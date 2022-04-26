U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.50
    -12.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    -105.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,492.00
    -43.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.00
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.58
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    +9.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    -0.85 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2722
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7800
    -0.3590 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,392.30
    +1,882.31 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.42
    +33.53 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.98
    +61.44 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

AMERICANS AND PRIVACY: NEW STUDY FINDS U.S. CONSUMERS OVERWHELMINGLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE LACK OF CONTROL OVER THEIR PERSONAL INFORMATION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ICTSF

  • 86% of Americans believe businesses and organizations collect more information than needed

  • Most (81%) believe they have very little or no control over their personal data once it's shared with companies

  • A majority (64%) of consumers online have quit doing business or working with an organization for asking for too much personal information

  • Nearly two out of three Americans believe threats to their personal information are growing faster than businesses and organizations can keep up

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to sharing personal information online, Americans are no longer willing to accept the status quo of how businesses handle their personal data, according to a study for AU10TIX by Wakefield Research. While consumers are willing to share their personal information, the vast majority (86%) believe that businesses ask for too much in exchange for tangible benefits, while nearly as many (81%) feel they have lost control over their personal data once it's shared.

AU10TIX - Secure Customer Onboarding (PRNewsfoto/AU10TIX)
AU10TIX - Secure Customer Onboarding (PRNewsfoto/AU10TIX)

Coupled with the fact that nearly two out of three Americans believe online threats are growing faster than businesses and organizations can keep up, it's not surprising that more than half of consumers (51%) are worried that their personal information may fall into the wrong hands. For plenty of people, it's more than just a suspicious interaction. In fact, 44% of consumers have been victims of personal data theft themselves. As a result, nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said that the potential risks they face by providing too much personal data outweigh the benefits of doing business.

"We are on the cusp of a new era that will be defined by who controls data. For the past two decades, companies have been gathering tremendous amounts of data on people's preferences, habits, and identities, transaction by transaction, often without customers understanding what is happening," says AU10TIX CEO Carey O'Connor Kolaja. "Lines are now converging towards a clear endpoint where individuals will soon demand to exercise full control over their personal data and for businesses to step up and take more responsibility to safeguard and protect the information that they do collect from consumers."

Amongst the key findings are:

  • A shift in consumer preference for security over convenience. Particularly given that Americans overwhelmingly (77%) place the responsibility of safeguarding the information they do share on the business or organization asking for it, there is a shift underway in consumer preference for security and control over convenience. Because of mounting concerns about the security of personal information, 67% of consumers are willing to sacrifice their convenience to keep their data locked down. More than 9 in 10 (92%) Americans said they would be willing to use some sort of security measure when gaining access to the organizations and services they interact with.

  • The new rules of data and corporate responsibility. The study also illustrated U.S. consumer attitudes towards security, prevention and recovery efforts, revealing significant expectations of businesses' anti-fraud measures. Nearly all Americans (97%) expect some sort of action from the business or organization that suffered the breach; most (70%) believe businesses should alert all current customers in the event of a breach. Nearly as many (69%) say businesses that experience a breach that exposes customer data have a responsibility to help victims recover identities stolen.

  • Trust over transaction is the new data imperative. More than four in five Americans (81%) believe there is a lack of transparency in how businesses utilize personal information shared by consumers. Data privacy laws have been passed in some states while others have not yet set out clear boundaries and laws for handling consumer data. This is giving companies more freedom to do what they want with consumer data. Given growing concerns over data privacy, now is the time for businesses to nurture consumer appetite to protect their personal information and conduct safer transactions. The new data imperative calls for businesses to not only educate consumers about how their data is being used but also provides people with greater choice over what and how they share personally identifiable information.

To view additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/AU10TIXConsumerStudy

ABOUT THE SURVEY
The AU10TIX Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+, between March 15 and March 20, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of adults ages 18+.

ABOUT AU10TIX
AU10TIX, an identity management company headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automationand continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

Media Contact
Jodi Einhorn
au10tixmediarelationsteam@redhavas.com
(917) 716-6052

Americans &amp; Data Privacy: Consumers Overwhelmingly Concerned About Losing Control of Their Personal Information. When it comes to sharing personal information online, Americans are no longer willing to accept the status quo of how businesses handle their personal data, according to a study for AU10TIX (au10tix.com) by Wakefield Research.
Americans & Data Privacy: Consumers Overwhelmingly Concerned About Losing Control of Their Personal Information. When it comes to sharing personal information online, Americans are no longer willing to accept the status quo of how businesses handle their personal data, according to a study for AU10TIX (au10tix.com) by Wakefield Research.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americans-and-privacy-new-study-finds-us-consumers-overwhelmingly-concerned-about-the-lack-of-control-over-their-personal-information-301532730.html

SOURCE AU10TIX

Recommended Stories

  • The most common phrases used by money scammers when targeting young people

    Scam texts and emails from fraudsters posing as your bank or a parcel delivery service are more common than ever - here's how to spot the genuines from the fake

  • Social Security Number Stolen? What To Do

    It happens all the time to even the most careful Americans, and yet so many of us don't know what to do should it happen to us. We're talking about having your Social Security number stolen. Identity...

