Americans now need to earn a record $115,000 to afford a typical home - up more than 50% since the pandemic

Income required for median US home Redfin

Americans need to make $114,627 a year to afford a median-priced US home, Redfin reported.

That's up 15% from a year ago and more than 50% from 2020 levels, when a $75,000 income was necessary.

Most US households are $40,000 shy of the needed income, with first-time buyers impacted the hardest.

US homebuyers must now earn 15% more than they did a year ago if they hope to afford a median-priced home, a recent analysis from Redfin reported.

Surging costs and skyrocketing mortgage rates mean that Americans need to make $114,627 a year to purchase a typical property, the highest income level on record. That's more than 50% above 2020 levels, when $75,000 was needed to afford a home.

The worsening unaffordability is on account of monthly mortgage payments hitting an all-time high of $2,866 in August, which is 20% higher than last year and up 81% from 2020, according to Redfin.

This comes as mortgage rates were swung upwards by a tighter Federal Reserve, which sharply increased interest rates to combat inflation. In August, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was about 7.07%, then reached its highest level in over two decades last week, hitting 7.57%.

While rocketing mortgages would usually ease prices, home values have been appreciating amid a lack of supply. In August, the typical home sold for $420,000, up 3% year over year, Redfin reported.

"In a homebuyer's ideal world, rising mortgage rates would push demand and home prices down enough to make up for high interest payments. But that's not what's happening now: Although new listings are ticking up slightly, inventory is still near record lows as homeowners hang onto their low mortgage rates–and that's propping up prices," Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao said in the report.

Average American households do not earn enough to meet these rising costs, and are about $40,000 shy of the needed income level, when looking at last year's data. Even though hourly wages rose this year, their appreciation is quickly eclipsed by rising home prices.

Story continues

"Buyers – particularly first-timers – who are committed to getting into a home now should think outside the box. Consider a condo or townhouse, which are less expensive than a single-family home, and/or consider moving to a more affordable part of the country, or a more affordable suburb," Zhao said.

The affordability issue falls hardest on first-time buyers, Redfin found. That's because homeowners selling a home for another one likely have the necessary equity from their current property.

Other analyses have also noted the market's stark unaffordability. In a recent note, Goldman Sachs noted that homes are more unaffordable than they were ahead of the 2008 housing crash.

Read the original article on Business Insider