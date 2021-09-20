U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Americas' Building Insulation Materials (BIM) Market Challenges & Opportunities Report 2021: Future Growth Potential Will Be Enhanced by Opportunities in the Development of Energy-Efficient Buildings

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas' Building Insulation Materials (BIM) Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the building insulation materials market in the Americas and identifies market growth opportunities and challenges.

Energy efficiency is a critical factor across both new building construction and renovation projects in the region. Sustainability trends are driving the need for materials that offer excellent performance in terms of thermal resistance, moisture protection, recyclability, and fire protection. The growing focus on green and energy-efficient buildings for both new construction and renovation activities is driving greater adoption of insulation materials in the building and construction industry.

Insulation materials play a crucial role in maintaining the internal environment of buildings and also in increasing the energy efficiency of the insulated building envelope. The United States and Canada adopt policies to promote the renovation activities of the building stock and prevent heat gain/loss through proper insulation. These measures will boost the building insulation materials market in the Americas during the forecast period.

Insulation material prices are affected by raw material prices, the chemistry used in the formulation, and the volume consumption of insulation materials for different applications. For instance, large construction projects may be able to acquire certain products in bulk at low costs.

Due to their low prices, fiberglass materials are likely to witness high demand for cost-effective insulation of new and renovated residential building construction. Plastic foam insulation materials are preferred for their enhanced fire resistance and moisture protection in residential and non-residential buildings. Other products, including aerogel, perlite, and wood fiber, are costly and are adopted for advanced building techniques that require superior insulation and fire protection.

The residential sector accounted for the highest consumption of insulation materials in the region in 2020, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Residential construction is driven by the growing number of DIY applications in remodeling and renovation activities. As a result, lightweight insulation materials such as glass wool and spray-based foams, including PU and EPS, are expected to see higher demand from residential end users due to ease of application for DIY homeowners.

The non-residential insulation market will be driven by the growth of offsite construction and the US Government's funding program for infrastructure-based construction. Concerns around fire safety in public and commercial buildings have led to greater usage of fire-rated insulation products, including stone wool, VIPs, and aerogels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Building Insulation Materials Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Overview and Scope, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Market Segmentation by Material Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Market Segmentation by Product Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Market Segmentation by End User, Construction Type, and End Application, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Building Insulation Material Preferences by Application

  • Key Competitors, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Key Questions this Study Will Answer

  • Key Regulations, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Value Chain, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Value Chain Analysis, Building Insulation Materials Market

3. Key Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Growth and Challenges - Impact Assessment for New Construction

  • Growth and Challenges - Impact Assessment for Refurbishment

4. Market Forecast

  • Forecast Assumption Factors, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Key Growth Metrics, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Material, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Material, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Material, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue Share, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Competitive Environment, Building Insulation Materials Market

5. Analysis by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by End User, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by End User, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Users, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Construction Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Construction Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue Forecast by End Application, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by End Application, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Application, Building Insulation Materials Market

6. Analysis by Sub-Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-region, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Sub-region, Building Insulation Materials Market

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Sub-region, Building Insulation Materials Market

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mineral Wool

  • Segment Overview

  • Key Growth Metrics, Mineral Wool

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast, Mineral Wool

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Mineral Wool

  • Volume Forecast by Product Type, Mineral Wool

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Mineral Wool

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Glass Wool Manufacturing Technologies

  • Percent Volume Forecast by Glass Wool Manufacturing Technologies

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Glass Wool Manufacturing Technologies

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Stone Wool Manufacturing Technologies

  • Percent Volume Forecast by Stone Wool Manufacturing Technologies

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Stone Wool Manufacturing Technologies

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Plastic Foam

  • Segment Overview

  • Key Growth Metrics, Plastic Foam

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast, Plastic Foam

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Plastic Foam

  • Volume Forecast by Product Type, Plastic Foam

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Plastic Foam

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Polystyrene Manufacturing Technologies (EPS versus XPS)

  • Percent Volume Forecast by Polystyrene Manufacturing Technologies (EPS versus XPS)

  • Percent Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Polystyrene Manufacturing Technologies

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by PU Manufacturing Technologies (One Component versus Two Components)

  • Percent Volume Forecast by PU Manufacturing Technologies (One Component versus Two Components)

  • Percent Volume Forecast by PU Manufacturing Technologies (Rigid Foam Board versus Spray Foam)

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by PU Manufacturing Technologies (Rigid Foam Board versus Spray Foam)

  • Percent Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by PU Manufacturing Technologies

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by PIR Manufacturing Technologies (Rigid Board versus Spray Foam)

  • Percent Volume Forecast by PIR Manufacturing Technologies (Rigid Board versus Spray Foam)

  • Percent Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by PIR Manufacturing Technologies

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others

  • Segment Overview

  • Key Growth Metrics, Others

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast, Others

  • Percent Revenue Forecast, Others

  • Percent Volume Forecast by Others

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Others

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Building Insulation Materials Market in the Americas

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Insulation Products to Counter the Challenges Raised by HFC Regulations, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Lightweight Materials to Complement the Requirements of Prefabricated Buildings, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added Insulation Products to Meet the Growing Need for Fire Resistance, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Cost-effective Insulation Materials to Promote Affordable Housing in Latin America, 2020

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onm3af

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


