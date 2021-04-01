U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

Americans Left in Limbo Over Lower Drug Costs

·3 min read

Canada Drugs Direct filling the gap as Americans wait for access

VICTORIA, BC, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American families are still waiting for government help to lower the cost of medications. Two months into the new administration, President Joe Biden delivered his first solo press conference without addressing spiraling medication costs. Until there is coordinated relief for high drug costs, Canada Drugs Direct remains one of the only safe and affordable ways people can dramatically cut prescription costs.

Lack of Plan to Combat Prescription Drug Prices
Despite the previous administration's efforts to ease drug costs, no final agreements have been put in place between the government and drug makers to lower prices. Observers are curious as to when there will be some headway made on this important issue.

For people who regularly depend on life-saving medication, endlessly waiting is the one thing they don't have time for. Data from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) shows the average annual costs for many popular prescriptions jumped in price over 200%. Between 2006 and 2016 the average annual price skyrocketed from $4,202 to $12,951. Individuals and families that don't have health insurance are more at risk.

Canada Drugs Direct is able to provide name brand and generic medications from our licensed, regulated pharmacies to those in need. Ordering medication from Canada delivers the same protection and same brands consumers get from pharmacies in America.

The Americans Hit Hardest by High Prescription Drug Prices
Americans looking for ways to lower their drugs costs, like using Canada Drugs Direct, shows there is already a financial need to find savings where possible. From those with chronic conditions, fixed incomes, retirement savings, or uninsured - there are millions of Americans who are under financial pressure when it comes to treating their health.

As the White House looks to help lower the costs of medication, the solution isn't in sight. The new Health and Human Services secretary, Xavier Becerra, has expressed support in the past for importing safe, affordable medication from Canada Some states are pursuing cheaper medications from Canada, but the remaining ones have to source it themselves.

While programs like increased drug cost transparency and a deal with Congress should happen at some point, no one knows when. With more than 150 million Americans with at least one chronic condition, it can be a lifetime using medications and creates a need for relief from the high costs of drugs.

About the Company
Canada Drugs Direct is a Canadian online pharmacy recommended for Americans who want to shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medications. Canada Drugs Direct is able to ensure the best prices on Rx drugs from Canada. All orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist like any pharmacy in America. Pay less for medication ordered online from Canada.

Contact Canada Drugs Direct:
https://www.canadadrugsdirect.com/
Toll Free: 1-888-904-8467
info@canadadrugsdirect.com

  • S&P 500 could surge to 8,000 in about 100 months: strategists

    The strategist team at AllianceBernstein is out with their latest bold market call.

  • U.S. ITC says SK Innovation didn't infringe LG Energy Solution patents

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The U.S. trade watchdog cleared South Korean battery company SK Innovation Co Ltd of violating rival LG Energy Solution's patents in a preliminary ruling, sending SK shares surging 15% on Thursday. The initial determination by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) marks the first time LG Energy Solution has received a negative determination from the trade panel for one of its several legal disputes with SK in the United States. "The ITC's decision is regrettable, but we respect its decision," the wholly-owned battery division of LG Chem said in a statement.

  • Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit issued a false news release claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as "Voltswagen of America" in a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the carmaker said. Volkswagen came under criticism on social media for its news release, with some commentators recalling the company's diesel emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators. The initial statement outlining the name change, posted on its website and accompanied by tweets, was reported by Reuters and other outlets globally and included a detailed description of its purported rebranding efforts and new logos.

  • Analysis: Cathie Wood's ARK funds still in favor despite poor first-quarter performance

    Cathie Wood failed to repeat her stellar 2020 performance with ARK Invest funds in the first quarter, but the celebrity fund manager still managed to attract a steady pile of cash into her red-hot funds. Wood outperformed every other actively managed equity mutual or exchange-traded fund manager last year, according to Morningstar, helping propel the firm's assets under management of its flagship ARK Innovation fund from $1.86 billion at the end of 2019 to nearly $22 billion as of March, according to Lipper data. But for the first quarter her flagship fund is down 10.7% through March 29, ranking in the worst 1 percentile of the 601 U.S. mid-cap growth funds, according to Morningstar data https://www.morningstar.com/etfs/arcx/arkk/performance.

