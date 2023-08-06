Americans Stopped Buying These 3 Grocery Items To Save Money

iprogressman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although inflation has eased, many Americans are still struggling to cover everyday expenses — and things actually seem to be getting worse. A GOBankingRates survey conducted in March found that 63% of Americans were “shopping smarter” to save more money.

But now, instead of looking for deals, Americans are cutting out some costs completely, even on necessities such as groceries. During a July earnings call, Sean Connolly, CEO of Conagra Brands Inc., said that this shift began in early April, Bloomberg reported.

“Importantly, where we see it, it is usually not a trade down to lower-priced alternatives within the category; rather, it’s an overall category slowdown,” he said.

According to new research, there are three specific categories of groceries that Americans have cut back on buying.

Frozen Foods and Pantry Staples Are Experiencing Sales Declines

Research organization NielsenIQ found that the biggest declines in food category sales have come from frozen meals, fruit juice and soup. This is likely because Americans are “burning through inventory in their homes” rather than continuing to buy new items in these categories, Carman Allison, VP of thought leadership, North America, at NielsenIQ told Bloomberg.

Cutting back on juice makes economic sense, as it’s one of the food products that has risen in price the most over the past year — prices have increased by 8.66%.

Frozen meals also tend to be a grocery purchase that’s not worth the cost.

“They’re going to be a few servings at most and more expensive per serving than if you were to buy the ingredients and make the dish yourself,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, told GOBankingRates.

Groceries To Avoid If You Want To Save Money

Grocery shoppers on a tight budget should also avoid the following items or use coupons/rewards to make them more affordable:

Fresh produce

Brand-name products

Snacks

Convenience foods

Marinated and pre-prepped meats

Single-serve beverages

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

