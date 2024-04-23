Americans Are Moving To These 10 Metros — 5 Are in Texas

dhughes9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since the pandemic, migration trends in the country have been shifting and one region in particular is continuing to attract many new residents. Indeed, the 10 counties with the largest net domestic in-migration were mostly in the South, according to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau. And the Lone Star State is leading the way, with five of these counties attracting the most Americans.

“Florida and Texas continued to attract new residents drawn by the lower home prices and cost of living than the more expensive big, coastal cities,” said Clare Trapasso, executive news editor at Realtor.com. “However, some of the pricier cities have been losing residents as more people can work remotely.”

The Census Bureau report also noted that counties in the South experienced faster growth in 2023 than in 2022. In 2023, 67% of the counties in the region experienced population gains in 2023, up from 59% in 2022.

Here are the top U.S. 10 counties with the greatest influx of new residents moving into the area in 2023, according to the Census Bureau report — median home prices are according to Realtor.com.

Polk County, Florida

Largest city: Lakeland

Median home price: $350,000

Migration number: 26,029

Montgomery County, Texas

Largest city: Conroe

Median home price: $360,020

Migration number: 25,501

Pasco County, Florida

Largest city: Zephyrhills

Median home price: $364,311

Migration number: 23,750

Collin County, Texas

Largest city: McKinney

Median home price: $547,960

Migration number: 20,749

Denton County, Texas

Largest city: Denton

Median home price: $512,500

Migration number: 19,262

Williamson County, Texas

Largest city: Georgetown

Median home price: $496,808

Migration number: 17,943

Pinal County, Arizona

Largest city: San Tan Valley

Median home price: $406,500

Migration number: 17,463

Fort Bend County, Texas

Largest city: Sugar Land

Median home price: $415,000

Migration number: 15,757

Marion County, Florida

Largest city: Ocala

Median home price: $424,968

Migration number: 15,167

Horry County, South Carolina

Largest city: Myrtle Beach

Median home price: $324,900

Migration number: 15,061

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Americans Are Moving To These 10 Metros — 5 Are in Texas