  • China Fintech Firm Falls 16% in Worst Hong Kong Debut Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped on its debut in Hong Kong, the second listing in the financial hub this week to disappoint following a global selloff in China’s technology sector.Shares of the artificial intelligence-powered technology platform closed 16% lower on Wednesday, making it the worst debut among IPOs exceeding $500 million in Hong Kong in three years. The company had priced its shares at HK$31.80 each in the IPO offering, the high end of its indicated range.The fall comes after video streaming service Bilibili Inc. slipped on its debut on Monday while Baidu Inc. - which debuted just last week - is trading around 15% below its listing price.Bairong’s $507 million listing comes as investor enthusiasm for tech shares is waning globally, sapped by concerns about their remarkable run-up during the pandemic and the sustainability of Covid-era surges in online activity and gadget demand. The Archegos selloff exacerbated losses in recent days.“The sentiment for IPOs has cooled down a lot after the recent correction,” said Kenny Wen, a strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co. “Although Bairong is doing cloud-related business, lots of its revenue comes from peer-to-peer, a gray area that’s likely to face more government crackdown. Investors no doubt will be very cautious.”Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing torpedoed Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech. That’s made investors more worried when it comes to backing companies in the industry.Linklogis Inc., another fintech company, is scheduled to list on April 9.Bairong’s cornerstone investors include Cederberg Capital Ltd., China Structural Reform Fund Corp. and Franchise Fund LP, which together bought about 64 million shares in the company, accounting for over 40% of this offering, according to its prospectus. The company’s revenue jumped 47% on year in 2019, but is down during the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period.(Updates with closing prices, tweaks paragraph 2 with size and scope)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brevan Howard Runs $50 Billion Unit Like BlackRock’s Aladdin

