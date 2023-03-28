U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,951.71
    -25.82 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,301.74
    -130.34 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.19
    -133.65 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.24
    -6.43 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +0.77 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.30
    +21.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.27 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5490
    +0.0210 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6000
    -0.9550 (-0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,848.52
    -156.38 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.03
    +345.35 (+142.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Americans predict mortgage rates will top 8% next year

8
Rebecca Chen
·Reporter
·3 min read

A year ago, Americans were right on the nose predicting where mortgage rates would be 12 months later. If they are right again, rates should surpass 8% by this time in 2024.

That’s according to the latest annual consumer expectation survey on housing released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that showed respondents surveyed in February are expecting the average mortgage rate to reach 8.4% within 12 months and 8.8% in the next three years.

In last year’s survey, respondents predicted rates would hit 6.7% — almost exactly where they were at the beginning of March before falling back during the recent banking crisis.

Americans expect rates to top nearly 9% in the next few years
Americans expect rates to top nearly 9% in the next few years

The expectation of higher rates may reflect that Americans are coming to terms with the higher-rate environment — following at least a decade when rates never crested 5% — even if that means affordability concerns could linger.

For instance, with a 8.2% mortgage rate and 20% down, a homebuyer would have a $2,165 monthly mortgage payment on a median-priced home of $363,000. That’s over $500 more a month than if the mortgage rate was at the current 6.42%.

The example also doesn’t take into account any home price growth, which Americans see slowing even further a year from now, according to the survey, which may somewhat offset those affordability challenges.

A for sale sign is posted in front of a single family house at Beverly Anne Street on June 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
A for sale sign is posted in front of a single family house at Beverly Anne Street on June 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

According to the survey, respondents expect home prices to grow by 2.6% from this year to next, the lowest recorded forecast since the survey started in 2014. The next lowest was 3.3% in 2016.

This year’s prediction is also down sharply from last year’s annual growth expectation of 7.0%, which has proven to be off base, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price index.

Housing values only grew by 3.8% year over year in January, down from 5.6% in the previous month, according to the index released on Tuesday. Values also fell month over month by 0.55%, registering the seventh straight monthly decline.

According to the survey, respondents expect home prices to grow by 2.6% year over year
According to the survey, respondents expect home prices to grow by 2.6% year over year

“January's market weakness was broadly based," wrote Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, in the release.

Despite housing’s challenges, the majority of Americans — 68.4% — still think a home is a good investment, according to the survey. While that’s slightly down from a year ago, it’s still above pre-pandemic levels. Similarly, only 7.9% of respondents think buying a home is a bad or somewhat bad investment, down from 9.9% a year ago.

Additionally, the share of Americans who think they will move to a different primary residence in the next 12 months or in the next three years both dropped to series lows of 15% and 24.9%.

Additionally, the share of Americans who think they will move to a different primary residence in the next 12 months or in the next three years both dropped to series lows
Additionally, the share of Americans who think they will move to a different primary residence in the next 12 months or in the next three years both dropped to series lows

One big reason why homeowners may be reluctant to move to another primary home is because of their current mortgage rate, which is likely lower than the prevailing rate now or the expected rate 12 months from now.

According to Redfin, 85% of homeowners had a rate below 6% as of September 2022, Yahoo Finance previously reported.

The rapid rise in rates has also tanked the majority of homeowners’ chances of refinancing. Only 4.1% of respondents said they expect to refinance their mortgage in 12 months, down from 7.7% a year ago and marking a record low since the survey started in 2014.

Rebecca is a reporter for Yahoo Finance and previously worked as an investment tax certified public accountant (CPA).

Click here for the latest personal finance news to help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: NHTSA probes 50K Model X SUVs over seat belt issue

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary investigation into an estimated 50,000 Tesla Model X SUVs over complaints of front seat belt failures.

  • Microsoft is bringing ChatGPT technology to cybersecurity

    Microsoft is adding ChatGPT-style technology to its cybersecurity platforms.

  • U.S. charges FTX's Bankman-Fried with paying $40 million Chinese bribe

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange of paying a $40 million bribe to Chinese officials so they would unfreeze his hedge fund's accounts. The new bribery conspiracy charge adds the pressure on the 31-year-old former billionaire, who now faces a 13-count indictment over the November collapse of FTX. Prosecutors had previously accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund, and orchestrating an illegal campaign donation scheme to buy influence in Washington, D.C.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Analysis-Investors seek value in clobbered U.S. regional bank shares

    As U.S. banking contagion worries ebb, some investors are hunting for shares of fundamentally strong regional lenders that were swept up in this month's epic sell-off. Investors sent a record net $236.2 million into the iShares Regional Bank ETF over the last two weeks, after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse earlier this month fueled concern about banking system stability and sparked a sector-wide rout. The ETF has slumped nearly 26% since March 8, when SVB's troubles became known, while the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index is down around 23%.

  • Explainer-What are credit default swaps and why are they causing trouble for Europe's banks?

    Turbulence in Europe's banks following the implosion of 167-year-old Credit Suisse and runs on regional banks in the U.S. has focused attention on the role played by credit default swaps in all the turmoil. Investors, worried about which bank might be next, have hammered the shares and bonds of some of Europe's best known banking names, including Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest lender. The moves followed a surge in the cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt against default via credit default swaps (CDS) to a more than four-year high last week.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Top CD Rates Today, March 27

    See what today's top nationwide rate is for every CD term, and how it compares to the previous business day's top rate. We collect data from more than 200 financial institutions.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Cathie Wood Calls Out the Nasdaq

    Cathie Wood is all about disruption, which is why she laments what is happening to the Nasdaq. The Ark Invest financial guru has repeatedly called out the Nasdaq for no longer being the disruptive force it was envisioned to be, and Wood believes that the reason the major indices have become more risk averse is the tech and telecom bubble from the late 90s.

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • ‘There is no alternative’ has been the order of the day for investors since 2008. Not anymore, Goldman Sachs says

    Investors are going to sell $750 billion worth of stock this year. Welcome to “TARA” world.

  • Ride-hailer Careem in advanced talks with UAE's e& for Super App investment - sources

    Uber Technologies' Middle East subsidiary Careem is in advanced talks with Emirates Telecommunications Group Company to invest in its expansion into services beyond ride-hailing, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Careem began seeking outside investors last year to help finance its Super App, which offers services outside its core ride-hailing business such as food delivery, bike rentals, digital payments and courier services. Careem's discussions with the company, formerly known as Etisalat Group and now called e&, are at an advanced stage and a deal could be announced soon, said the sources, declining to be named because the matter is not public.

  • How to use your HSA as a retirement plan

    Here’s how your HSA can give your retirement savings a boost.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stake in Occidental Petroleum rises to 23.6%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its ownership stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp to about 23.6% after buying nearly 3.7 million additional shares. Berkshire disclosed the purchases, which cost about $216 million and occurred on March 23 and 27, in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday night. Buffett's company began buying large quantities of Occidental stock just over one year ago, around when Russia invaded Ukraine, and has spent more than $1 billion on the stock this month.

  • New AI Tool Named for Warren Buffett Makes Quick Work of Corporate Filings

    An engineer is tapping artificial intelligence to revolutionize how documents are read and how information is gathered.