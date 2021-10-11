U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.50
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,615.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,775.50
    -32.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.20
    -3.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.78
    +1.43 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.6730
    +0.4580 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,457.54
    +939.91 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.16
    +31.56 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,464.88
    +415.94 (+1.48%)
     

Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek treatment according to the GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor nationwide survey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1: Among those who say they would not seek treatment

Things that would lead a person to seek treatment for anxiety
Things that would lead a person to seek treatment for anxiety
Things that would lead a person to seek treatment for anxiety

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Americans are experiencing anxiety symptoms as a result of the pandemic. Yet, one in five say they won’t seek treatment for mental health conditions and others say they won’t get help until these symptoms take a toll in their lives.

Nearly half (46%) of all respondents rated their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe over the past six months, according to the GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor from Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine.

Of those surveyed who are diagnosed with anxiety, the numbers are even worse – 86% rated their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe over the past six months. While the pandemic is only 18 months old, more than half of those diagnosed with anxiety say they lived with symptoms for years or decades before seeking treatment.

For those who haven’t sought treatment but are concerned they may be suffering from anxiety, only 36% are planning to seek treatment. When asked what it would take to get help for their anxiety, 47% said a debilitating panic attack. Additional reasons included not being able to leave their homes (34%), sleep issues (31%), an unshakeable feeling of dread (30%) and a negative impact to relationships (30%).

To the view the image “Among those who say they would not seek treatment” please click here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd6fc3d-dd71-4070-9ebb-59ba343a57b1

“Imagine waiting until you lose your hearing to treat an ear infection. Patients who are experiencing anxiety symptoms shouldn’t wait to seek treatment,” said Robin Miller, Internist, MD, MHS, owner of Triune Integrative Medicine in Medford, Oregon. “If you are afraid to go out, experiencing panic attacks, can’t sleep, or your relationships are suffering, you don’t have to live like this. You don't have to wait. You don't have to suffer for years. Help is out there – and treatment can help.”

The impact of COVID on anxiety

Many American adults expressed concern regarding how the pandemic has impacted their mental health:

  • Second Pandemic. Two in three of all respondents say that the U.S. is experiencing, or will experience, a second pandemic – this time, it will be a mental health pandemic. Almost six in 10 of all respondents said they are concerned with anxiety and/or pandemic-related PTSD.

  • Top Causes of Anxiety. “Concern of the safety of loved ones” (68%) and “fear of infection” (57%) were the top reasons cited by all respondents for why the pandemic increased their anxiety symptoms.

  • Anxiety Symptoms: Nearly two-thirds of respondents diagnosed with anxiety said their symptoms have increased “a little or a lot” as a result of changing requirements around COVID-19 restrictions.

Mental health conversation is shifting

Of those diagnosed with anxiety, nearly half said they would feel more comfortable talking about their mental health today than they would a year ago.

“The pandemic appears to have made people willing to share their mental health struggles,” said Mark Pollack, MD, chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. “Talking about mental health challenges is the first step towards getting treatment.”

Mental health disorders should be treated

While more people appear to be willing to talk about their mental health, one out of five respondents still say they won’t seek treatment. The top reasons for those who would NOT seek treatment for a mental challenge are:

  • Minimize their struggles. 35% of all respondents say “it’s not a big deal,” while 24% say their struggles are “just a phase.”

  • Money. 25% say they didn’t want to spend the money or that it costs too much.

  • Medication resistance. 22% say they don’t want to go through trial-and-error medication treatment.

“Untreated anxiety can be associated with distressing and disabling panic attacks, intense worry, and disruption to your life, work and relationships,” said Dr. Pollack. “Like other medical conditions, individuals should seek evaluation and treatment as early as possible, to minimize the distress and dysfunction associated with these conditions.”

Anna, a 32-year-old mother who was first diagnosed with anxiety in her early 20s, said that seeking treatment wasn’t easy. She went through an extensive trial-and-error period with different medications and dosages.

“Medication seems to work fast in my body, so after taking a medication that was supposed to help me, my anxiety would instead get worse – I would have suicidal thoughts and be paralyzed with worry,” said Anna. “My doctor would increase the dosage or change medications, which would lead to horrible side effects.”

Anna then took the GeneSight test, which analyzes how a patient’s genes may affect their outcomes with medications commonly prescribed to treat anxiety, depression, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions.

