JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

America's Best TAMPs, 2022 Edition: New Guide for Financial Professionals Launched by TheWealthAdvisor.com

·3 min read

The Wealth Advisor's complimentary guide and digital dashboard provide the latest trends, guidance and responsive online catalog of the top 25 turnkey asset management programs (TAMPs)

  • Poll reveals that advisors primarily choose TAMPs to have more time to serve clients

  • Readers voted Morningstar Advisor Wealth Platform as the #1 TAMP

  • Advisors can search, filter and get real-time updates from companies online

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Advisor has launched its eleventh annual America's Best TAMPs™ Guide and Digital Dashboard, the financial advisory industry's preeminent gateway to the top turnkey asset management program (TAMP) providers in the US. The complimentary 2022 guide and dashboard present the winner's list of 25 TAMPs from the largest and well-known providers to up-and-coming, next-generation players, including:

The 2022 America’s Best TAMPs provides RIAs, BD reps, banks, hedge funds, insurance and wealth advisors with instant access to the top 25 TAMP providers including well-known names like Orion, Envestnet, AssetMark and SEI. Morningstar Managed Advisor Wealth Platform was voted the #1 TAMP.

"We are honored to be voted the #1 TAMP by advisors," said Daniel Needham, President of Morningstar Wealth Management Solutions group. "As a wealth management solutions group, Morningstar is connecting our offerings together and continuing to build a premier, comprehensive wealth management platform. We continue to invest heavily behind our service offering and evolving our TAMP, helping advisors win back time with their clients. It's deeply gratifying that advisors find the platform to be of value, and we will work to keep exceeding their expectations, providing them with what they need to grow and manage their business."

Shortly after Morningstar's award was announced, Needham recorded an interview with Scott Martin, editor-in-chief of The Wealth Advisor. View it here

The 2022 America's Best TAMPs provides advisors with information on:

  • How the post-pandemic world is causing more advisors to open their doors to outside expertise and innovation

  • The advantages of TAMPs and how they differ from pure robo-advisor apps

  • The rise of model portfolios and how TAMPs get models to you

  • Updated coverage of the latest platforms that manage trillions of dollars in AUM – and growing fast

Martin said: "Advisors' clients want consistency, speed and an increasingly integrated financial experience. Continued innovation ensures that today's advisors have a diverse set of TAMP providers from which to choose, from integrated sets of investment models to wide-open architectures, each offering a different set of capabilities, managers and technologies. Everyone in the guide and dashboard is ahead of the curve and invested in the right places."

Advisors can download a free copy of the 2022 America's Best TAMPs guide here and access the Digital Dashboard here.

The 2022 "America's Best TAMPs" provides RIAs, BD reps, banks, hedge funds, insurance and wealth advisors with instant access to the top 25 TAMP providers including well-known names like Orion, Envestnet, AssetMark and SEI. Morningstar Managed Advisor Wealth Platform was voted the #1 TAMP.

The Morningstar Managed Portfolios program TAMP is offered by Morningstar Investment Services LLC.

About The Wealth Advisor
Since 2009, The Wealth Advisor has provided news, opinion, and education for wealth managers and advisors alike. The outlet brings their readers the latest insights vital to their business, reducing the need to pour through dozens of news and industry publications. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with correspondents in LA, New York and beyond, The Wealth Advisor is part of Marina Media, LLC. Visit www.TheWealthAdvisor.com.

Press Contact:
Christie Curreri
Curreri Marketing & Media
(203) 304-1540
christie@currerimarketing.com

The 2022 America's Best TAMPs Digital Dashboard allows advisors to search, filter and get real-time updates from companies online.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-best-tamps-2022-edition-new-guide-for-financial-professionals-launched-by-thewealthadvisorcom-301505000.html

SOURCE The Wealth Advisor