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard is making money for its billionaire co-founder Alan Howard and other partners through more than just hedge fund fees.The investment firm best known for running macro trading strategies has persuaded the likes of SoftBank Group Corp., hedge fund Penso Advisors and 15 others to use its high-tech operational infrastructure that once only served as the trading backbone for Brevan Howard’s more than $40 billion in assets.The Brevan Howard platform, which was spun off in 2018, is similar to the pioneering Aladdin software that BlackRock Inc developed. The unit, called Coremont LLP, has grown to service more than $50 billion in assets for mainly alternative money managers trading everything from stocks and bonds to cryptocurrencies, Jev Mehmet, its chief executive officer, said in an interview.“What was built is scalable, so we thought there was definitely mileage in extending the platform to the wider investment community,” he said, adding that he expects to double assets and clients in three years.From offering bespoke investment strategies and prized research to letting external clients use the plumbing that drives trading, hedge funds have been laboring to ease pressure on revenues as investors demand a better deal from an industry notorious for charging high fees.For Brevan Howard, the additional revenue -- a few basis points of every $100 that goes through Coremont -- is a vital source of fees after it saw a vast majority of its hedge fund assets flee since the peak in 2013. Assets have only now started to rebound from a low of about $6 billion two years ago after the firm posted one of its best-ever gains last year.When Mehmet formalized the idea in 2017 of externalizing the platform and persuaded Howard to spin off the service, he found it wasn’t a tough sell.Back then, Brevan Howard was under pressure from years of mediocre returns. Clients were fleeing. Howard had been forced to cut fees and fire dozens of staff. The firm, after reversing its decision to focus on its main fund, had started giving its star traders their own money pool to run.“I identified that our platform, driven by our proprietary analytics, was our crown jewel and Alan did not take much persuading at all about the merits of going forward with this,” Mehmet said.Aladdin’s SuccessBlackRock’s Aladdin, which services trillions of dollars for institutions to manage their portfolios and understand risk exposures, has shown how lucrative the business can be. Developed as a tool to help BlackRock measure its own financial risk, the firm now sells the software to rival asset managers and other institutions.Aladdin has become a prized product at the world’s largest asset manager. In 2020, BlackRock earned more than $1 billion in technology services revenue, a category that includes sales of Aladdin software.Brevan Howard is among the latest entrants into a small but growing list of asset managers trying to monetize their in-house expertise built over decades of trading experience. Quantitative hedge fund Winton Group spun off a data unit that collects, cleans and enriches complex datasets in 2017 as a separate service, while Amundi SA announced the creation of a new business line, Amundi Technology, earlier this month.“This is indeed a good way to scale up business and diversify revenue,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud. “At the moment, it seems to be quite a concentrated industry but is becoming more competitive.”Coremont took Cove Capital as its first client when founder Louis Basger started the macro hedge fund firm. Basger eventually joined Brevan Howard last year. Landseer Asset Management, an equity long-short money manager recently spun out of hedge fund CQS, is also a client, while SoftBank uses the platform for its investments in equities and equity derivatives.Rising PressureOthers are signing up. Coremont had added eight new clients over the Covid lockdown period, taking the total number to 17. Headcount has doubled to more than 200 people and the firm is in advanced conversations with traditional asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and sell side institutions to turn them into clients, Mehmet said.Coremont’s revenue for the year ending March 31, 2020 was 27.4 million pounds ($37.6 million), up from 23.9 million pounds a year earlier, according to a filing with the U.K.’s Companies House.Its growth comes as Brevan Howard, now under the leadership of its chief executive Aron Landy, has started to grow assets again. The firm managed $13.7 billion at the end of February, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. Landy is spearheading a project to move the firm away from being a founder-led hedge fund toward a broader financial-services operation.For its part, Coremont is busy building its infrastructure. It offers portfolio management technologies, risk management and analytics; executes and processes trades; and helps funds handle regulatory reporting and investor relations.The firm is building out its cryptocurrency offerings in collaboration with Elwood Asset Management, an affiliate firm. It’s also working with SIG Technologies, a quant trading platform spun off from Brevan Howard, to allow clients research, back-test and automate execution.Coremont’s success coincides with rising pressure on fees and mounting costs for the hedge fund industry. That has in turn led money managers to outsource their non-core functions to external firms.