Americans Are Moving To These 10 Metros — 5 Are in Texas
Since the pandemic, migration trends in the country have been shifting and one region in particular is continuing to attract many new residents. Indeed, the 10 counties with the largest net domestic in-migration were mostly in the South, according to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau. And the Lone Star State is leading the way, with five of these counties attracting the most Americans.
Check Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Be Aware: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
“Florida and Texas continued to attract new residents drawn by the lower home prices and cost of living than the more expensive big, coastal cities,” said Clare Trapasso, executive news editor at Realtor.com. “However, some of the pricier cities have been losing residents as more people can work remotely.”
The Census Bureau report also noted that counties in the South experienced faster growth in 2023 than in 2022. In 2023, 67% of the counties in the region experienced population gains in 2023, up from 59% in 2022.
Here are the top U.S. 10 counties with the greatest influx of new residents moving into the area in 2023, according to the Census Bureau report — median home prices are according to Realtor.com.
Also note, in less than a decade these Southern zip codes will be too expensive.
Polk County, Florida
Largest city: Lakeland
Median home price: $350,000
Migration number: 26,029
See Next: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Montgomery County, Texas
Largest city: Conroe
Median home price: $360,020
Migration number: 25,501
Pasco County, Florida
Largest city: Zephyrhills
Median home price: $364,311
Migration number: 23,750
Collin County, Texas
Largest city: McKinney
Median home price: $547,960
Migration number: 20,749
Denton County, Texas
Largest city: Denton
Median home price: $512,500
Migration number: 19,262
Williamson County, Texas
Largest city: Georgetown
Median home price: $496,808
Migration number: 17,943
Pinal County, Arizona
Largest city: San Tan Valley
Median home price: $406,500
Migration number: 17,463
Fort Bend County, Texas
Largest city: Sugar Land
Median home price: $415,000
Migration number: 15,757
Marion County, Florida
Largest city: Ocala
Median home price: $424,968
Migration number: 15,167
Horry County, South Carolina
Largest city: Myrtle Beach
Median home price: $324,900
Migration number: 15,061
More From GOBankingRates
Make Yourself Money Smart: 20 ChatGPT Prompts To Increase Your Wealth
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Americans Are Moving To These 10 Metros — 5 Are in Texas