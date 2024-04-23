Americans Are Moving To These 10 Metros — 5 Are in Texas

Since the pandemic, migration trends in the country have been shifting and one region in particular is continuing to attract many new residents. Indeed, the 10 counties with the largest net domestic in-migration were mostly in the South, according to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau. And the Lone Star State is leading the way, with five of these counties attracting the most Americans.

“Florida and Texas continued to attract new residents drawn by the lower home prices and cost of living than the more expensive big, coastal cities,” said Clare Trapasso, executive news editor at Realtor.com. “However, some of the pricier cities have been losing residents as more people can work remotely.”

The Census Bureau report also noted that counties in the South experienced faster growth in 2023 than in 2022. In 2023, 67% of the counties in the region experienced population gains in 2023, up from 59% in 2022.

Here are the top U.S. 10 counties with the greatest influx of new residents moving into the area in 2023, according to the Census Bureau report — median home prices are according to Realtor.com.

Also note, in less than a decade these Southern zip codes will be too expensive.

Polk County, Florida

  • Largest city: Lakeland

  • Median home price: $350,000

  • Migration number: 26,029

Montgomery County, Texas

  • Largest city: Conroe

  • Median home price: $360,020

  • Migration number: 25,501

Pasco County, Florida

  • Largest city: Zephyrhills

  • Median home price: $364,311

  • Migration number: 23,750

Collin County, Texas

  • Largest city: McKinney

  • Median home price: $547,960

  • Migration number: 20,749

Denton County, Texas

  • Largest city: Denton

  • Median home price: $512,500

  • Migration number: 19,262

Williamson County, Texas

  • Largest city: Georgetown

  • Median home price: $496,808

  • Migration number: 17,943

Pinal County, Arizona

  • Largest city: San Tan Valley

  • Median home price: $406,500

  • Migration number: 17,463

Fort Bend County, Texas

  • Largest city: Sugar Land

  • Median home price: $415,000

  • Migration number: 15,757

Marion County, Florida

  • Largest city: Ocala

  • Median home price: $424,968

  • Migration number: 15,167

Horry County, South Carolina

  • Largest city: Myrtle Beach

  • Median home price: $324,900

  • Migration number: 15,061