“The industry right now, because of cost pressures, is more disposed to outsourcing than it has been at any point in my career,” Mehmet said.(Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, also sells financial risk software.)(Updates with industry background and quote from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elliott’s Former Hong Kong Head Preps London Hedge Fund Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- James Smith, the former head of Elliott Management Corp.’s operations in Hong Kong, is preparing to start his own hedge fund as he stages a comeback into the industry.Smith is setting up his multi-strategy investment firm Palliser Capital in London, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. Similar to Elliott, one of the most-feared activist investors in the world, Palliser will seek changes at companies, bet on mergers and acquisitions and also invest in distressed securities and market dislocation.Palliser is expected to start with about $750 million in initial capital at launch, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Smith is starting the firm with three other former Elliott colleagues, the person said asking not to be identified because the information is private. They are Paul Reid, who will head trading at the new fund, as well as Armenio Keusseyan and Jason Chang.A spokesperson for Palliser declined to comment.Hedge fund startups are showing signs of revival following a year of stellar gains for some of the biggest names in the industry last year. Launches in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose to their highest level in three years and exceeded the estimated quarterly liquidations, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.Hyundai, BHPSmith, who led Elliott’s high-profile investments in Hyundai Motor Group and BHP Group Ltd., left the firm last year after nearly two decades. He moved back to London from Hong Kong in 2016 and had been running the Hong Kong operations from Elliott’s headquarters in the U.K.Former colleague Franck Tuil is also planning to start his own hedge fund. Tuil is setting up actvist investment firm Sparta Capital Management, which will invest in public and private companies around the globe.Palliser, which is expected to launch in the second quarter, will run a portfolio of up to 35 names but its core holdings will be spread over five to 10 bets, the document shows. The fund will invest globally but with a focus on Asia and Europe.The pandemic has sparked price dislocation in Europe, creating a fertile hunting ground for activists who agitate for change at companies to lift their share prices. Several high-profile European companies have been targeted by investors in recent years, including French yogurt maker Danone SA, which said earlier this month it would separate its chairman and chief executive officer roles after pressure from investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Macro Traders Couldn’t Care Less About Dollar Debasement Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out the roaring reflation trade of 2021 is lifting one boat in particular in the foreign-exchange market -- the almighty dollar.The greenback is wrapping up its best quarter in a year, with an almost 3% gain that’s allowed it to recoup roughly half its 2020 loss. The recovery has been fueled by a key trend gripping financial markets in the past few months: signs of strong U.S. growth that are driving a surge in Treasury yields relative to global peers.For investors scouring the currency universe for opportunities, America’s massive economic-stimulus efforts and the staggering deficits they’ve produced, far from being an albatross for the dollar, have turned into a boon. That’s because they’ve created a backdrop where expectations for U.S. growth and inflation are rebounding to levels not seen in years, while many other major economies appear to be stuck in neutral, at least in part because of sputtering vaccination campaigns.There’s a clear way to grasp the stunning shift in investors’ assessment of who’s going to emerge most quickly from the throes of the pandemic -- through rate differentials. