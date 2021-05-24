U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,197.05
    +41.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,393.98
    +186.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,661.17
    +190.18 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.34
    +12.07 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.96
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.00
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.88
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2219
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4158
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7980
    -0.1420 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,453.15
    +3,958.53 (+11.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.03
    +117.38 (+13.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

America's Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $6.19 on Record Revenues of $279 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
America's Car-Mart, Inc.
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROGERS, Ark., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced its operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, including net income of $43.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $6.19, for the quarter ended April 30, 2021. The fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results include a $15.1 million (diluted earnings per share increase of $1.65) pretax decrease to the allowance for credit losses. These results compare to net income of $9.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.35, for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. The prior year quarter included an $11.7 million (diluted earnings per share decrease of $1.42) pretax charge to increase the allowance for credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased with our results and are optimistic about our ability to continue to grow the Company as we move forward. We have a unique position in the market and believe that we have an obligation to serve significantly more customers - we improve lives by reducing stress related to our customers’ local transportation needs. We give our customers peace of mind by keeping them on the road and supporting them at the very highest levels. We are clearly seeing the benefits and the power and potential of the various investments we have been making to the model,” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO. “It has been a very difficult year with the pandemic and social unrest in our country, but our team has stayed focused on taking care of each other and our customers and we have become stronger as a result of these challenges.”

“The investments we are making are foundational and will continue to allow us to increase productivity and leverage our cost structure while significantly improving the customer experience. We continue to prioritize investments in the areas of associate recruiting, training and retention, inventory procurement and management, and customer experience,” added Mr. Williams. “Investments in information technology via our Microsoft Dynamics 365 effort are critically important and key to our future. We are also excited about our customer facing digital opportunities and the advantages these efforts will give us in our local markets. We will continue to look for opportunities to move certain functions from the field to the corporate office to allow our field personnel to focus on growing market share and serving more customers. We are making good progress in all of these areas, and we have a collective sense of urgency to move forward quickly.”

“It was good to see record sales volume productivity of 36.5 sales per lot per month for the quarter. We are transitioning from a collections company to a sales company that is very good at collections. We are completing the rollout of our new service contracts and the reaction from our customers has been very positive. As we have previously stated, we believe that most of our existing dealerships could support 1,000 or more customers over time and that we have significant long-term growth potential from this existing dealership base. In addition, we will continue to open new locations and look for acquisition opportunities into the future,” added Mr. Williams. “Our associates have done outstanding work in very difficult and uncertain times and have demonstrated how nimble our business can be. We have over 2,000 associates supporting over 88,000 customers, and they come to work every day to make a difference in the lives of others.”

“Revenue increases were driven by a 15.9% increase in the average retail sales price and a 24.3% increase in units sold. We were pleased to see our productivity, the average retail units sold per store per month, improve by 20.9% for the quarter. This is a result of the investments made in inventory, our new service contract offerings, and the hard work of our associates, supplemented by the stimulus payments,” said Vickie Judy, Chief Financial Officer. “Net charge-offs for the quarter, as a percentage of average finance receivables, were down to 4.8% compared to 5.6% in the prior year quarter. As a result of the improved credit losses as well as our outlook for projected losses, we lowered our allowance for credit losses from 26.5% to 24.5% as a percentage of finance receivables, net of deferred revenue. This decrease in the allowance resulted in a $15.1 million pretax decrease in the provision for credit losses. Our selling, general and administrative expenses increased $5.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, with continued investment in our associates and the infrastructure to support a growing customer count. We experienced some positive leveraging with the increased sales volumes with selling, general and administrative expenses decreasing to 14.5% of sales compared to 17.7% in the prior year quarter.”

“Our debt, net of cash, to finance receivables is 27.6%, compared to 25.1% at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. During the fiscal year, we added $188.4 million in receivables, increased inventory by $45.8 million, repurchased $10.6 million of our common stock, and funded $9.0 million in capital expenditures, a total of $253.8 million, with only a $67.0 million increase in debt, net of cash. These metrics, a strong balance sheet and strong cash-on-cash returns position us to continue to add customer count and grow dealerships,” added Ms. Judy.

