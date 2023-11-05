Americans stress over money topics from Social Security to stocks. Here's how to rethink them

All sorts of money topics cause anxiety, and it doesn't help that some of the information in these areas can be misleading or incomplete.

Many people worry that Social Security might not be there when it's time to retire. Others stress about volatile stock market investments and avoid them. And a significant share of the public just can't seem to put away much money in savings accounts, viewing it as a daunting task.

But some anxiety over these topics might be misplaced. If you frame or view the challenges or obstacles in a different light, it might boost your optimism and improve your chances for success. Here are three financial statements or assumptions around which you might want to change your thinking.

Social Security is going bust, bankrupt or insolvent

News reports routinely describe the worsening pressures facing the nation’s retirement system in alarming ways. It’s true that payroll taxes are declining relative to the retiree benefits that they finance. The Social Security Administration has been dipping into its trust fund to make up the difference. In about a decade, the trust fund is on pace to be depleted.

Congress still has time to right the ship by boosting payroll tax rates, cutting or slowing benefits or making other adjustments. In the worst case, if no fixes are made, the trust fund will run out of money, and Social Security will pay only about 79% of its promised benefits.

But that doesn't mean the program will disappear. “The payroll taxes that fund benefits will keep flowing into the program,” noted the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. “Once the reserve depletes, benefits will not be eliminated, though they will have to be reduced if Congress doesn’t act.”

The public has had trouble grasping this, and one reason is the way Social Security’s finances are widely described. A recent study analyzed this through the use of graphs. When people were shown a graph portraying trust fund assets heading to zero, they became alarmed. But when shown another graph portraying payroll-tax income against benefits paid, they viewed the program more optimistically. The two lines showing tax income against benefits paid are still running more or less parallel, though outflows exceed inflows.

Story continues

The graph study, by the National Bureau of Economic Research, shows promise for improving the public’s understanding of Social Security. It did so “by emphasizing the reliable flows into the program — the payroll tax revenues being deducted from workers’ paychecks — rather than the shrinking balance in the trust fund,” according to the Boston College group, which analyzed the study.

Another way to frame Social Security’s finances is to describe the program in terms of having a savings account and a checking account. The savings account, the trust fund, is drying up. But the checking account will still have money flowing into it to pay most, if not all, bills.

The stock market is too risky

It’s so common to view stocks as risky that hardly anyone gives it a second thought. But risk is a relative term, and stock-market movements — better described as volatility — are relative, too.

Stock prices clearly bounce around. Nor are they guaranteed. If a company’s business prospects sour, its stock will decline. Sometimes, the value of a company can get wiped out.

But it doesn’t work the same way with the broad market, as there’s virtually no chance of all or even most companies dropping to zero. It's easy and relatively inexpensive to buy the broad market, or diversified stakes in hundreds of companies, through mutual funds, exchange traded funds and other means. Diversification greatly reduces risk or volatility.

Granted, the broad market and diversified funds can fall sharply, but these downdrafts tend to be short-lived. Knowledgeable investors with diversified stakes and a long-term view "tend to treat volatility like background noise,” noted FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

If you need to pull money out of the market relatively soon, for a home down payment, for example, volatility can work against you. Otherwise, it's usually not such a big deal. "Diversification is one way to manage volatility, and the anxiety that can come with it, FINRA noted in its commentary.

Doing the calculation: How long might you live after retirement? A good guess helps in financial planning

For people with diversified portfolios who are willing and able to sit tight for many years, the stock market becomes less risky or volatile. That’s because historic market returns tend to cluster around a long-run average.

For example, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, a popular stock-market measure, has dropped at least 10% at some point during 24 of the past 43 years, reports J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The worst intrayear slump was a stinging 49% decline in 2008. Still, over that four-decade period, the S&P 500 generated an average annual return of 11.1%, handily outpacing bonds, cash and inflation.

It’s almost impossible to save money

Many people struggle to put away cash, from emergency savings to 401(k) retirement plans, and the problem seems to be getting worse. But there are ways to change your mindset on this, like starting small and gradually increasing.

George Fraser, a retirement specialist with the Fraser Group in Scottsdale, said he likes to build hope and redefine the challenge in a positive way. One example is by telling new participants in 401(k) plans that they can start saving with as little as one penny from each dollar of salary, then boost that by 1 cent a year.

"Everyone knows what a penny is, and most people don't even bother to pick them up off the street," he said. "If people think they need to start saving 15 percent right away, they'll never get started."

Even individuals who start late with saving, whether for an emergency fund or retirement planning, can make headway if they just get going, Fraser said. After that, when people see progress, they are more apt to increase their savings rate, he added.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How Americans can de-stress about money, Social Security, stocks