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have surged to pre-pandemic heights versus the debt of both Germany and Japan, for example, a phenomenon that’s making it hard to bet against the world’s primary reserve currency.The gap between U.S. and developed-market rates is “too big to be ignored,” said Abdelak Adjriou, a portfolio manager at American Century Investments. “What matters is the growth differentials -- and the growth differentials this year are in favor of the U.S.”Adjriou was among those who entered 2021 bearish on the dollar, a consensus view at the time. For many, the reflation theme and the risk appetite it fueled was a reason to sell the greenback, on the view that better opportunities would arise elsewhere as the global economy revived. The Bloomberg dollar index lost about 5.5% in 2020.As the greenback sank, its share of global currency reserves slid in the fourth quarter to 59.02%, the lowest since 1995, according to International Monetary Fund data released Wednesday.January FlipBut the narrative around the dollar flipped in January, which is when Adjriou says he turned bullish on the greenback versus the currencies of most major economies as Treasury yields took flight.For him, the trigger came when the U.S. 10-year yield finally hit 1%, a level it hadn’t seen since March 2020. That move came in the aftermath of a runoff vote that delivered the Senate to the Democrats and paved the way for another immense federal stimulus plan.Now the Biden administration is pushing for additional spending. Treasury yields are surging accordingly, leaving their global peers in the dust. The U.S. 10-year touched 1.77% Tuesday, the highest since January 2020. The yield on similar-maturity German debt is still below zero, while in Japan it’s barely positive.Read More: Dollar Surge Spurs Leveraged Funds to Capitulate on Short Bets“The U.S. has more growth engines working to their full capacity and that’s helping drive the rate divergence and dollar’s appreciation,” said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of macro trading strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG. Investors “are relatively confident U.S. growth will be robust but have increasing questions about other parts of the world. This backdrop, especially after the dollar’s weakness last year, creates a constellation for generalized dollar strength.”The dollar’s appreciation can be a double-edged sword for the world’s biggest economy. On the one hand, it makes imports cheaper. But it also raises the cost for those abroad looking to purchase U.S. assets and exports, which risks slowing America’s growth rebound.Speculators’ RethinkFor the moment, the widening growth and yield differentials are spurring a wholesale rethink of positioning in some corners of the currency market. Leveraged investors, for example, have flipped to net-long on dollar futures for the first time since November.For investors pondering where yields go next, with Treasuries on track for their worst quarter since 1980 using Bloomberg Barclays data, there’s one crucial consideration: The Fed has signaled that it isn’t about to try to tamp them down, unlike some of its counterparts abroad.Year to date, the greenback has gained versus most Group-of-10 peers. Among the highlights are a roughly 7% advance against the yen and a jump of about 6% gain versus the Swiss franc, two classic, low-yielding havens. It’s up around 4% versus the euro.Read More: How the Reflation Trade Roiled Global Markets in Seven Charts“U.S. exceptionalism has begun to return to the market over the last month or so because of the country’s growth outlook,” said Antony Foster, head of G-10 spot trading at Nomura International. “What we’ve seen recently is faster money like hedge funds and more active corporates beginning to build long dollar positions. The conviction for its weakness has diminished.”Fair ValueValuation could offer a further tailwind for the greenback. Among arguments cited by bond bears last year was that it was expensive. Now the dollar is closest to fair value in five years, according to a Bank for International Settlements metric known as the real effective exchange rate. A year ago, it was overvalued by nearly 20%.The greenback has also cheapened on a trade-weighted basis. A Deutsche Bank AG trade-weighted dollar index has fallen around 9% from a roughly 17-year high reached in March 2020.The path of the Fed remains paramount. While officials have signaled they won’t raise rates at least through 2023, derivatives traders see a risk that the shift could begin as soon as late next year.A report Friday is expected to show a significant pickup in U.S. job growth in March, with the unemployment rate sinking to the lowest in a year.Morgan Stanley predicts the Fed will announce in January the start of a tapering of asset purchases. The bank expects the Fed to reduce the buying gradually and end it by December 2022, before hiking in the third quarter of 2023.“What’s going to be really important for what the market thinks is next for the dollar is the potential for U.S. growth to exceed that of the rest of the world,” said David Adams, head of foreign-exchange research for North America at Morgan Stanley, which turned neutral on the dollar in January after being bearish since late March 2020.“And U.S. interest rates will be a key factor,” he said.(Adds IMF reserve data in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reddit-Inspired Retail Traders Open Tip-Trading Bar in Tokyo

