This article, Americans optimistic about economy, but pessimistic about country’s direction - CBS News poll, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

By Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus and Kabir Khanna

More than two-thirds of Americans feel the economy is good, and most are optimistic about it in the coming year. The rating of the economy is historically high for the measure at a two-year mark of a presidential term.

Yet most Americans only rate the way things are going in the country overall as only fair or even going badly, and 65 percent feel the country is on the wrong track – largely, they say, because they are unhappy with the state of politics today.

More people today say it is off on the wrong track than did so last fall. Today's figures are comparable to a year ago.

