PRNewsfoto/Americaneagle.com)

Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency, was certified as a high-level Partner of Optimizely (formerly Episerver).

Americaneagle.com completed a thorough certification process to earn their status as a qualified, value-add seller of Optimizely's industry leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Americaneagle.com provides world-class digital solutions to customers around the globe. Partnering with Optimizely, they have years of experience building solutions using Optimizely's data-driven and third-party integrations while offering customers one of the most comprehensive DXP solutions available.

Optimizely's digital experience platform provides content, commerce, experimentation, analytics and personalization on one screen with an independently proven 299% return on investment in three years and a payback period of less than six months. Optimizely gives teams faster agility to respond to trends and market conditions and smarter customer intelligence to reach the "right" potential customers and provide content that engages and converts.

"We're thrilled with our Optimizely partnership because it enhances our ability to provide mutual clients with results-driven digital solutions. Reaching the bronze-level status is a testament to our valued partnership," said Jerry Boduch, VP of Strategic Alliances of Americaneagle.com.

With nearly 900 partner companies in 30 countries, Optimizely seeks to connect with qualified, experienced, creative partners with a global reach and a collective eye toward future opportunities to ensure mutual customers are successful.

"Americaneagle.com has stepped up to the task and both companies are experiencing incredible growth as the result of delivering world-class projects to customers on a world-class platform that optimizes the end-to-end digital experience," said Diane Schmidt, regional vice president of partner development at Optimizely.

About Americaneagle.com
Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, support, and digital marketing services. Americaneagle.com employs 600+ professionals in offices around the world. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

Contact
Michael Svanascini
President, Americaneagle.com
847-699-0300
press@americaneagle.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americaneaglecom-partners-with-optimizely-to-provide-world-class-solutions-301353595.html

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