    (Bloomberg) -- In the U.S., retail investors poured into Reddit’s WallstreetBets to get hot stock tips. In Japan, they have opened a bar where investors can thrash out stock punts.The brainchild of Satoshi Uehara, the pseudonym used by a popular investing influencer on Twitter, Stock Pickers was set up in early March after a crowd-funding campaign which took in more than $50,000 -- nearly six times its goal.The bar has been almost full nearly every day since it was opened, said Riki Yamauchi, a finance professional and the bar’s PR manager, even though Stock Pickers was launched when Japan was still in a coronavirus state of emergency. (Bars remained open during the state of emergency but were asked to close early.)Yamauchi said many younger investors come to meet Uehara, who has attracted a following on Twitter for his advice on how to get started in investing and understand stock valuations. More seasoned traders also come to offer their investing savvy to newbie traders, said Yamauchi of the bar. Stock Pickers is the first-such watering hole in a city whose unusual bars include those staffed with everything from ninjas and robots to penguins.“People’s mentality is changing -- you really have to think about how to structure your wealth,” said Yamauchi, adding that young people have become more receptive toward investing after three decades of zero growth in the country.Like the rest of the world, stuck-home and bored small investors, drawn to easier-to-navigate online-trading platforms, have become a bigger part of the stock market during the Covid-19 pandemic.A surge in Japan’s stocks back near three-decade highs, driven higher by improving earnings, comparatively high shareholder returns and a country relatively unscathed by the pandemic, is also bringing back amateur investors. Many of them were scarred by the collapse of Japan’s stock market after the bursting of the 1980s asset bubble.Stock Pickers’ walls are decorated with books on value investing and how to bet like legendary investor Warren Buffett. Investing paraphernalia and inside jokes are also all over the bar. Nestled in one part of the bar is a cannon intended to symbolize the “bazooka” of central bank asset buying at Haruhiko Kuroda’s Bank of Japan that has startled investors on more than one occasion. “Don’t fight the NIPPON GINKO (the Bank of Japan),” a sign urges.Investors can try a “Margin Call” -- one of the many original investing-themed drinks. Made with vodka, grenadine and Campari, the cocktail has a biting taste intended to evoke the bitter feeling traders might experience upon getting that unpleasant call from their broker.Or sample a “Lehman Shock,” a heavy-hitting drink named after the local shorthand for the global financial crisis. Among the non-alcoholic options, there’s an “Abenomics” -- perhaps named because it’s less punchy than investors might have hoped -- made with cherry blossom syrup and grapefruit juice.Retail’s BackJapan’s government has spent decades trying to encourage greater retail participation in the country’s stock market. Until the pandemic, despite decades of near-zero returns on bank accounts, Japan’s retail investors had stayed away. Now they make up around 21% of the stock market, up from just 16% before the outbreak. (In the U.S., the individual investor boom during the period has led retail traders to double to around 20% of stock market volumes.)Rakuten Securities, the country’s second-largest online brokerage, saw its accounts surge 25% to 5 million in the last nine months of 2020, with growth most notable in those under 30. Japanese online trading accounts are now growing by double-digit levels for the first time in 13 years, Takayuki Hara, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., wrote in a report, while the customer base is getting younger. “The base of retail investors is broadening,” he wrote.Japan’s retail investors still play it safe, buying blue-chip shares like SoftBank Group Corp. and Nintendo Co. rather than piling into the American day-trader favorites in the past year like video-game retailer GameStop or bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -- though some are not adverse to a fling on local meme stocks. Since it opened its doors, Stock Pickers has also become a surprise favorite among the pros: institutional investors.“It’s because of Reddit and GameStop” that more institutions are interested, says Yamauchi. “People really care about what retail is thinking.”(Adds detail on local retail investors in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In Archegos fire sale, Credit Suisse, Nomura burned by slow exit