“After reviewing the results of my test, my psychiatrist reduced the dose by half, and it helped me. I honestly don’t know if I would have taken another medication if it hadn’t been for genetic testing,” said Anna. “I’m glad I pursued treatment until I found a medication and dosage that worked for me. Now that I’m not riddled with crippling anxiety, everything has gotten better. I’m a better mom. I’m more motivated, more outgoing and friendly.”

For more information on how genetic testing can help inform clinicians on treatment of depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions, please visit GeneSight.com. To download graphics, a multimedia video and other information regarding the survey, please visit https://bit.ly/2Y4qGri.

About the GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor

The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor is a nationwide survey of U.S. adults conducted by ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. in Aug.-Sept. 2021 among a statistically representative sample of adults age 21+, including a representative sample diagnosed with anxiety. The margin of error in survey results for the total base population at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 3%.

About the GeneSight® Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for 61 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. It has been given to more than 1.5 million patients by tens of thousands of clinicians to provide genetic information that is unique to each patient. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at GeneSight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, Vectra, EndoPredict, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact:
Marie Mount
(513) 317-9672
Marie.mount@myriad.com

Investor Contact:
Nathan Smith
(801) 505-5067
Nathan.Smith@myriad.com



Recommended Stories

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

    About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you

  • Better Bet on COVID Pills: Merck or Pfizer?

    Until now, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has reigned in the coronavirus space. The big pharma company is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines and expects its vaccine to generate more than $33 billion in revenue this year. At the same time, Pfizer is testing a coronavirus treatment candidate -- a pill -- in phase 3 trials.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For those focused on the long game, the recent poor stock performances of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Veeva Systems may present buying opportunities.

  • GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

    Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. Marshall's positions are pushing the first-term senator and obstetrician closer to the medical fringe. Critics say the lawmakers' statements are dangerous and unethical, and that Marshall's medical degree confers a perception of expertise that carries weight with constituents and other members of Congress.

  • These 6 Foods Are the Reason You Can't Sleep, According to a Nutritionist

    Can you guess what they are?

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

    With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • When Child Care Costs More Than the Mortgage

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — To understand the problems Democrats hope to solve with their supersized plan to make child care better and more affordable, consider the small Southern city of Greensboro, North Carolina, where many parents spend more for care than they do for mortgages, yet teachers get paid like fast-food workers and centers cannot hire enough staff. With its white pillars and soaring steeple, the Friendly Avenue Baptist Church evokes an illusory past when fathers left for work, mothers sta

  • Salmonella outbreak, mislabeled food and unsafe levels of lead prompt food recalls

    Shoppers should be on the lookout for some recalled products from Northeast Seafood Products, Simple Mills and Crider Foods.

  • This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

    Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.For a study published this month in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN (published by the Clinical Society of European Nutrition and Metabolism), researchers from Greec

  • Adele’s workout routine criticised as ‘way too much’ by medical experts

    ‘Working out, I would just feel better,’ says singer

  • CBS News poll: Will parents get their younger kids vaccinated?

    As Americans look toward winter, many would prefer traveling and going out where vaccination requirements are in place.

  • Is there really such a thing as 'mommy brain'?

    My dad was planning a trip to Cannon Beach, a small coastal town in Oregon that I love. Yet when I sat down to email him some recommendations, I drew a blank. I couldn't remember the name of the state park we visited or the breakfast spot we adored. Even the name of the hotel we stayed at eluded me. Since giving birth to my year-old daughter, I've had countless moments like this. I have trouble recalling words, forget to respond to text messages, and even missed an appointment. What I'm experien

  • UNC-Chapel Hill cancels classes after police investigate reported suicides

    UNC-Chapel Hill officials canceled classes Tuesday after student leaders called for them to do so.

  • WSJ Opinion: The FDA Shouldn't Wait to Save Lives Now

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary. Photo: Associated Press

  • 11 more COVID deaths, record 3,703 new cases in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health on Saturday (9 October) confirmed a record 3,703 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, as well as 11 more deaths due to the disease.

  • Crackers sold by Publix, Walmart and others recalled for a possibly ‘serious’ problem

    A packaging mistake with serious consequences to some people caused a recall of crackers sold at Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Kroger and other stores nationwide.

  • Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

    Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    For Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, the fight against Alzheimer's disease is personal. His grandfather developed the brain disorder when Gupta was a teenager. Unfortunately, it's an experience that will touch more and more families in the future. The World Health Organization estimates that cases of dementia (of which Alzheimer's is the most common type) will triple by the year 2050, as the population ages. Today, a focus for many health experts is how to

  • The Latest: Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

    The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.” The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.