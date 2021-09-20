Americas' Building Insulation Materials (BIM) Market Report 2021: Sustainable Insulation Products to Counter the Challenges Raised by HFC Regulations

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Americas' Building Insulation Materials (BIM) Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the building insulation materials market in the Americas and identifies market growth opportunities and challenges.

Energy efficiency is a critical factor across both new building construction and renovation projects in the region. Sustainability trends are driving the need for materials that offer excellent performance in terms of thermal resistance, moisture protection, recyclability, and fire protection. The growing focus on green and energy-efficient buildings for both new construction and renovation activities is driving greater adoption of insulation materials in the building and construction industry.

Insulation materials play a crucial role in maintaining the internal environment of buildings and also in increasing the energy efficiency of the insulated building envelope. The United States and Canada adopt policies to promote the renovation activities of the building stock and prevent heat gain/loss through proper insulation. These measures will boost the building insulation materials market in the Americas during the forecast period.

Insulation material prices are affected by raw material prices, the chemistry used in the formulation, and the volume consumption of insulation materials for different applications. For instance, large construction projects may be able to acquire certain products in bulk at low costs. Due to their low prices, fiberglass materials are likely to witness high demand for cost-effective insulation of new and renovated residential building construction. Plastic foam insulation materials are preferred for their enhanced fire resistance and moisture protection in residential and non-residential buildings. Other products, including aerogel, perlite, and wood fiber, are costly and are adopted for advanced building techniques that require superior insulation and fire protection.

The residential sector accounted for the highest consumption of insulation materials in the region in 2020, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Residential construction is driven by the growing number of DIY applications in remodeling and renovation activities. As a result, lightweight insulation materials such as glass wool and spray-based foams, including PU and EPS, are expected to see higher demand from residential end users due to ease of application for DIY homeowners.

The non-residential insulation market will be driven by the growth of offsite construction and the US Government's funding program for infrastructure-based construction. Concerns around fire safety in public and commercial buildings have led to greater usage of fire-rated insulation products, including stone wool, VIPs, and aerogels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Building Insulation Materials Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview and Scope, Building Insulation Materials Market

Market Segmentation by Material Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

Market Segmentation by End User, Construction Type, and End Application, Building Insulation Materials Market

Building Insulation Material Preferences by Application

Key Competitors, Building Insulation Materials Market

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Key Regulations, Building Insulation Materials Market

Value Chain, Building Insulation Materials Market

Value Chain Analysis, Building Insulation Materials Market

3. Key Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Growth and Challenges - Impact Assessment for New Construction

Growth and Challenges - Impact Assessment for Refurbishment

4. Market Forecast

Forecast Assumption Factors, Building Insulation Materials Market

Key Growth Metrics, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue Forecast by Material, Building Insulation Materials Market

Volume Forecast by Material, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Material, Building Insulation Materials Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast, Building Insulation Materials Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue Share, Building Insulation Materials Market

Competitive Environment, Building Insulation Materials Market

5. Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by End User, Building Insulation Materials Market

Volume Forecast by End User, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Users, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

Volume Forecast by Construction Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Construction Type, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue Forecast by End Application, Building Insulation Materials Market

Volume Forecast by End Application, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Application, Building Insulation Materials Market

6. Analysis by Sub-Region

Revenue Forecast by Sub-region, Building Insulation Materials Market

Volume Forecast by Sub-region, Building Insulation Materials Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Sub-region, Building Insulation Materials Market

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mineral Wool

Segment Overview

Key Growth Metrics, Mineral Wool

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Mineral Wool

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Mineral Wool

Volume Forecast by Product Type, Mineral Wool

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Mineral Wool

Percent Revenue Forecast by Glass Wool Manufacturing Technologies

Percent Volume Forecast by Glass Wool Manufacturing Technologies

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Glass Wool Manufacturing Technologies

Percent Revenue Forecast by Stone Wool Manufacturing Technologies

Percent Volume Forecast by Stone Wool Manufacturing Technologies

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Stone Wool Manufacturing Technologies

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Plastic Foam

Segment Overview

Key Growth Metrics, Plastic Foam

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Plastic Foam

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Plastic Foam

Volume Forecast by Product Type, Plastic Foam

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Plastic Foam

Percent Revenue Forecast by Polystyrene Manufacturing Technologies (EPS versus XPS)

Percent Volume Forecast by Polystyrene Manufacturing Technologies (EPS versus XPS)

Percent Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Polystyrene Manufacturing Technologies

Percent Revenue Forecast by PU Manufacturing Technologies (One Component versus Two Components)

Percent Volume Forecast by PU Manufacturing Technologies (One Component versus Two Components)

Percent Volume Forecast by PU Manufacturing Technologies (Rigid Foam Board versus Spray Foam)

Percent Revenue Forecast by PU Manufacturing Technologies (Rigid Foam Board versus Spray Foam)

Percent Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by PU Manufacturing Technologies

Percent Revenue Forecast by PIR Manufacturing Technologies (Rigid Board versus Spray Foam)

Percent Volume Forecast by PIR Manufacturing Technologies (Rigid Board versus Spray Foam)

Percent Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by PIR Manufacturing Technologies

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others

Segment Overview

Key Growth Metrics, Others

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Others

Percent Revenue Forecast, Others

Percent Volume Forecast by Others

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Others

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Building Insulation Materials Market in the Americas

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Insulation Products to Counter the Challenges Raised by HFC Regulations, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Lightweight Materials to Complement the Requirements of Prefabricated Buildings, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added Insulation Products to Meet the Growing Need for Fire Resistance, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cost-effective Insulation Materials to Promote Affordable Housing in Latin America, 2020

11. Appendix