Conference Call

Management will be holding a conference call on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results. A live audio of the conference call will be accessible to the public by calling (877) 776-4031. International callers dial (631) 291-4132. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins. A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for thirty days and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), conference call ID #8190324.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements address the Company’s future objectives, plans and goals, as well as the Company’s intent, beliefs and current expectations regarding future operating performance and can generally be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” and other similar words or phrases. Specific events addressed by these forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to:

  • new dealership openings;

  • performance of new dealerships;

  • same dealership revenue growth;

  • future revenue growth;

  • receivables growth as related to revenue growth;

  • customer growth;

  • gross profit per retail unit sold;

  • interest rates;

  • future credit losses;

  • the Company’s collection results, including but not limited to collections during income tax refund periods;

  • seasonality;

  • technological investments and initiatives; and

  • the Company’s business, operating and growth strategies.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current estimates and assumptions and involve various risks and uncertainties. As a result, you are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s projections include, but are not limited to:

  • general economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including but not limited to fluctuations in gas prices, grocery prices and employment levels;

  • business and economic disruptions and uncertainty that may result from any future adverse developments with the COVID-19 pandemic and any efforts to mitigate the financial impact and health risks associated with such developments;

  • the expiration of existing economic stimulus measures or other government assistance programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or the adoption of further such stimulus measures or assistance programs;

  • the availability of credit facilities to support the Company’s business;

  • the Company’s ability to underwrite and collect its contracts effectively;

  • competition;

  • dependence on existing management;

  • ability to attract, develop and retain qualified general managers;

  • availability of quality vehicles at prices that will be affordable to customers;

  • changes in consumer finance laws or regulations, including but not limited to rules and regulations that have recently been enacted or could be enacted by federal and state governments;

  • ability to keep pace with technological advances and changes in consumer behavior affecting our business;

  • security breaches, cyber-attacks, or fraudulent activity; and

  • the ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions.

Additionally, risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

____________________________
Contacts: Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 464-9944 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 464-9944



% Change

As a % of Sales

Three Months Ended

2021

Three Months Ended

April 30,

vs.

April 30,

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Operating Data:

Retail units sold

16,555

13,314

24.3

%

Average number of stores in operation

151

147

2.7

Average retail units sold per store per month

36.5

30.2

20.9

Average retail sales price

$

14,387

$

12,408

15.9

Gross profit per retail unit

$

6,032

$

5,232

15.3

Same store revenue growth

37.6

%

8.6

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables

4.8

%

5.6

%

Collections as a percent of average finance receivables

14.9

%

15.0

%

Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day)

85.3

%

79.6

%

Average down-payment percentage

8.7

%

7.8

%

Period End Data:

Stores open

151

148

2.0

%

Accounts over 30 days past due

2.6

%

6.2

%

Active customer count

88,092

80,669

9.2

%

Finance receivables, gross

$

809,538

$

621,182

30.3

%

Operating Statement:

Revenues:

Sales

$

248,625

$

171,922

44.6

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Interest income

30,454

23,767

28.1

12.2

13.8

Total

279,079

195,689

42.6

112.2

113.8

Costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

148,773

102,260

45.5

59.8

59.5

Selling, general and administrative

36,139

30,464

18.6

14.5

17.7

Provision for credit losses

36,077

49,361

(26.9

)

14.5

28.7

Interest expense

1,738

1,943

(10.6

)

0.7

1.1

Depreciation and amortization

947

926

2.3

0.4

0.5

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

2

(153

)

(101.3

)

-

-

Total

223,676

184,801

21.0

90.0

107.5

Income before taxes

55,403

10,888

22.3

6.3

Provision for income taxes

11,906

1,629

4.8

0.9

Net income

$

43,497

$

9,259

17.5

5.4

Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock

$

(10

)

$

(10

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

43,487

$

9,249

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

6.57

$

1.40

Diluted

$

6.19

$

1.35

Weighted average number of shares used in calculation:

Basic

6,620,372

6,616,305

Diluted

7,028,537

6,872,769



% Change

As a % of Sales

Years Ended

2021

Years Ended

April 30,

vs.