    While banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank were able to exit their trades with Archegos Capital relatively unscathed, Credit Suisse and Nomura have been burned in the fire sale. The blowup of the Archegos fund, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is still reverberating across the financial system, with global banks so far standing to lose more than $6 billion. Switzerland's Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura are expected to bear the brunt of that.

  • Biden Aims to End Corporate Tax Cuts Rewarding Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The corporate tax-cut party President Donald Trump kicked off will soon be over if his successor proves able to enact proposals to roll back half of the 2017 domestic income-tax reduction and to radically revamp levies on profits earned abroad.President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-centered plan, laid out by the White House Wednesday, relies on higher corporate levies to pay for it. The proposals would change tax benefits that were at the center of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed solely with Republican votes. Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, businesses would pay significantly more on their global earnings than they did before Trump took office, experts said.“They’re not just rolling back the tax cuts from 2017,” said David Noren, a former legislative counsel to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation who now advises corporate clients on tax planning. “They are putting companies in a much much tougher spot than even before TCJA.”The administration is also proposing to eliminate all fossil-fuel tax breaks and repealing incentives to move assets and jobs offshore.The plan would largely revamp the complicated matrix of carrot-and-stick incentives implemented in 2018 that govern how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits -- which critics have said did little to spur U.S. investment or stop companies from shifting income and assets abroad. In its place, Biden has proposed a 21% global minimum tax. That would be an increase from the roughly 13% that corporations currently owe on offshore earnings.Trump’s tax law intended to make it easier for American companies to compete with foreign competitors in countries where taxes were lower and international tax regimes were more permissive.Repatriation DisappointedWhile the law lowered tax bills for some foreign profits, other changes -- like deductions to benefit U.S. manufacturers who sell abroad and rules to prevent companies from moving intellectual property offshore -- didn’t work as well as some Republicans who drafted the law had hoped.Companies ended up repatriating only a fraction of the foreign profits envisioned by the reform and uncertainty about the longevity of a law passed with GOP votes only led some companies to adopt a wait-and-see approach.Read More: Corporate America Is Repatriating a Fraction of Foreign ProfitsBiden’s proposals face significant changes, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, which gives extra power to individual lawmakers to shape the final legislation.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said that he and Biden “are rowing in the same direction,” but that he plans to release his own international tax plan, along with Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia, next week.“While the proposals are distinct, our plans share the same goals of ending incentives to ship jobs overseas and rewarding companies that invest in the United States and its workers,” Wyden said in a statement Wednesday.Republican DefenseRepublicans have defended the 2017 tax law, saying that it reformed an archaic international tax system that made American companies prime targets for takeovers and inversions.An increase in the federal corporate rate to 28% would raise the average combined state and federal rate to 32.34%, which would be the highest among the G-7 countries, according to the right-leaning Tax Foundation. Republicans say this would harm economic growth and increase the cost of investment in the country.“In addition to giving the United States the highest combined corporate rate in the developed world, Biden wants to impose an uncompetitive minimum tax on American companies,” Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee said in a joint statement Wednesday. “America is the only country that now sets a minimum tax on the foreign earnings of domestic companies -- now President Biden wants every country to impose such a tax, in exchange for his promise to keep the U.S. minimum tax higher than other countries.”The U.K. government recently announced a plan to raise corporate tax rates to 25% in 2023, from 19%, for businesses with profits over 250,000 pounds ($345,000). That would be mark the first hike since 1974 in the country. Rates in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are all above 25%.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the plans would help stop a “race to the bottom internationally” on corporate taxes. And he argued that the overall infrastructure program would prove beneficial to private sector companies. “These public investments are among the highest-return investments in terms of spurring private investment,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Wednesday.Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, warned at a hearing last week that Democrats’ plans could bring back corporate inversions -- deals where companies move their headquarters overseas for tax purposes, or takeovers of American businesses by foreign counterparts.Buybacks BoomedInversions are particularly difficult today because of regulations designed to prevent such maneuvers, according to Noren, who’s now a partner at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery. U.S. companies would likely be targets for foreign buyers if the new tax rules were to become law, he said.Trump’s reduction in the U.S. corporate-income tax rate to 21% from 35% proved to be a huge boon for the stock market. Many major U.S. companies said they would turn over most savings from the relief to their shareholders.A year after the law was enacted, data showed that companies such as Apple Inc. and Walt Disney Co. were among those distributing the benefits in the form of share buybacks and dividends. In 2018, the technology industry authorized the greatest number of buybacks ever recorded, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. The $387 billion involved was more than triple the amount in 2017.In terms of economic growth, the goal of encouraging companies to redeploy tax savings into assets and job creation had only mixed results, said Karen Brown, a law professor at George Washington University who focuses on taxes.There was a boost soon after the law was passed, but that has moderated lately, and hasn’t lived up to the expectations set out by the Trump administration, she said. Similarly, the negative impacts of a tax rate increase might also prove to be relatively limited.“In principle there should be no hit to capital spending provided that firms are still allowed to immediately expense capital outlays (as they have since the TCJA),” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Most studies indicate that there are supply-side benefits to public infrastructure spending, i.e. productivity in the private sector gains when it employs a larger stock of public infrastructure capital.”The capital spending tax benefits that Feroli refers to are set to begin phasing out at the end of next year -- setting up another fight for Democrats and Republicans over the legacy of Trump’s tax law.(Updates with link to article on technology stocks.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Stocks Track U.S. Gains; Treasuries Hold Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks rose Thursday as traders assessed U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Treasuries held losses.Shares rose across the region, with Hong Kong and Japan leading gains. China edged higher. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 Index gained and stronger technology stocks drove outperformance in the Nasdaq 100. The dollar stabilized after completing its best quarter in a year.Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.74% after sealing the worst quarterly performance since 1980 for the Bloomberg Barclays index tracking U.S. government bonds. Oil gained ahead of a high-stakes OPEC+ meeting that will debate whether to extend supply curbs.Equity markets gained modestly after the U.S. president laid out a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday. The aim to fund it with higher corporate taxes is likely to face resistance in Congress. Investors are also eying the risk of higher inflation as central banks reassert their commitment to keeping interest rates low to support the recovery.European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Wednesday that policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.Read More: Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierRecent economic data are encouraging, as U.S. private employers added the most jobs in six months. In Asia, manufacturing picked up after the volatile Lunar New Year period, reflecting a sustained revival in goods production. However, a 28-day lockdown in Canada’s Ontario province came as a reminder of the continued threat from the virus.“There is still some room for recovery in stocks that will benefit from the economic recovery and the reopening trade,” Ania Aldrich, investment principal at Cambiar Investors LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. “There’s still a lot of growth that has to come and that’s not necessarily reflected in earnings yet.”Meanwhile, traders are monitoring halts in a number of Hong Kong-listed stocks, with some attributing the move to their failure to report earnings in time. The Hang Seng Index rose in early trade.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were flat as of 12:00 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.4% and the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%.Topix Index rose 0.6%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.4%.Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi Index gained 0.7%.Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.3%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 110.60 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5718 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro traded at $1.1726.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.74%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose six basis points to 1.85%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $59.42 a barrel.Gold was up 0.3% at $1,713.34 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pressure mounts on financial regulators to address Archegos debacle