  • Dozens of companies are tracking you—learn what they say about you and how to fix it

    There are multiple agencies collecting your data—everything from salary to medical information—and errors in these databases could cost you a job or a home.

  • Novartis CEO on First-Quarter Earnings, Drugs Pipeline

    Novartis AG&nbsp;Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Vas Narasimhan discusses the company's product pipeline, performance and outlook after first-quarter profit climbed thanks to a boost from new drugs including the blockbuster heart medicine Entresto.&nbsp;Narasimhan speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • First Horizon sets date for shareholder vote on blockbuster TD deal

    First Horizon has set the date for shareholders to vote on the TD merger proposal, as well as other proposals related to the deal.

  • P&G may not be able to continue operations in Russia

    Cincinnati-based consumer staples maker Procter & Gamble in a recent government filing said it may not be able to continue its operations in Russia amid that country's invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. P&G (NYSE: PG) in an April 20 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wrote factors surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine make it difficult to do business in that country. "Within Russia, we may not be able to continue our reduced operations at current levels due to sanctions and counter-sanctions, monetary, currency or payment controls, restrictions on access to financial institutions and supply and transportation challenges," the company wrote in its quarterly earnings filing.

  • Trading in Sri Lanka Stocks Halted Second Day as Rout Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in Sri Lanka stocks was suspended for a second day with investors getting just five minutes of transactions between halts, as the market continued to slide amid an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Dea

  • Twitter is famous for its laid-back culture. Now notorious micromanager Elon Musk is in charge

    Musk’s purchase brings many possible culture changes for Twitter employees.

  • Hedge Fund Cuts China Stocks to Zero in Year Worse Than 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s markets gyrate following Covid outbreaks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the nation’s best-performing macro hedge funds is bracing for more pain. Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Mar

  • Euro Breaks Through Support

    The Euro fell during the trading session on Monday again to break down through the most recent lows. At this point, it is very likely we go looking to reach the 1.06 level.

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • Melvin Capital Management Scraps Plan to Start Charging Performance Fees Again

    Gabe Plotkin scrapped a plan to start charging performance fees again at his beleaguered hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, after encountering backlash from investors.

  • China Central Bank Seeks to Calm Markets with Support Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged to increase support for the real economy as authorities try to reassure financial markets battered by a worsening growth outlook and rising Covid lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal f

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do In The Stock Market Correction; Elon Musk To Buy Twitter

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's gains, as the stock market correction continues. Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter.

  • Revlon shares slide on news of up to $25 million 'at-the-market' equity offering

    Revlon Inc. shares fell 5% in premarket trade Monday, after the cosmetics company announced it has filed to sell up to $25 million shares over time through an "at-the-market" offering program. Proceeds of any shares sales will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capex, repayment of debt, acquisitions or stock buybacks. Jefferies is acting as sales agent. "In order to meet the continued demand for the Company's products, some or all of the net proceeds from

  • Skepticism Lingers in China’s Stock Market Amid Lockdown Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- A renewed pledge by Chinese authorities to boost the economy is being met with skepticism by stock traders worried about a potential city-wide lockdown in Beijing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as

  • Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election win

    The euro failed to gain a boost from pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron re-election as France's president, and European share futures fell, as investors' fears about global growth outweighed their relief about far-right candidate Marine Le Pen's defeat. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.75% in Asia trading on Monday morning, alongside falls in U.S. futures and Asian shares. With 97% of votes counted, Macron was on course for a solid 57.4% of the vote, interior ministry figures showed.

  • U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile Session With Gains

    U.S. stocks flipped higher as government bond yields retreated and investors took advantage of the opportunity to scoop up shares of beaten-down technology and other high-growth companies.

  • Coca-Cola Stock Hits Record High After Topping Q1 Earnings Forecast Amid 'Dynamic and Uncertain' Global Markets

    "We are pleased with our first quarter results as our company continues to execute effectively in a highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment," said CEO James Quincey.

  • What Do Analysts Make of Intuitive Surgical’s Latest Earnings Display?

    In the current environment, you can post beats on the important metrics in a quarterly report and even provide strong guidance, yet if one element does not meet the market’s expectations, a stock will pay for the transgression. Such was the fate that befell Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) following the medical device maker’s Q1 earnings. The company delivered revenue of $1.49 billion, amounting to a 15% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $1.426 billion consensus estimate. The growth was d