April 30,

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Operating Data:

Retail units sold

56,806

52,914

7.4

%

Average number of stores in operation

150

146

2.7

Average retail units sold per store per month

31.6

30.2

4.6

Average retail sales price

$

13,621

$

11,793

15.5

Gross profit per retail unit

$

5,790

$

4,999

15.8

Same store revenue growth

18.7

%

9.3

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables

19.3

%

23.1

%

Collections as a percent of average finance receivables

53.2

%

55.1

%

Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day)

84.8

%

82.2

%

Average down-payment percentage

7.1

%

6.4

%

Period End Data:

Stores open

151

148

2.0

%

Accounts over 30 days past due

2.6

%

6.2

%

Active customer count

88,092

80,669

9.2

%

Finance receivables, gross

$

809,538

$

621,182

30.3

%

Operating Statement:

Revenues:

Sales

$

808,065

$

652,992

23.7

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Interest income

110,545

91,619

20.7

13.7

14.0

Total

918,610

744,611

23.4

113.7

114.0

Costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

479,153

388,475

23.3

59.3

59.5

Selling, general and administrative

130,855

117,762

11.1

16.2

18.0

Provision for credit losses

163,662

162,246

0.9

20.3

24.8

Interest expense

6,820

8,052

(15.3

)

0.8

1.2

Depreciation and amortization

3,719

3,839

(3.1

)

0.5

0.6

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(40

)

(114

)

(64.9

)

-

-

Total

784,169

680,260

15.3

97.0

104.2

Income before taxes

134,441

64,351

16.6

9.9

Provision for income taxes

30,302

13,008

3.7

2.0

Net income

$

104,139

$

51,343

12.9

7.9

Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock

$

(40

)

$

(40

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

104,099

$

51,303

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

15.70

$

7.74

Diluted

$

14.95

$

7.39

Weighted average number of shares used in calculation:

Basic

6,628,749

6,630,023

Diluted

6,961,575

6,945,652



April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

2021

2020

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,893

$

59,560

$

1,752

Finance receivables, net

$

625,119

$

466,141

$

415,486

Inventory

$

82,263

$

36,414

$

37,483

Total assets

$

822,159

$

667,324

$

492,542

Total debt

$

225,924

$

215,568

$

152,918

Treasury stock

$

257,527

$

246,911

$

230,902

Total equity

$

406,496

$

302,759

$

260,510

Shares outstanding

6,625,885

6,619,319

6,699,421

Finance receivables:

Principal balance

$

809,537

$

621,182

$

543,328

Deferred revenue - payment protection plan

(32,704

)

(24,480

)

(21,367

)

Deferred revenue - service contract

(24,106

)

(11,641

)

(10,592

)

Allowance for credit losses

(184,418

)

(155,041

)

(127,842

)

Finance receivables, net of allowance and deferred revenue

$

568,309

$

430,020

$

383,527

Allowance as % of principal balance net of deferred revenue

24.5

%

26.5

%

25.0

%

Changes in allowance for credit losses:

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Balance at beginning of period

$

185,580

$

140,282

$

155,041

$

127,842

Provision for credit losses

36,077

49,361

163,662

162,246

Charge-offs, net of collateral recovered

(37,239

)

(34,602

)

(134,285

)

(135,047

)

Balance at end of period

$

184,418

$

155,041

$

184,418

$

155,041




Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76% and communication services rose 1.84% as the top performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks. Inflation concerns cooled for the time being as investors may be starting to view President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill as likely to be smaller, or unable to provide as big an economic boost, even after being pared down in size on Friday.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trading on Strong Side of Short-Term Pivot at 108.632

    Last week’s price action suggests the direction of the USD/JPY will be determined by trader reaction to 108.632.