    Regulators in DC are starting to feel the pressure to address the fallout from Archegos Capital, the faltering family firm that could inflict up to $10 billion in losses on some of the world’s largest banks.

  • Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology shares, and the three major Wall Street indexes registered their fourth straight quarterly rise as investors positioned themselves for President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan. Bets on a strong economic rebound supported Wall Street during the quarter even as jitters cropped up over GameStop and a retail trading frenzy, a spike in Treasury yields and a U.S. hedge fund going bust. On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P 500 reached an intra-day record high but stopped short of hitting 4,000 and pared gains late in the day.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Singapore Exchange Considers Stricter SPAC Listing Rules Than U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.Singapore’s stock exchange is proposing a stricter rulebook for listing blank-check companies than the U.S., as it prepares to compete in one of the hottest capital market trends in the past year.Singapore Exchange Ltd.’s regulatory arm is proposing a minimum S$300 million ($225 million) market capitalization for listing special purpose acquisition companies, it said in a market consultation paper released Wednesday. The U.S. has no such floor. The Southeast Asian trading venue is also proposing stricter criteria for warrants and share redemption.SGX joins a slew of exchanges that are looking to host these structures, where essentially a shell company lists with the aim to acquire an operating business. About $100 billion has been raised through SPACs globally this year alone, mostly in the U.S., but concerns have mounted about issues like protections for smaller investors. American regulators have reportedly opened a probe into SPAC practices there, and Starwood Capital LLC CEO Barry Sternlicht recently said the SPAC market is “out of control.”Despite the potential perils, Singapore is hoping to grab a slice of the pie as it tries to shore up its stock market amid a sluggish initial public offering market, racing with rival Asian hub Hong Kong to green-light them even as it looks to protect smaller investors.The most successful SPACs were those that managed the risks of “free-riding by investors and excessive dilution of long-term investors, and second, the rush to do a business combination also known as a de-SPAC,” Tan Boon Gin, chief executive officer of SGX RegCo, said at a briefing.READ: Singapore Exchange Hopes to List SPACs as Early as This YearDe-riskingTo limit risks, SGX is proposing that only those investors who vote against a business combination be allowed to redeem shares, unlike in the U.S. where investors can vote for an acquisition and then cash out without contributing to the deal.To avoid dilution, the bourse is also asking to make warrants undetachable from shares -- so they are extinguished together when a share is redeemed -- or imposing a cap on their dilutive effect. In addition, it wants only independent shareholders rather than sponsors to vote for a merger, with sponsors holding some minimum equity at IPO. The exchange is allowing companies up to three years to acquire a target.Some market observers say the stricter rules could hurt Singapore’s efforts to lure SPACs however.“The market expects and has priced in U.S.-style SPAC terms,” said Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner at legal firm TSMP Law Corp. “We need to be a ‘price taker’ on this or risk missing the boat entirely.”Furthermore, a minimum market value of S$300 million implies a valuation of the target company of over $1 billion, she said, which is relatively hard to find among Southeast Asian companies.This isn’t the exchange’s first market consultation on SPACs. It released a paper on the topic in 2010, but Tan said the market feedback at the time was that “conditions weren’t ripe.”Depending on market feedback on the consultation, which is open until April 28, the exchange aims to have the framework in place by midyear, Tan said. SGX is hoping the new avenue to listings will help boost its heft in sectors like technology.The exchange could attract traditional businesses in the hospitality, lifestyle and medical sectors that are well understood in Asia, have several listed peers and are linked to Asian consumption through SPACs, according to Vineet Mishra, J.P. Morgan’s co-head of Asean investment banking.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These infrastructure stocks could rise up to 41% in a year on Biden’s massive spending plan, analysts say

    The president on Wednesday will release details of his "Build Back Better" plan, which includes $2 trillion for infrastructure spending across the country.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Chile Central Bank Head Says Recovery to Take Hold by Year’s End

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank chief said it will take the rest of the year for the economic recovery to take hold, a key condition that policy makers had previously set for a future interest rate increases.In the statement accompanying this week’s policy decision, the bank board wrote the key rate “will be held at its 0.5% minimum until the recovery of the economy takes hold and spreads to the more lagging components of expenditure, which will take several quarters.”“What we can say in regards to this is that it will probably take the rest of the year,” central bank President Mario Marcel said at a Wednesday press conference on how many quarters exactly that process could take.Chile’s central bank board has boosted its 2021 growth forecast on the back of a global rebound and a world-beating vaccination program. In the near-term, there are headwinds such as high unemployment and fresh lockdowns against the coronavirus. Going forward, many economists expect a stronger recovery and factors including higher commodity prices to spark inflation.At Tuesday’s rate decision, the central bank dropped a pledge to hold borrowing costs steady during the two-year policy horizon. Some analysts saw that as a more hawkish tone.“There were substantial changes in the language of the expected path of the key rate, which is now linked to the process of economic recovery,” said Sebastian Diaz, economist at Pacifico Research. “The central bank is no longer talking about a steady key rate during most of the policy horizon.”Some emerging markets have already started to tighten monetary policy. Earlier this month, Brazil raised rates by the most in a decade, while Russia and Turkey followed by lifting their borrowing costs.Policy ReportChile’s consumer prices will rise in line with the target of 3% this year, after a temporary acceleration in upcoming months, according to the bank’s monetary policy report released Wednesday. Gross domestic product will grow between 6% and 7%, above December’s forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%.“Inflation will see a temporary increase to almost 4% in the coming months due to higher energy prices and other volatile components, before starting to converge to target in the second half of the year,” the bank board wrote in the report.The entire capital city of Santiago and major cities such as Valparaiso and Concepcion are now under strict lockdowns in an effort to slow the pandemic’s spread. That means stronger economic growth won’t come until the second half of the year, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said on March 19.Despite the virus outbreak, activity at the end of 2020 and start of this year was better than expected, and the effect of the renewed restrictions on movement will be milder than before, policy makers wrote in the policy report. Chile’s unemployment rate rose to 10.3% in the three months through February, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday. Retail sales grew less than forecast compared to a year earlier and industrial production tumbled during the period.(Re-tops story with comments from Chile central bank president)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why April is a big month for your finances

    Lots of changes to household bills, tax and other elements of finances take place in the course of a week.