  • ‘Naive’ Credit-Market Fix in Sweden Dismays $130 Billion Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s latest proposal to reform its illiquid credit market is doomed to fail.That’s the verdict of the head of fixed-income at Alecta, one of the country’s biggest pension managers with $130 billion in assets.The Swedish corporate bond market came to a standstill during a pandemic-induced selloff early last year. More than 30 credit funds were forced to halt redemptions as they fought back the panic that ensued when investors realized just how illiquid their holdings really were. The solution, according to the Swedish financial watchdog, was to let the industry come up with its own fix.But that fix -- the daily publication of aggregate transactions -- won’t do the trick, according to Tony Persson, who oversees Alecta’s bond and currencies portfolio from Stockholm. That’s because the focus on transparency fails to address the underlying issue that the secondary market is simply too shallow to remain liquid during a crisis.“Do I think things will get better now? No, because there is a built-in challenge with a market that has a small turnover in relation to the outstanding stock of bonds,” he said in an interview.“If you think adding post-trade price information solves the Swedish bond market’s inherent challenge, you are at best naive,” he said.With companies as big as Volvo AB and Electrolux AB issuing debt in kronor, Sweden’s failure to address the shortcomings in its credit market could have far-reaching consequences. Many of the country’s largest corporations turn to the vastly more liquid euro or dollar markets when issuing debt, with names like Hennes & Mauritz AB and Ericsson AB shunning the krona market altogether.To be sure, since last year’s meltdown Sweden’s corporate bond market has bounced back thanks in large part to central bank purchases that form part of a pandemic relief program. Most of the issuance has come from a debt-fueled real estate sector, whose bonds now make up more than half the total market. That lopsidedness has prompted some investors to adjust their portfolios to reduce exposure to the bonds.The decision to publish daily trading data was put forward by the Swedish Securities Markets Association. It’s due to take effect no later than July 1, and will be delivered by affiliates of Nordic Trustee.Persson says such “transparency projects” don’t get to the root of the problem.“If you work in such a market, you must adapt your asset management to reality and not base your business model on the belief that it is possible to sell bonds on a large scale in a stressed market,” he said.Jonas Osterlund, head of credit sales at SEB AB in Stockholm, agrees. The effort at transparency “will not improve liquidity,” he said in an interview.He points to Norway, where Nordic Trustee has been publishing pricing data since 2013, without the extra transparency leading to a more liquid market.“The main problem [in Sweden] is that the underlying asset is illiquid but the funds offer daily trading,” he said.Sweden’s financial watchdog has in the meantime acknowledged that more measures might be needed to get the country’s credit market to function better. Next month, the Financial Supervisory Authority is due to present two reports, one on liquidity tools for funds and one on liquidity management in funds, according to Victoria Ericsson, a spokeswoman for the FSA.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Liberty Steel to sell UK assets, in talks with Credit Suisse

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel Group said on Monday it would sell several UK assets and was holding talks with Credit Suisse about a standstill deal for its Australian unit after the collapse of Liberty's key lender Greensill Capital. Gupta's family conglomerate had been seeking refinancing of its cash-starved web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency in March. It said on Monday it was planning to sell three 'non-core' UK plants as part of a major restructuring.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • The Inflation Scare Is Over. The Fed One Is Just Getting Started.

    Now that investors are used to the idea that prices are rising faster than expected, the focus is shifting to what the Federal Reserve will do in response.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • UK's Labour pushes for vote on U.S. minimum corporation tax plan

    Britain's main opposition Labour Party said it will push for a vote in parliament on Monday over support for U.S. plans to introduce a global minimum corporation tax rate. The U.S. Treasury Department earlier this week said it would accept a floor of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The Biden administration's proposed Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income tax (GILTI) rate of 21%, aimed at capturing revenue shifted by companies to tax-haven countries, was widely viewed as a starting point for renewed OECD talks on a global minimum tax.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Goldman Sachs Report Projects Coinbase Stock Will Climb to $306, Looks to DeFi and Beyond

    The mega-bank initiated its COIN coverage with a deep look at retail exchange upside and long-term growth drivers.

  • Heard of ‘contagious unemployment’? It’s one theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • Bitcoin is officially a new asset class: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs makes the call: Cryptocurrency should now be considered an asset class.

  • Jobs are back—but pay isn’t

    Pay for open jobs is lower than it was before the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting there may be no labor shortage at all.

  • U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry

    The U.S. cannabis business has a very particular cashflow problem -- too much of it. Marijuana can be sold legally in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for medical use and in 15 of them and in D.C. for recreational purposes. With the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing legalisation driving a surge in cannabis use, the sector's producers, manufacturers and retailers are awash in cash, adding risk and costs to the most basic business transactions from paying employees and filing taxes to finding somewhere to store their income.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.